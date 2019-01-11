Market Live: Nifty around 10,750, Sensex down over 150 pts; Infosys trades lower ahead of Q2 nos

Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower with Nifty slipped below 10,800 mark, while Sensex is also trading below 36,000 level.

The Sensex is down 119.47 points at 35,987.03, while Nifty is down 38.10 points at 10,783.50. About 972 shares have advanced, 1094 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.

TCS, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro and M&M are the top losers on the Sensex.