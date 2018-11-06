Market Live: Nifty around 10,550, Sensex up 100 pts; Vedanta, Cipla top losers

Live now
Nov 06, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tata Motors up 4%
Market could correct 10-15% on unfavourable elections results: Sumit Bilgaiyan
Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99 said the FIIs made a net inflow only during January and March while DIIs have poured in money for the entire year
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Nomura on Exide Industries: Research house maintained neutral rating on stock and cut target to Rs 272 from Rs 276 per share. Healthy revenue growth but margins fail to keep up. Valuation reflects lower lead price benefit.
Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading higher by 14 paise at 72.98 per dollar against previous close 73.12.
As the market is expected to remain volatile for an extended period, investors looking forward to build portfolio should approach with caution by deploying bottom-up strategy, suggest experts.
Suven Life secures product patents in Israel & Japan
Tata Motors up 4% Shares of Tata Motors have surged 4 percent on the back of strong UK JLR sales for October.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their gains, with the Sensex gaining over 200 points. The Nifty is nearing 10,600.
The Sensex is up 225.70 points or 0.65% at 35176.62, while the Nifty is higher by 69.40 points or 0.66% at 10593.40. The market breadth is positive as 1,021 shares advanced, against a decline of 410 shares, while 52 shares were unchanged.
Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, and GAIL are the top gainers, while Vedanta, SBI, and Cipla have lost the most.
Brokerages such as HSBC, Credit Suisse and Citi have downgraded Cipla based on the company’s guidance ahead.
Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 658
The brokerage highlighted that the company has guided for a challenging second half of this fiscal. The challenges are a combination of sanctions and uncertainty in emerging markets. Further, it said that the progress in the direct-to-market (dtm) business is promising.
Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Downgrade to Hold | Target: Cut to Rs 610 from Rs 730
The global research firm said that there were muted q2 results on impact of supply issues across markets. There are multiple challenges in the near term and execution will be critical. It has reduced sales estimates by 5-6% for FY19-21 on lower tender sales. It also has cut EPS estimates by 21.6%/19.9%/14.6% For FY19/20/21.
Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Downgrade to neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 570 from Rs 637
Credit Suisse said that the results were a negative surprise from capacity balancing. The medium term story remains strong, but there are weak near term earnings. However, it still likes the company over the medium term.
Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Downgrade to Equalweight | Target: Cut to Rs 548 from Rs 716
The brokerage house said that Q2 was a miss and business pressure is likely to continue. Further, FY20 is likely to be a return of ‘business as usual’.
Market opens It’s a green tick on the market on Tuesday morning, with the Sensex rising over 100 points, while the Nifty is above 10,550-mark.
At 09:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 118.44 points or 0.34% at 35069.36, while the Nifty is up 37.70 points or 0.36% at 10561.70. The market breadth is positive as 370 shares advanced, against a decline of 113 shares, while 15 shares are unchanged.
Among sectors, automobiles, energy, consumption and metals are trading strong, while there is some subdued movement in the pharmaceutical space. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap index is up 0.40 percent.
Shares of State Bank of India are higher by a percent, while Cipla is down 4 percent after the company posted poor results for the quarter.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks have begun higher in the pre-opening rates, with the Nifty trading above 10,600.
At 09:00 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 154.89 points or 0.44% at 35105.81, while the Nifty is up 81.50 points or 0.77% at 10605.50.
Shares of SBI are up 3 percent in pre-opening, while Tata Motors is higher by 5 percent.
The Indian rupee has opened stronger by 17 paise.
Mukherjee noted that credit issues still linger in the system and we need to be very vigilant over the next 4-6 month to ensure that some of these issues do not blow up once again.
There could be a running correction but overall we believe that the support of 10,300 in Nifty could not be violated in the November month.
Gold Update: Gold prices were steady early Tuesday ahead of US midterm elections that may fuel interest in the metal as a hedge against risk if the result sparks volatility in wider financial markets, reported Reuters.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 35 points or 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,595-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as concerns that an economic slowdown may curb fuel demand growth overshadowed the reintroduction of sanctions on Iran, reported Reuters.
Minda Industries | Andhra Bank | Bank Of Baroda | Power Grid | Phoenix Mills | Godrej Agrovet and Asahi India are stocks, which are in news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 30 points or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,590-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
A list of important headlines from across news agencies that could help in your trade today.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian shares ticked up in early Tuesday trade, supported by Wall Street gains although sentiment was tempered ahead of the US midterm elections, the first major electoral test of President Donald Trump's big tax cuts and hostile trade policies.
Wall Street ends higher: The S&P 500 rose on Monday with boosts from financial, energy and defensive sectors as investors showed some caution on the eve of US congressional elections.
