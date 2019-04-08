Market Live: Indices turn negative, Nifty near 11,650; NIIT surges 17%

Market opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices on Monday with Nifty above 11,700 level.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 102.10 points at 38964.33, while Nifty up 20.10 points at 11686.10. About 566 shares have advanced, 276 shares declined, and 51 shares are unchanged.

NIIT, HUL, Titan HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, HPCL, BPCL, Asian Paints, NIIT Tech, HCL Tech and RIL.

Among the sectors, except energy all other indices are trading in green led by infra, metal, pharma and FMCG.