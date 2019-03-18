Market Live: Nifty above 11,450 in pre-open, Sensex firm; Jet, Grasim fall 10%

Live now
Mar 18, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices firm in the pre-opening trading with Nifty above 11,450 level.
The Sensex is up 56.94 points at 38081.26, while Nifty is up 49.90 points at 11476.80.
Dish TV and MindTree gained in the pre-opening session, while Jet Airways and Grasim Industries fell 10 percent each.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; Karnataka Bank, Sundaram Fastners top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 18.5 points or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,492-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices dipped on Monday amid concerns that an economic downturn may dent fuel consumption, but crude markets remain broadly supported by supply cuts led by producer group OPEC and US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know
The market closed March 15 session as well as the week on a strong note, with the BSE Sensex rising 269 points for the day and 1,353 points for the week to top the psychological 38,000 level.
Asian markets trade firm: Asian share markets crept ahead on Monday while bonds were in demand globally on speculation the US Federal Reserve will sound decidedly dovish at its policy meeting this week.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader indices in India, a gain of 26.50 points or 0.23 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,500.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.