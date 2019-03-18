Market Live: Nifty above 11,450 in pre-open, Sensex firm; Jet, Grasim fall 10%

Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices firm in the pre-opening trading with Nifty above 11,450 level.

The Sensex is up 56.94 points at 38081.26, while Nifty is up 49.90 points at 11476.80.

Dish TV and MindTree gained in the pre-opening session, while Jet Airways and Grasim Industries fell 10 percent each.