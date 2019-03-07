Market Live: Nifty above 11,050, Sensex gains 100 pts; NHPC, SJVN jump post Cabinet nod

Live now
Mar 07, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Marksans Pharma slips 4% post USFDA inspection
Power Grid approves interim dividend
NHPC rallies 8%
Rupee Update
Nifty Sectoral indices at this hour
Market Update
Rupee at highest level since January 9
HFCL bags order
Rupee Opens
SGX Nifty Update
USFDA has concluded inspection at Goa facility which took place between February 25 and March 6, 2019, resulting in a Form 483 with eight observations.
Rushabh Maru-Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said, "The rupee has appreciated on back of easing crude oil prices in the international market. There is lot of optimism regarding trade deal between the US and China."
"Having said that volatility is expected to rise in coming sessions for the rupee as the country is heading towards the general election. Still there is lot of uncertainty regarding the trade deal between the US and China. Hence importers are advised to hedge their exposure given the uncertainty and volatility due to domestic and global factors," he added.
Power Grid board approves interim dividend of Rs 5.83 per share.
NHPC rallies 8% after Cabinet nod to investment in Chenab valley, acquisition of Lanco Teesta hydro project
The Cabinet has also given its approval for the investment sanction for acquisition of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power (LTHPL) and execution of balance work of the Teesta Stage-VI hydro electric project by NHPC in Sikkim.
JUST IN | Finance Minister says:
Investment by NHPC in Chenab valley power project gets Cabinet approval
Cabinet approves provision of additional fund for sugar mills
Cabinet approves setting up super thermal power project in UP’s Khurja
Allocate additional fund of Rs 2790 crore to augment ethonal production
Buxar Thermal power project gets Cabinet approval
Cabinet approves acquisition of Lanco Teesta hydro project
Cabinet approves alternative divestment mechanism for PSUs
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 24 paise at 70.04 per dollar versus previous close 70.28.
What makes Mindtree an attractive acquisition for L&T Infotech?
L&T Infotech has been a front runner in the race to acquire a 20.4 percent stake in Mindtree. Reports suggest LTI is willing to offer close to Rs 975 a share to acquire this 20 percent.
The trade deficit between India and the US decreased by $1.6 billion, almost 7 percent, in 2018 as compared to the previous year, according to the latest official figures.
India recorded a decrease in the deficit from $22.9 billion in 2017 to $21.3 billion in 2018, according to the latest figures revealed by the Bureau of Economy Analysis on Wednesday. Source: PTI
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) said it will buy roughly $525 million worth Bharti Airtel stock as part of the Indian telecoms operator’s plan to raise $4.6 billion through new shares and bonds.
The fund raising plan, announced last month, is aimed at cutting debt and shoring up Bharti Airtel’s balance sheet. Source: Reuters
Camlin Fine Services has notified the exchanges that Acuite Research has assigned its long-term rating of 'ACUITE A-' (read as ACUITE A minus) and short-term rating of 'ACUITE A2+' (read as ACUITE A two plus) to the Rs 392.30 crore bank facilities of the Company. The outlook assigned is 'Stable'.
DHFL has notified the exchanges of revised credit ratings by CARE of its debt as follows:
Most of the CPSE stocks are down over 1 percent in day's trade. Oil India and Bharat Electronics are the biggest losers, down about 2.5 percent each intraday. SJVN Limited is an outperformer, jumping 6.5 percent.
Market Update: Sensex is up 42.31 points or 0.12 percent at 36,678.41, and the Nifty down 3.00 points or 0.03 percent at 11,050.00. About 1,117 shares have advanced, 1,005 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.
ABB India demerger: Carving out a better deal for minority shareholders
ABB India's power grid business accounts for about 40 percent of its revenue and 30 percent of EBIT.
L&T gains 3% as construction arm bags contracts in Telangana, Jharkhand
Share price of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) gained 3 percent intraday Thursday after company's construction arm has secured orders from prestigious clients across varied states in India.
Most of the sectoral indices are trading in the red. Nifty Media and Metal have fallen the most, each down over 1 percent.
Promoters of Bharti Airtel along with Singapore government's investment arm GIC Private Ltd will subscribe to over half of the proposed Rs 32,000 crore rights issue in a bid to infuse funds in the company. "The entire rights entitlement of promoter and promoter group of approximately Rs 16,785.7 crore will be subscribed by them and GIC," Bharti Airtel said in a statement Thursday. Source: PTI
Direct tax revenue totalled Rs 8.4 lakh cr so far this FY, CNBC-TV18 reported citing government officials. The collection is expected to fall Rs 60,000-70,000 cr short of FY revised direct tax revenue aim.
Just In| L&T has secured multiple orders for its Buildings & Factories, Metallurgical & Material Handling and GeoStructure Businesses. The orders are classified 'Large', i.e., they fall in the size bracket of Rs 2,500 to 5,000 crore.
Will bulls march on D-St this March? Historical data suggests it's likely
With the market in a consolidation mode, and with domestic flow coming into the market it's very likely that the fiscal year could end on an upbeat note, said Naveen Kulkarni, of Reliance Securities
HFCL bags order: Shares of HFCL added 3.3 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company bagged an purchase order worth Rs 117 crore from Tata Projects for supply of optical fibre cables for creating OFC network infrastructure under Bharat Net Phase-II Project in the state of Chhattisgarh.
Morgan Stanley on Indian markets: Market could start pricing in stronger poll outcome in coming weeks, while broader market will likely outperforming a rising Nifty.
Nifty could be looking to break its 10,500-11,000 range on the upside, it added.
It expect yield curve to steepen given likely fiscal slippage. The aggregate corporate balance sheet is improving.
It likes GARP stocks (growth at reasonable price) amongst banks, discretionary, consumption & industrials, it added.
Women's Day 2019 | How to tame your investing fears and take the lead in money management
Aakansha Malia, a post-graduate about to start on a job is worked up about managing money. Here's what three women who independently handle their finances have to tell her.
Market Opens: It is a firm start for the Indian indices on Thursday with Nifty trading above 11,050 level.
The Sensex is up 45.83 points at 36681.93, while Nifty is up 4.40 points at 11057.40. About 557 shares have advanced, 285 shares declined, and 45 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, HPCL, IOC, BPCL, Tata Motors, Titan, Zee Ent, Gail, Bharti Airtel are some of the gainers in the early trading session, while losers include Biocon, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Steel, Vendata, JSW Steel.
Among the sectoral indices, metal index is under pressure with 1 percent cut, followed by auto, pharma and PSU Bank, while some buying is seen in the energy, infra, FMCG and IT.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It opened higher by 20 paise at 70.08 per dollar versus previous close 70.28.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are flat in the pre-opening trading with Nifty above 11,050 level.
The Sensex is up 90.44 points at 36726.54, while Nifty is up 1.80 points or 0.02% at 11054.80.
Gainers are Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Titan, while HDFC slipped in the pre-opening trade.