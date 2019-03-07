Market Live: Nifty above 11,050, Sensex gains 100 pts; NHPC, SJVN jump post Cabinet nod

Rushabh Maru-Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said, "The rupee has appreciated on back of easing crude oil prices in the international market. There is lot of optimism regarding trade deal between the US and China."

"Having said that volatility is expected to rise in coming sessions for the rupee as the country is heading towards the general election. Still there is lot of uncertainty regarding the trade deal between the US and China. Hence importers are advised to hedge their exposure given the uncertainty and volatility due to domestic and global factors," he added.