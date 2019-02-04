Market Live: Nifty above 10,900, Sensex jumps 100 pts; RIL, ONGC gain 3%

Live now
Feb 04, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Exide Industries Q3: Net profit increased to Rs 155 crore against Rs 154.3 crore, revenue up 9.6% at Rs 2,497 crore against Rs 2,278 crore, YoY.
Sharma has come out with a new book "Democracy on the Road" which is the result of his travels through the country following election campaigns - from Naxalite areas on the border of Nepal to the southernmost tip in Tamil Nadu - for the last 20 years.
JUST IN | IDBI Bank net loss at Rs 4,185 crore against loss of Rs 1,524 crore.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended their morning fall with Sensex trading nearly 200 points lower, while Nifty below 10,850.
At 13:51 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 199.21 points at 36,270.22, while Nifty is down 64.90 points at 10828.80. About 589 shares have advanced, 1762 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.
Insecticides India Q3: Net profit rose 75% at Rs 16.9 crore versus Rs 9.6 crore. Revenue up 22.6% at Rs 215.7 crore against Rs 175.9 crore, YoY.
JUST IN | According to data released by ISMA, Oct-January sugar output stood at 18.5 million tonnes against 17.1 million tonnes last year.
Vedanta's statement comes days after its shares plunged on Friday, as investors were skeptical of the merits of the investment and questioned the potential returns.
CLSA on SBI: It is a preferred pick among PSUs and retained buy with target raised to Rs 380 from Rs 370 per share. According to CLSA, profit is ahead of estimates aided by higher treasury gains, while key positive was the decline in slippages.
Thirty two Nifty companies have already declared their results so far. Q3FY19 aggregate free float revenue has grown 26.8 percent YoY. EBITDA, however, grew mere 10.6 percent and net profit 5.7 percent YoY.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee extended morning losses and trading lower by 45 paise at 71.69 per dollar versus Friday's close of 71.24.
The year gone by '2018' was by far one of the toughest in terms of making money. Hence, there were a lot of expectations surrounding this budget especially given that this is an election year.
JUST IN | RBI Monetary Policy to be announced at 11.45 am on February 7
Benchmark indices are likely to move sideways, so investors are better off placing bets on select sectors which are likely to get benefit from the Interim Budget, suggest experts
SBI falls 2% even as it posts Q3 net profit at Rs 3,955 crore; CLSA, Jefferies hike target price
Net interest income during the quarter grew by 21.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,691 crore with loan growth of 12.1 percent YoY and 4.6 percent QoQ.
L&T bags order: Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured projects from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Government of Odisha.
Buzzing: Titan Company shares gained 5 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,044.30 on Monday morning as brokerage houses raised price target on the stock after the company reported strong earnings for December quarter
Shares of State Bank of India fell over 2 percent on Monday morning even as the lender reported steady profit for December quarter. In fact, CLSA and Jefferies have hiked their targets on the stock.
The bank’s Q3FY19 net profit was up at Rs 3,955 crore against a loss of Rs 2,416.4 crore in same quarter last year.
Net interest income during the quarter grew by 21.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,691 crore with loan growth of 12.1 percent YoY and 4.6 percent QoQ.
Net NPA was at 3.95% versus 4.84%, while gross NPA was at 8.71% versus 9.95%, QoQ.
Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 365 from Rs 345
The global research firm has lowered FY19 EPS by 20% owing to higher charge-offs & operational expenditure. It has tweaked FY20/21 EPS Estimates By 0.3%/0.4%. It also said that valuations were below historical average.
Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 380 from Rs 370
CLSA said that the stock was its preferred pick among PSUs. Further, it added that profit was ahead of estimates, aided by higher treasury gains. A key positive was the decline in slippages. It sees scope for credit costs to halve over the next two years. CASA franchise is the bank’s key strength. Improvement in growth will be key to support lending opportunities.
Macquarie is of the view that defence and capex growth will likely to be muted in FY20 with the key beneficiaries being Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp and Jubilant Foodworks
JUST IN | Bajaj Auto sold 4.07 lakh units in January 2019 against 3.53 lakh units, growth of 15 percent, YoY.
The announced tax rebate to people earning up to Rs 5 lakh will benefit nearly Rs 3 crore middle-class population and will give a boost to FMCG segment as a whole
Market Opens: Indian indices started the day on negative note with Nifty trading around 10,850 level.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 132.64 points at 36336.79, while Nifty is down 42.50 points at 10851.20. About 315 shares have advanced, 533 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.
Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, Hero Moto, Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Communications, Reliance Infra are trading lower, while gainers are Titan and Divis Lab.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Monday. It has opened lower by 36 paise at 71.60 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 71.24.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 10,850 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 41.39 points or 0.11% at 36510.82, and the Nifty down 30.00 points or 0.28% at 10863.70.
Vedanta gained 3 percent in pre-opening session, while Zee Entertainment, Hero Moto, DHFL, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital are trading lower.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 14.5 points or 0.13 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,897-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Godrej Properties to develop 6 new projects: The company has entered into an equity investment platform in partnership with a Pune-based developer to develop six projects across Pune.
Crude Update: Crude oil prices slipped on Monday after gains of about 3 percent in the previous session, but they were buoyed by expectations of tightening supply and signs that China-US trade tensions could ease.