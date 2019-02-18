Market Live: Nifty above 10,650, Sensex down 150 pts; IT stocks under pressure

Live now
Feb 18, 2019 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Rupee Update:
Market Update:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
India VIX, a measure of volatility, is up over 7% intraday, trading at 17.69.
Heads up! Geopolitical concerns likely to keep investors on the edge post Pulwama attack
Most experts feel that investors should tread with caution and maintain a strict stop loss below 10,620-10,600 in case they are long on the index.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading lower by 18 paise at 71.40 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.22
Yes Bank slides 8% as RBI threatens action for disclosing 'NIL' divergence report
Yes Bank Ltd dropped nearly 8% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned the private sector lender of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report
Market extends fall: After a flat start the benchmark indices is now trading lower with Nifty slipped below 10,700 level.
The Sensex is down 192.12 points at 35616.83, while Nifty is down 56 points at 10668.40. About 600 shares have advanced, 1011 shares declined, and 75 shares are unchanged.
Nomura on Ipca Labs: Brokerage firm has retained buy and raised target to Rs 1,005 from Rs 915 per share. It expect company to deliver 43% earnings CAGR over FY18-21.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the benchmark indices on Monday with Nifty holding above 10,700 mark.
The Sensex is up 38.58 points at 35847.53, while Nifty is up 6.60 points at 10731. About 460 shares have advanced, 395 shares declined, and 52 shares are unchanged.
L&T, Rel Infra, Reliance Capital, Biocon, Tata Steel, Infosys, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's Lab, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, ONGC, are among major gainers, while losers are Yes Bank, Tata Motors, HUL, M&M, UPL and Grasim.
JUST IN | L&T Construction has secured a mega contract for design and construction of a major airport.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.31 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.22.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are flat in the pre-opening with Nifty holding above 10,700 level.
The Sensex is up 38.76 points at 35847.71, while Nifty is down 8.80 points at 10715.60.
Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Lab, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto are among major gainers in the pre-opening session, while KPIT Tech and Yes Bank down 10 percent.
Glenmark Pharma get USFDA approval: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the USFDA for Clobetasol Propionate Foam
Oil hits 3-month high: Oil prices rose to their highest levels since November last year on Monday, lifted by OPEC-led supply cuts and US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
Market Headstart | Nifty likely to open higher on upbeat Asian market cues
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 16.5 point, or 0.15%. Nifty futures were trading around 10,771-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian share markets firmed on Monday as investors dared to hope for both progress at Sino-US trade talks in Washington this week and more policy stimulus from major central banks.
Stocks in the news: Dr Reddy's Labs, Tech Mahindra, Yes Bank, Jaypee Infratech, Wipro
Here are stocks that are in the news today: PNC Infratech : Company received an order from PWD for a project worth Rs 186.48 crore.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 22 points or 0.20 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,776.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher: Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the Dow and the Nasdaq posting their eighth consecutive weekly gains as investors grew hopeful that the United States and China would hammer out an agreement resolving their protracted trade war.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.