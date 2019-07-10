Market Live: Sensex falls over 150 pts, Nifty below 11,500; Tata Motors drops 4% as JLR sales tank double digit

Live now
Jul 10, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cupid Ltd has acquired “Cupid Angel” Trade Mark from the US Patent and Trademark Office
"It is exciting news for Cupid as it would help us to promote and market our Cupid Female Condoms in the US,” said Om Garg, CMD of Cupid.
Benchmark indices are trading in the red with Nifty near 11,500 levels and Sensex down more than 100 points.
Sensex is down 133.84 points or 0.35 percent at 38596.98, and the Nifty is down 47.00 points or 0.41 percent at 11508.90. About 866 shares have advanced, 1427 shares have declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Coal India and Sun Pharma are the top gainers, while Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Tata Steel are the biggest losers.
On the sectoral front, all but Pvt bank stocks are trading in the red. Nifty Realty is the biggest loser, down 1.71 percent.
Jaguar Land Rover Q1FY20 sales
Tata Motors reported an 11.6 percent decline in JLR's sale at 128,615 units for the quarter ended June 2019. Retail sales for June fell 9.6 percent at 47,060 units, compared to June 2018.
Board approved raising up to Rs 75,000 crore via non-convertible bonds/debentures, company said in its BSE filing.
Cupid said its Cupid Angel Trade Mark has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
"It would help us to promote and market our Cupid female condoms in USA," Om Garg, CMD said in a BSE filing.
Global research company Gartner cut 2019 IT spending growth to 0.6 percent from 1.1 percent earlier, saying IT spending will remain flat in 2019.
Indian Acrylics Q1 Earnings
Indian Acrylics said its net profit in quarter ended June 2019 jumped to Rs 10.5 crore compared to Rs 3.5 crore in same period last fiscal.
Revenue from operations also shot up 38.5 percent to Rs 221.1 crore in Q1, from Rs 159.6 crore in corresponding quarter last year.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by US crude after an industry group reported that US stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had climbed 1.94 percent, to $58.95. Brent was up 1.62 percent, at $65.20 a barrel. Source: Reuters.
Himachal Futuristic Communication Gains
Himachal Futuristic Communication shares gained more than 1 percent intraday after received purchase order from state-owned telecom operator BSNL.
Stake Sale in SJVN
"The government is aimed to complete strategic sale in SJVN in FY20," reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.
Among Sensex 30 stocks, 21 stocks traded in the red in afternoon. Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, L&T, Vedanta and Bajaj Finance were biggest losers.
Nifty Bank Rebounds
Benchmark indices were off their day's low on recovery in banks, FMCG and IT stocks in afternoon.
The BSE Sensex was down 109.03 points at 38,621.79 and the Nifty50 fell 34.70 points to 11,521.20.
About three shares declined for every two shares rising on the BSE.
Nifty Bank turned higher, rising 0.05 percent to trade at 30,584.20.
Budget 2019 - a mixed bag for foreign investors
The Budget was widely expected to provide a 5-year strategic roadmap to make India a $5 trillion economy and a short-term tactical plan to revive the economy.
Shares of basmati rice processing company KRBL fell 3.7 percent intraday after ICRA downgraded credit rating of company's long term bank facilities.
Company, on July 9 said ICRA revised rating on company's long term bank facilities worth Rs 1,700 crore to AA- (under rating watch with negative implications).
TCS Recognised with an overall positive vendor rating by Gartner lnc
Tata Consultancy Services said it has been recognised with an overall positive rating in the recent Vendor Ratingl report by Gartner lnc, based on a holistic evaluation covering the company's strategy, product/ service, pricing structure, technology/ methodology, support/ account management and corporate viability.
TCS reported a revenue of $20.93 billion in FY 2019, growing 11.4 percent in organic, constant currency terms. Growth has been particularly strong in the United Kingdom and in Europe, where it grew 22 percent and 17.8 percent, respectively.
The IndiGo rift: With this $20b deal, did Rahul Bhatia leave Rakesh Gangwal with a 'hurt ego'?
Did a $20 billion deal break the partnership between IndiGo founders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal? It seems so. The first seeds of discontent between IndiGo founders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal may have been laid elsewhere.
CHD Developers said CARE revised rating on company's long term bank facilities to BB+ with stable outlook, from BBB with stable outlook.
Fitch Ratings on Budget 2019
India's new budget outlined some economic reforms that could support the economy, but its fiscal stance was left broadly unchanged, with no plans for meaningful consolidation, says Fitch Ratings.
The budget targets a slight narrowing in the fiscal deficit target, to 3.3 percent of GDP, from an estimated 3.4 percent in FY19 and in the FY20 interim budget.
Fitch thinks the fiscal targets are broadly credible, although projected revenue growth, at 13.5 percent, may prove optimistic as it is based on the government's higher 7.0 percent real GDP growth forecast and disinvestment targets might not be met.
The rating agency believes off-budget spending is likely to increase due to, for instance, the additional banking-sector recapitalisation, which is equivalent to 0.3 percent of GDP. "This should not affect the deficit, but it will raise the debt level."
Cabinet is likely to consider approval of Phase 3 of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.
Government plans to build 1.25 lakh km of rural roads under Phase 3 of PMGSY and the estimated cost of implementing Phase 3 of PMGSY in 5 years at Rs 80,250 crore, sources said.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices extended losses in afternoon with the Sensex falling 197.19 points to 38,533.63 and the Nifty50 declining 59.90 points to 11,496.
About three shares declined for every two shares rising on the BSE.
IndiGo CEO, Ronojoy Dutta told employees that issues between promoters will eventually get sorted out and have nothing to do with the airline.
"Mission, direction & growth strategy remains unchanged & firmly in place. It is very important that we remain focussed on running a high-performance airline," he said.
PV Sales Drop in 18% in June
Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined by 17.54 percent to 2,25,732 units in June from 2,73,748 units in the year-ago period.
Domestic car sales were down 24.97 percent to 1,39,628 units as against 1,83,885 units in June 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Wednesday.
Motorcycle sales last month declined 9.57 percent to 10,84,598 units as against 11,99,332 units a year earlier.
Total two-wheeler sales in June declined 11.69 percent to 16,49,477 units compared to 18,67,884 units in the year-ago month. Source: PTI
State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) has cut the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points (bps) for various tenors with effect from Thursday.
MCLR for overnight and one-month loan tenor has been reduced by 10 bps to 8.20 percent and 8.25 percent, respectively.
Earlier, MCLR for overnight and one-month tenor was 8.30 percent and 8.35 percent, respectively.
Ingersoll Rand's CFO Resigned
Company said Vikas Goel, Chief Financial Officer of the company has voluntarily resigned from the services.
The board will appoint his successor in due course and intimate the stock exchanges of the same, it added.
Tejas Networks appointed Paul Harrison as Senior Vice President Sales for North America.
JM Financial's Results Preview on Financial Sector
"In Q1FY20, for the 167 companies under the coverage we expect a profit growth of 19.6 percent YoY, revenue growth of 7.3 percent YoY and EBITDA growth of 6 percent YoY. Excluding financials, we expect an almost zero PAT growth YoY while excluding corporate banks (SBI, Axis, ICICI and Yes) and Tata Motors the growth is expected to be 7.7 percent YoY. Excluding financials, profitability is expected to decline with overall EBITDA margin contraction of 86bps YoY driven by chemicals, metals and auto and auto ancillary companies," JM Financial said.
For the Nifty50, EPS is likely to grow by 21.5 percent aided by strong growth in financials even as telecom and consumer discretionary remain a drag, it said, adding financials is likely to be the main driver of earnings growth thereby offseting the weakness in other sectors.
