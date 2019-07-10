Market Live: Sensex falls over 150 pts, Nifty below 11,500; Tata Motors drops 4% as JLR sales tank double digit

Market Update

Benchmark indices are trading in the red with Nifty near 11,500 levels and Sensex down more than 100 points.

Sensex is down 133.84 points or 0.35 percent at 38596.98, and the Nifty is down 47.00 points or 0.41 percent at 11508.90. About 866 shares have advanced, 1427 shares have declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Coal India and Sun Pharma are the top gainers, while Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Tata Steel are the biggest losers.

On the sectoral front, all but Pvt bank stocks are trading in the red. Nifty Realty is the biggest loser, down 1.71 percent.