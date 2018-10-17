Market Live: Indices trim early gains, Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty around 10,600; NBFCs struggle

Market Update Equities are off their high points on the back of some selling in the non banking financial companies and some names in the pharmaceutical space.

The Sensex is up 255.10 points or 0.73% at 35417.58, while the Nifty is higher by 69.30 points or 0.65% at 10654.10. The market breadth is positive as 1,152 shares advanced, against a decline of 400 shares, while 1,965 shares were unchanged.

Automobile stocks have lost some sheen, while banks, consumption and IT space continue to rise higher. Midcaps have witnessed some selling as well.