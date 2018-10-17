App
Oct 17, 2018 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices trim early gains, Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty around 10,600; NBFCs struggle

Automobile stocks have lost some sheen, while banks, consumption and IT space continue to rise higher.

highlights

  • Oct 17, 11:26 AM (IST)

    Gold trades lower: Gold prices edged lower early Wednesday as equities gained and the dollar firmed amid waning risk-averse sentiment, with the market awaiting minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for fresh clues on the pace of interest rate hikes, reported Reuters.

  • Oct 17, 11:23 AM (IST)

    IndusInd Bank raises lending rate: The bank has raised lending rates by 5-15 bps across tenors w.e.f today, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • Oct 17, 11:15 AM (IST)

    Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:

  • Oct 17, 11:04 AM (IST)

    Cochin Shipyard approves buyback: Board approved buyback of up to 43.95 lakh shares at Rs 455 per share.

    At 11:02 hrs Cochin Shipyard was quoting at Rs 397.35, down Rs 2.70, or 0.67 percent.

  • Oct 17, 10:50 AM (IST)

    Results reaction: Shares of Shakti Pumps rose 13 percent in the early trade on Wednesday on the back strong September quarter numbers.

    The company's Q2 (July-Sept) consolidated profit jumped 206 percent to Rs 9.27 crore versus Rs 3.02 crore in the same period last fiscal. Revenue was up to Rs 138.7 crore versus Rs 67.7 crore YoY.

  • Oct 17, 10:45 AM (IST)

    Adani forms strategic partnership with Total: Adani and Total have signed an agreement to jointly develop multi-energy offerings to the Indian energy market. The diversified portfolio includes liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel retail. 

  • Oct 17, 10:17 AM (IST)

    NBFCs fall Housing finance companies have taken a hit on Wednesday morning. Here is a look at intraday chars of HFCs. 

  • Oct 17, 09:54 AM (IST)
  • Oct 17, 09:50 AM (IST)

  • Oct 17, 09:46 AM (IST)

    Market Update Equities are off their high points on the back of some selling in the non banking financial companies and some names in the pharmaceutical space. 

    The Sensex is up 255.10 points or 0.73% at 35417.58, while the Nifty is higher by 69.30 points or 0.65% at 10654.10. The market breadth is positive as 1,152 shares advanced, against a decline of 400 shares, while 1,965 shares were unchanged.

    Automobile stocks have lost some sheen, while banks, consumption and IT space continue to rise higher. Midcaps have witnessed some selling as well. 

  • Oct 17, 09:28 AM (IST)

    Infosys gains 3% Shares of Infosys gained over 3 percent on Wednesday morning as investors cheered positive results from the firm along with a healthy order book. Here is a look at how the stock has performed so far today. 

  • Oct 17, 09:25 AM (IST)

    Take a look at the Sensex's heatmap. 

  • Oct 17, 09:21 AM (IST)

    Market opens It is a strong start to the market on Wednesday morning on the back of strong global cues. The Nifty has opened above 10,700-mark, while the Sensex is trading higher by over 400 points. 

    There’s buying across all sectors, with maximum gains visible among banks, IT, and automobiles, among others. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index is trading higher by over a percent as well. 

    Infosys’ shares have risen 3 percent on the back of good results and an order book as well. 
    Other top gainers include Yes Bank and Eicher Motors. Among top losers are ONGC and BPCL.  

  • Oct 17, 09:08 AM (IST)

     Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened at a two-week high of 73.41 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 73.46.

    Yesterday the rupee gained 37 paise to close at 2-week high at 73.46 against Monday's close of 73.83 per dollar.

  • Oct 17, 09:04 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-opening: There is strong start on the Dalal Street in the pre-opening trade with Nifty trading above 10,650 mark.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 256.27 points or 0.73% at 35418.75, and the Nifty up 71.70 points or 0.68% at 10656.50.

    Infosys is down 2 percent, while Hero Motocorp and South Indian Bank is trading firm.

  • Oct 17, 08:48 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade positive: Asian equities got some much needed relief on Wednesday after upbeat US earnings reports drove a rebound on Wall Street and helped restore a little confidence in emerging market stocks and currencies.

    Japan's Nikkei leaped out of the gates with an early rise of 1.3 percent, but still has a long way to go to recoup the past week's losses, reported Reuters.

  • Oct 17, 08:45 AM (IST)

    Havells to declare Q2 results: Company is scheduled to report its results for the quarter ended September on October 17, may see a marginal fall in net profit but revenues are expected to grow in double digits, according to Motilal Oswal estimates.

    The domestic brokerage firm expect the net profit of Havells India to fall by 1 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 169.3 crore for the September quarter. But, sequentially, the net profit could see a dip of 22.7 percent, said the report.

  • Oct 17, 08:34 AM (IST)

    Gold Update: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday despite a rise in equities, with investors waiting for minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for any fresh clues on the pace of interest rate hikes.

  • Oct 17, 08:24 AM (IST)

  • Oct 17, 08:16 AM (IST)

    Oil price Update: US oil prices extended gains on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise decline in US crude inventories. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 35 cents, or 0.5 percent, at USD 72.27 a barrel on Wednesday, having settled up 14 cents, reported Reuters..

  • Oct 17, 07:52 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 108.50 points or 1.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,693.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Oct 17, 07:46 AM (IST)

  • Oct 17, 07:44 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends with 2% gain: US stocks surged more than 2 percent on Tuesday after upbeat earnings reports from major companies including UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs and solid economic data, as equities rebounded from a recent sharp sell-off, reported Reuters.

  • Oct 17, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

