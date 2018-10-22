Market Live: Indices trade off highs, Sensex up around 100 points; Nifty trades almost flat

Market Update The market has given up half of its gains and is trading off the high points. The Sensex is higher by around 150 points, while the Nifty is around 10,350.

Selling is visible in the information technology segment, with the Nifty IT index falling around a percent. Banks, automobiles, consumption and pharma have lost some of their sheen at this point. The midcap index, meanwhile, has given up almost all of its gains.

The Sensex is up 179.94 points or 0.52% at 34495.57, while the Nifty is higher by 50.20 points or 0.49% at 10353.70. The market breadth is positive as 855 shares advanced, against a decline of 423 shares, while 2281 shares were unchanged.

HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, TCS, and Tech Mahindra have lost the most.