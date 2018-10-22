Market Live: Indices trade off highs, Sensex up around 100 points; Nifty trades almost flat

Live now
Oct 22, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Market Update
Persistent Systems falls 14%
Market opens
Market at pre-open
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
US markets end mixed on Friday:
The bank reported 20.6 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 FY19 profit to Rs 5,005.73 crore, driven by net interest income (NII), other income and operating income.
Market Update The market has given up half of its gains and is trading off the high points. The Sensex is higher by around 150 points, while the Nifty is around 10,350.
Selling is visible in the information technology segment, with the Nifty IT index falling around a percent. Banks, automobiles, consumption and pharma have lost some of their sheen at this point. The midcap index, meanwhile, has given up almost all of its gains.
The Sensex is up 179.94 points or 0.52% at 34495.57, while the Nifty is higher by 50.20 points or 0.49% at 10353.70. The market breadth is positive as 855 shares advanced, against a decline of 423 shares, while 2281 shares were unchanged.
HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, TCS, and Tech Mahindra have lost the most.
Persistent Systems falls 14% Shares of Persistent Systems are down over 14 percent as investors are reacting to its results for the September quarter. Its dollar revenue has shown a decline and traders may be wary about it. Here is a link to its full report here and take a look at the intraday chart.
Market opens The market is off to a good start to the week, with the Nifty trading around 10,400 mark. Possible fall in crude prices is likely to have impacted the indices.
The Sensex is up 342.98 points or 1% at 34658.61, while the Nifty is higher by 96.10 points or 0.93% at 10399.60. The market breadth is positive as 415 shares advanced, against a decline of 99 shares, while 3,044 shares are unchanged.
Among sectors, banks are trading strong, while automobiles, energy, FMCG, and metals are trading in the green. Midcaps, too, are in the green, with Nifty Midcap rising over half a percent.
Shares of HDFC Bank are higher by 2.5 percent higher as investors react to its September quarter results. Indiabulls Housing is the other big gainer.
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests selling Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 860 and advises buying Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 78.5 and target of Rs 86.
Market at pre-open It is likely to be a good start to the market on Monday morning as trends from pre-opening are hinting at these levels.
At 09:04 hrs, the Sensex is up 298.06 points or 0.87% at 34613.69, while the Nifty is up 77.70 points or 0.75% at 10381.20. The rupee opened flat at 73.32 per US dollar, quite close to Friday’s close of 73.30 per US dollar.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 73.30 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 73.32.
JUST IN | Aleor Dermaceuticals, JV between Alembic Pharma and Orbicular Pharmaceutical has successfully cleared its first United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) inspection.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 11.5 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,313- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian share markets fell anew on Monday as investors braced for the peak of the US earnings season while angst over Saudi Arabia, Italy and Brexit kept geopolitics front and center, reported Reuters.
Global currency Update: The euro and the British pound edged down against the dollar on Monday as investors awaited developments around Brexit as well as Italy’s budget plan which drew heavy criticism from the European Union, reported Reuters.
SBI Life| Asian Paints | Lupin | Reliance Power | HDFC Bank | Container Corporation and Tata Steel are stocks, which are in news today.
Crude Update: Oil prices were stable on Monday, supported by supply concerns ahead of the start of US sanctions against Iran’s crude exports, but held back by rising drilling activity in the United States, reported Reuters.
The market corrected sharply for the second trading session in a row on October 19, with the Sensex falling more than 450 points as bears further tightened their grip on Dalal Street.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 9 points or 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,316-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
US markets end mixed on Friday: The US benchmark S&P 500 stock index edged lower on Friday as strong earnings from Procter & Gamble Co were offset by ongoing concerns about rising interest rates and tensions over trade policy denting economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.89 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,444.34, the S&P 500 lost 1 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,767.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.11 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,449.03, reported Reuters.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.