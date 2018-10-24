Market Live: Indices trade off day's high as Nifty below 10,200; pharma major drag

JUST IN | Reliance Naval rolls out training ship for Indian Coast Guard.

Reliance Naval has launched a training ship of 3,000 tonnes displacement at the shipyard of Reliance Naval & Engineering, located at the Port of Pipavav, Gujarat. The ship was named ICGS Varuna.

The company further told exchanges that the Training Ship has the primary role to impart sea training to cadets, including an all-round exposure to the lives of Coast Guard officers. The vessel is 105 meters long, with a capacity of accommodating 242 personnel. The vessel is powered by twin diesel engines of 10,400 KW and can move at a speed of 20 knots.

The vessel is also equipped with weapons systems and is capable of policing maritime zones of the country as well as for search and rescue missions. The vessel's capability also includes operating a twin-engine helicopter for undertaking maritime reconnaissance.