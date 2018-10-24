Market Live: Indices trade off day's high as Nifty below 10,200; pharma major drag

Live now
Oct 24, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Dolly Khanna tweaks stake in 12 cos
Market Update
Rupee update
Bajaj Finance gains 7%
Market opens
Market at pre-open
SGX Nifty Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Radico Khaitan Q2 result: The company's net profit was up 73 percent at Rs 49.5 crore against Rs 28.6 crore. Revenue rose 15.5 percent at Rs 517.7 crore versus Rs 448.2 crore, YoY.
Result reaction: Gallantt Ispat added 5 percent after company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended September 2018. The company's Q2FY19 net profit jumped 231 percent at Rs 31.2 crore against Rs 9.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue increased 175 percent at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 95.5 crore.
This infra stock is offering deep value at the current market price; should you buy?
The company has cleaned up its balance sheet, has ample liquidity, is sitting on a huge order book and its projects are well funded
JUST IN | Zydus Wellness has announced the acquisition of subsidiary of Kraft Heinz— Heinz India— jointly with Cadila Healthcare. The company further told exchanges that it will include brands such as Complan, GluconD, Nycil and Sampriti Ghee, two large manufacturing facilities in Aligarh and Sitarganj along with teams devoted to operations, research, sales, marketing and support. The deal value is pegged at Rs 4,595 crore.
RESULTS | Karur Vysya Bank reported a net profit growth of 10.7 percent at Rs 83.7 crore against Rs 75.6 crore year on year. Net interest income rose 4.3 percent at Rs 79.1 crore against Rs 555 crore.
JUST IN | Reliance Naval rolls out training ship for Indian Coast Guard.
Reliance Naval has launched a training ship of 3,000 tonnes displacement at the shipyard of Reliance Naval & Engineering, located at the Port of Pipavav, Gujarat. The ship was named ICGS Varuna.
The company further told exchanges that the Training Ship has the primary role to impart sea training to cadets, including an all-round exposure to the lives of Coast Guard officers. The vessel is 105 meters long, with a capacity of accommodating 242 personnel. The vessel is powered by twin diesel engines of 10,400 KW and can move at a speed of 20 knots.
The vessel is also equipped with weapons systems and is capable of policing maritime zones of the country as well as for search and rescue missions. The vessel's capability also includes operating a twin-engine helicopter for undertaking maritime reconnaissance.
Karur Vysya Bank Q2 result: The company has reported Q2 net profit at Rs 83.7 crore, net NPA at 4.41% and Gross NPA at 7.70%.
TCS partners with Intel: Tata Consultancy Services is partnering with Intel to integrate Intel Software Guard Extensions technology with the Quartz Blockchain solution, to further enhance the privacy and security of blockchain based ecosystems implemented using Quartz.
Bharti Airtel raises fund: Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of India's Bharti Airtel, said on Wednesday it raised USD 1.25 billion from six global investors including SoftBank Group Corp, Warburg Pincus LLC and Temasek Holdings, reported Reuters.
Top Losers on Sensex and Nifty:
Sustained trade above 10,280 can propel Nifty to 10,465: YES Securities
A sustained trade above 10,280 can halt the current weakness triggering a short covering rally taking it to levels of 10,355-10,465, says Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading higher but off day's high with Nifty is trading below 10,200 level.
The Sensex is up 116.13 points at 33963.36, while Nifty up 36.50 points at 10183.30. About 1094 shares have advanced, 956 shares declined, and 1534 shares are unchanged.
Q2 preview: Bajaj Auto likely to see healthy revenue growth, but margins could take a hit
Kotak expects revenues to increase by 22 percent YoY as average selling prices (ASPs) likely to decline by around 2.3 percent YoY due to an inferior product mix.
TTK Prestige Q2 result: The company's Q2 net profit rose 28.4 percent at Rs 53.8 crore against Rs 41.9 crore. Revenue was up 7.3 percent at Rs 552.3 crore against Rs 514.6 crore.
Buzzing: Shares of Sasken Technologies slipped 12 percent after company reported weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.
The company's Q2 net profit fell 39 percent to Rs 16.89 crore versus Rs 28 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY19). Revenue slipped to Rs 113.08 crore versus Rs 134.27 crore.
Opinion | Will Indian financial markets click Robert Merton's SeLFIES?
Can Merton's idea to serve retirement be translated into policy, especially in India? Behind this simple idea lot needs to be done for Merton's proposal to come to fruition.
Dolly Khanna tweaks stake in 12 cos The portfolio of Chennai-based Dolly and Rajiv Khanna, who have a reputation of spotting value in small and midcaps, increased their stake in companies which fell up to 50 percent in September quarter till date.
Most stocks in their portfolio (mostly mid and smallcaps) are down double-digits. As many as 13 companies in her portfolio have come out with details of their shareholding pattern as of October 19.
The duo is counted as one of the top Indian analysts in the fraternity of value pickers. Rajiv Khanna, who started investing in the market in 1996 with an initial investment of Rs 1 crore is now worth over Rs 750 crore, according to reports.
Read the full story here.
Aviation, OMC, paint stocks gain 2-5% as crude slips to 2-month low
A fall in crude price is helpful for the airline and paint companies as it constitutes major part of their expenses and raw material
Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading off high points. The Sensex is higher by around 250 points, while the Nifty is above 10,200-mark.
The Sensex is up 250.61 points or 0.74% at 34097.84, while the Nifty is higher by 76.60 points or 0.75% at 10223.40. The market breadth is positive as 1226 shares advanced, against a decline of 443 shares, while 1913 shares are unchanged.
IT stocks are trading in the red, while other major names continue to trade higher. Banks and automobiles are the other major gainers.
Shares of oil marketing companies are also trading higher on the back of fall in crude prices. Here is a look at their intraday charts.
Rupee update The Indian rupee is trading strong today. It opened over 30 paise higher to previous close and is currently trading around 73.26 per US dollar. Image: Bloomberg.com
Shares of airline companies are higher on the back of fall in crude prices. A fall in such prices imply lesser input costs for carriers, thereby helping with their profitability.
Bajaj Finance gains 7% Shares of Bajaj Finance jumped 7 percent in morning trade as investors cheered strong results for September quarter.
Brokerage houses too were upbeat on the stock and maintained their positive stance on the stock. Highlighting that net profit was largely ahead of estimates, some also said that the asset quality was stable.
The company’s standalone profit grew 55 percent on year to Rs 920 crore. Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 594 crore.
Take a look at the Sensex's heatmap.
Market opens Indices are off to a great start on Wednesday morning, with the Nifty surging past 10,250-mark.
Buying is visible across sectors, with maximum gains seen among financials, energy, metals, pharma and consumption names.
In the broader markets, the midcap index is up over 1 percent.
The Sensex is up 426.32 points or 1.26% at 34273.55, while the Nifty is higher by 133.40 points or 1.31% at 10280.20. The market breadth is positive as 394 shares advanced, against a decline of 93 shares, while 3,095 shares were unchanged.
Market at pre-open The Sensex and Nifty are trading higher after in the red in first few minutes of pre-opening trade.
The Sensex is up 260.54 points or 0.77% at 34107.77, and the Nifty up 117.90 points or 1.16% at 10264.70. The rupee has seen some appreciation in opening. It opened at 73.23 per US dollar.
JUST IN | VA Tech Wabag secures order in Qatar worth Rs 555 crore
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 7-10% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 55 points or 0.54 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,227- level on the Singaporean Exchange.