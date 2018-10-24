Market Live: Indices see a strong start as Sensex gains over 400 points, Nifty above 10,250

Market opens Indices are off to a great start on Wednesday morning, with the Nifty surging past 10,250-mark.

Buying is visible across sectors, with maximum gains seen among financials, energy, metals, pharma and consumption names.

In the broader markets, the midcap index is up over 1 percent.

The Sensex is up 426.32 points or 1.26% at 34273.55, while the Nifty is higher by 133.40 points or 1.31% at 10280.20. The market breadth is positive as 394 shares advanced, against a decline of 93 shares, while 3,095 shares were unchanged.