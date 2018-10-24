Market Live: Indices see a strong start as Sensex gains over 400 points, Nifty above 10,250

Live now
Oct 24, 2018 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bajaj Finance gains 7%
Market opens
Market at pre-open
Bajaj Finance gains 7% Shares of Bajaj Finance jumped 7 percent in morning trade as investors cheered strong results for September quarter.
Brokerage houses too were upbeat on the stock and maintained their positive stance on the stock. Highlighting that net profit was largely ahead of estimates, some also said that the asset quality was stable.
The company’s standalone profit grew 55 percent on year to Rs 920 crore. Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 594 crore.
Take a look at the Sensex's heatmap.
Market opens Indices are off to a great start on Wednesday morning, with the Nifty surging past 10,250-mark.
Buying is visible across sectors, with maximum gains seen among financials, energy, metals, pharma and consumption names.
In the broader markets, the midcap index is up over 1 percent.
The Sensex is up 426.32 points or 1.26% at 34273.55, while the Nifty is higher by 133.40 points or 1.31% at 10280.20. The market breadth is positive as 394 shares advanced, against a decline of 93 shares, while 3,095 shares were unchanged.
Market at pre-open The Sensex and Nifty are trading higher after in the red in first few minutes of pre-opening trade.
The Sensex is up 260.54 points or 0.77% at 34107.77, and the Nifty up 117.90 points or 1.16% at 10264.70. The rupee has seen some appreciation in opening. It opened at 73.23 per US dollar.
JUST IN | VA Tech Wabag secures order in Qatar worth Rs 555 crore
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 55 points or 0.54 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,227- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
SGX Nifty: SGX Nifty gained further as it is trading higher by 82.50 points or 0.81 percent at 10,254.50.
Gold Update: Gold prices nudged up on Wednesday after hitting their highest in over three months in the previous session, with international political and economic uncertainty underpinning safe-haven demand for the metal, reported Reuters.
HDFC Standard Life | Zensar Technologies | Tejas Networks | Bajaj Corp | MCX | Sun Pharma and Bank of India are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian stocks edged lower on Wednesday as concerns, ranging from worries about US corporate earnings to Middle East tensions, weighed on sentiment while crude oil approached two-month lows after Saudi Arabia flagged possible supply increases, reported Reuters.
Global concerns and rupee volatility dragged the market near seven-month low on October 23. After a sharp gap down opening the Nifty 50 traded lower throughout the session and closed near its starting point of the day.
Oil slips further: Oil prices on Tuesday extended falls from the previous day, when crude slumped as much as 5 percent, after Saudi Arabia said it would make up for supply disruptions from US sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum exports from next month, reported Reuters.
Wall Street ends lower: US stocks fell on Tuesday after worries about the earnings outlook added to recent selling pressure, though major indexes ended well off the day's lows as investors snapped up beaten-down shares late in the session.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 52 points or 0.51 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,224-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
