Market Live: Indices pull back from lows; Sensex down 100 points, Nifty around 10,200

Here is what brokerages are talking about Hindustan Zinc stock

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 290 | Upside: 3%

The global research firm said that the Q2 profit and EBITDA were in line with estimates. The declaration of large dividend is a strong positive. It expects the second half to be materially stronger than the first half.

Edelweiss | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 312 | Upside:10 percent

The brokerage house said that Q2 performance was in line and the outlook is benign on favourable volumes. It expects EBITDA growth led by volume ramp-up, lower haulage cost and better grades. It has cut target to adjust for higher than expected interim dividend.



Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 270 | Downside: 4.5 percent

Citi believes that Q2 was impacted due to higher cost, lower realizations and volumes. It sees costs at peak and expects improvement in the second half. It has cut target price to factor in higher costs.