Market Live: Indices pull back from lows; Sensex down 100 points, Nifty around 10,200

Live now
Oct 23, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update
Market Update
Crude Update:
Asian Markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Wall Street ends lower:
Top Gainers and Losers on the Sensex:
Buzzing: Shares of Lakshmi Machine Works slipped 7 percent as company's profit declined in the quarter ended September 2018.
The company's Q2 profit declined 12.6 percent to Rs 40 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Hunting for value? These 10 expert picks are a buy after recent fall
Just when we thought that things have started to stabalise, bears reinforced their dominance on D-Street, last week. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were down by over 1 percent for the week ended October 19.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading lower as the company reported a drop in net profit, but declared a higher-than-expected interim dividend.
Analysts have remained positive on the dividend declaration and in-line estimates. They expect a good second half of this fiscal for the company.
Read the full report here.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are off their low points, with the Nifty trading around 10,200-mark.
The Sensex is down 117.24 points or 0.34% at 34017.14, while the Nifty is down 42.00 points or 0.41% at 10203.30. The market breadth is negative as 767 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,130 shares, while 1,676 shares are unchanged.
Among sectors, IT is the biggest loser, followed by energy, pharma and PSU banks. The midcap index is marginally lower.
BHEL rises 2% as co to consider Sept quarter numbers, buyback on Oct 25
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday as company is going to consider buyback of its equity shares.
Here is what brokerages are talking about Hindustan Zinc stock
Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 290 | Upside: 3%
The global research firm said that the Q2 profit and EBITDA were in line with estimates. The declaration of large dividend is a strong positive. It expects the second half to be materially stronger than the first half.
Edelweiss | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 312 | Upside:10 percent
The brokerage house said that Q2 performance was in line and the outlook is benign on favourable volumes. It expects EBITDA growth led by volume ramp-up, lower haulage cost and better grades. It has cut target to adjust for higher than expected interim dividend.
Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 270 | Downside: 4.5 percent
Citi believes that Q2 was impacted due to higher cost, lower realizations and volumes. It sees costs at peak and expects improvement in the second half. It has cut target price to factor in higher costs.
A fall in Asian Paints has spilled over to other paint stocks as well. Here is a look at the chart of Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac and Berger Paints.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Orient Press have fallen 4 percent as the company received an order from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to close its Tarapur plant. The company received a letter from MPCB for violation of certain conditions/provisions of water (Preventions & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 by a plant of the company located at Tarapur Industrial Area, Boisar, Palghar.
Here is a look at how different sectors are performing on the Nifty. Take a look at the chart below.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have continued to trade lower, with the Sensex falling over 250 points, while the Nifty traded below 10,200-mark.
The Sensex is down 268.66 points or 0.79% at 33865.72, while the Nifty is down 85.30 points or 0.83% at 10160.00. The market breadth is negative as 397 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,095 shares, while 2,080 shares were unchanged.
Shares of IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors are the top gainers, while Asian Paints, ONGC and HPCL have lost the most.
Shares of IndusInd Bank are up over 3 percent after having a sharp fall on Monday. Here is a look a its intraday chart.
Result Reaction: Shares of Asian Paints fell 5 percent in early trade after the company posted a drop in profit. The company reported a Q2 net profit of Rs 506 crore, down from Rs 593.66 crore year on year (YoY). Also reported an operating margin of 16.9 percent, as against 18.8 percent YoY.
HCL Technologies Q2 results on October 23; here are key things to watch out for
HCL Technologies is expected to report steady earnings for the quarter ended September 2018, brokerage firms said. The company will declare its results on October 23.
Rupee Updates: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened lower by 14 paise at 73.70 per dollar against previous close 73.56.
On Monday, it closed lower by 24 paise versus Friday's close of 73.32 per dollar.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices slipped in the early trade on Tuesday with Nifty falling below 10,200 mark, while Sensex is down over 200 points.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 231.71 points or 0.68% at 33902.67, and the Nifty down 72.80 points or 0.71% at 10172.50.
Asian Paints down 4 percent, while Sun Pharma, Titan are trading marginally lower.
Market at pre-opening: The benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening trade on Tuesday.
The Sensex is down 157.87 points or 0.46% at 33976.51, and the Nifty down 27.90 points or 0.27% at 10217.40.
Asian Paints slipped 10 percent on weak second quarter numbers. Kotak Mahindra Bank is trading firm, while DHFL is down 9 percent.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open around 10,200; 3 stocks which could give 6-7% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 71 points or 0.69 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,181- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Ambuja Cements Q2 preview: The company is likely to report a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 350 crore for the September quarter, according to Motilal Oswal’s estimates. Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher expects PAT at Rs 271.7 crore for the quarter under review.
Gold Update: Gold prices inched up early Tuesday as Asian stocks faltered, weighed down by political tensions between Saudi Arabia and Western powers, uncertainties around Brexit and Italy's budgetary woes, reported Reuters.
Crude Update: Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia pledged to play a "responsible role" in energy markets, although sentiment remained nervous in the run-up to US sanctions against Iran's crude exports that start next month, reported Reuters.
Asian Markets trade lower: Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday as earnings season nerves in the US dented Wall Street, while a cocktail of negative factors from Saudi Arabia's diplomatic isolation to concerns over Italy's budget and Brexit talks depressed sentiment, reported Reuters.
Stocks in the news: HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Can Fin, Oberoi Realty, Trident
Bajaj Finance | Cyient | Asian Paints | HCL Technologies | TVS Motor Company | Ambuja Cements and Can Fin Homes are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 75.50 points or 0.74 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,176.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
The market started off the week on a negative note with the Nifty 50 losing all its opening gains in the morning trade and closing sharply lower amid volatility despite strong global cues on October 22.
Wall Street ends lower: The S&P 500 and the Dow fell in choppy trading on Monday as energy and financial stocks lost ground and caution grew ahead of a slew of earnings reports this week, reported Reuters.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.