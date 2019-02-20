Market Live: Indices off day's high, Nifty holds 10,650; Vedanta, Tata Steel shine

Live now
Feb 20, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Metal stocks have been the biggest gainers in the rally today. Jindal Steel and Welspun Corp are the biggest gainers, both surging more than 4%. Nalco is among the significant losers.
India VIX, the measure of volatility, is down about 5% at 18.46.
The report further highlighted that various govt schemes for the rural poor have worked well, but the fact that all these schemes aren't free, it might limit their popularity
Buzzing: IndiGo shares have seen a sharp rise in day's trade, with comparatively higher volume. The stock is up 3% at Rs 1,132 on BSE.
All sectoral indices, except FMCG, are trading in green. Nifty Metal is the biggest gainer, up about 2%.
Buzzing: IRB Infra is up about 7% intraday.
Reliance ADAG companies have slipped in day's trade after the SC order.
Reliance Communication: We respect the Hon'ble Supreme Court judgement. The RCOM Group shall comply with same.
Anil Ambani Vs Ericsson case: Supreme Court holds Anil Ambani guilty of contempt. Ambani will be sent on jail for 3 months in case of default on payment.
Suzlon Energy to BSE: At the request of the Company, CARE has withdrawn its rating assigned to the proposed commercial paper issue of the Company since the Company has neither placed the proposed commercial paper issue nor intends to do so.
Rejecting arguments by Indivior, the judge left in force a ruling that allows DRL to put the generic drug on the market as early as February 20
Jaypee Infratech Locked In 5% Upper Circuit as JP Associates Offers To Repay Company's Dues
The promoters of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech (JIL) have made a last minute offer to withdraw the company from insolvency proceedings, sources aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.
As per this offer, JAL is offering an upfront payment of Rs 1,500 crore to the financial creditors of Jaypee Infratech, another Rs 4,858 crore from transfer of 100 percent shareholding of JIL's Land Bank SPV (having a land bank of 1,475 acres) to financial creditors towards settlement of dues via a debt-asset swap and Rs 2,000 crore as optionally convertible debentures at a coupon rate of 0.01 percent per annum.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher at 71.23 per dollar versus Monday's close 71.34.
The December corporate earnings season for both Nifty and Sensex was largely in line with expectations, with domestic cyclicals led by financials picking up the baton from global cyclicals as the driver of earnings growth, Motilal Oswal said in a report.
HSBC on Jet Airways: Share price of Jet Airways declined nearly 2 percent after global research house maintained reduce call on the stock. HSBC has cut target of the company to Rs 190 from Rs 200 per share.
Taking a contrarian approach to investing and looking at sectors that are currently out of favour in the market, while focusing on those that are heavy in the portfolio of investors can be helpful at times.
Essel Propack climbs 3%: The company has further received Rs 40 crore towards repayment of outstanding dues of inter corporate deposit. Essel has already received Rs 25.30 crore in last month. The balance amount is expected to be received by March 2019.
Buzzing: Shares of Duke Offshore locked at 20 percent upper circuit on the back of contract from Daewoo-Tata projects JV.
The company has been awarded a prestigious contract by Daewoo-Tata projects JV to provide one initial high speed vessel to support construction for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project.
Aarti Industries signs multi-year deal: Aarti Industries collaborates with Global Chemical Conglomerate to develop and supply High Value Specialty Chemical Intermediate worth USD 125 million for a 10 year supply period.
Market Opens: It is strong start for the indices on Wednesday with Nifty trading above 10,650 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 196.95 points at 35549.56, while Nifty is up 63.50 points at 10,667.90. About 595 shares have advanced, 249 shares declined, and 49 shares are unchanged.
Shriram Trasport, ITI, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, Power Grid, Dr Reddy's Lab, Grasim, Bajaj Finserv, are among major gainers, while losers include Zee Entertainment, Reliance Capital.
All the sectoral indices are trading in green led by realty, energy, metal, infra, pharma and FMCG.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 71.29 per dollar versus Monday's close 71.34.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 10,650 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 119.25 points or 0.34% at 35471.86, and the Nifty up 71.30 points or 0.67% at 10675.70.
Essel Prepock gained 8 percent in the pre-opening trade as company further received Rs 40 crore towards repayment of outstanding dues of Inter corporate deposit.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 51.5 points or 0.49 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,665 - level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat results from Walmart boosted investor sentiment and high-level US-China trade talks resumed in Washington.
Vyapar Industries | Maharashtra Seamless | Jaypee Infratech | JK Tyre | Valecha Engineering and Bajaj Healthcare are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian stocks gained a tad on Wednesday after US-China trade talks resumed while investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve for clues on policymakers' thinking on interest rates and its balance sheet reduction policy.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 51 points or 0.48 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,664.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
The market fell for the eighth consecutive session on February 19, the longest losing streak since July 2013.