Market Live: Indices near day's high with Nifty around 11,300; Nifty bank at record high

Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading higher in the afternoon session.

The Sensex is up 391.51 points at 37445.61, while Nifty is up 114.20 points at 11282.20. About 1538 shares have advanced, 924 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank are the top gainers on the Nifty.