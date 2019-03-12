Market Live: Indices near day's high with Nifty around 11,300; Nifty bank at record high

Live now
Mar 12, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Piramal Enterprises' partner Slate Run Pharmaceuticals LLC has launched generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets (30mg, 60mg and 90mg) in the United States.
Nifty bank at record high: Nifty bank has crosses its earlier high of 28,388 for the first time since August 28, 2018.
Midcaps in Focus: CLSA finds consumer, tech and power companies attractive
CLSA analysis suggests that 44 percent of the NSE Midcap companies are trading below their 5-year average P/E, and on a price-to-book value basis, 41 percent of the companies are trading below their 5-year average.
Aryan Toll Road a wholly owned subsidiary of IRB Infrastructure Developers, has successfully completed concession period of Pune Solapur Project on March 10, 2019.
The concession agreement for the project was signed in March, 2003. The concession period of the project was 16 years. Now, upon successful completion of concession, this SPV has handed over the project to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH).
Indian Hume Pipe gets 2 LoA: The company has received two Letters of Acceptance aggregating to Rs 551.40 crore (including GST) from Water Resources Investigation Division, Palanpur, Gujarat.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading higher in the afternoon session.
The Sensex is up 391.51 points at 37445.61, while Nifty is up 114.20 points at 11282.20. About 1538 shares have advanced, 924 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank are the top gainers on the Nifty.
Buzzing: Shares of Deep Industries gained 9 percent after company received a letter of award of contract from ONGC, for charter hiring of 1 numbers of 1000 HP Mobile Drilling Rig for Ahmedabad Asset for a period of 3 years, as per company release on BSE.
Can Fin Homes to BSE: The Board has advised the Company to go ahead with the recruitment of a CEO from the market.
12 stocks touch 52-week high: Twelve stocks from BSE 200 space have touched 52-week high today. They include Divi's Lab, Axis Bank, Relaince Industries, ICICI Bank, etc.
Amid the bull run on D-Street today, PSU Banks have underperformed. Barring Indian Bank, all Nifty PSU Bank constituents are trading in the red.
Just In | The Mahindra CIE Automotive Board has approved the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Aurangabad Electricals Limited.
The broader market is underperforming the benchmark at this hour.
Just In | Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets USP, 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg. It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. This medication is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).
Biggest index gainers:
Adani Ports: 3.8 percent
Bharti Airtel: 3.5 percent
Larsen: 3.4 percent
Biggest index losers:
Bharti Infratel: 1.2 percent
NTPC: 0.8 percent
Hero Motocorp: 0.6 percent
The S&P BSE Sensex has rallied by over 1,000 points so far in March, excluding today’s smart rally of over 400 points, while Nifty50 has risen nearly 400 points in the same period. Here are 5 factors driving today's rally
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has continued its bull run today as well. It is presently up 0.4% at 69.60/$.
Just In | KEC International Ltd. has secured new orders of Rs 1,323 crore across its various businesses. The stock has gained about 3 percent on the news.
Infrastructure stocks have surged today. All constituents stocks of Nifty Realty are trading more than 1 percent up. Indiabulls Realty is the biggest gainer, up 7.6 percent.
Market Update: Sensex is up 452.65 points or 1.22 percent at 37506.75, and the Nifty up 132.30 points or 1.18 percent at 11300.30. About 1,585 shares have advanced, 501 shares have declined, and 102 shares are unchanged.
Bank Nifty has crossed its record closing high. All sectoral indices are in green.
Buzzing: Nifty Bank has crossed all-time closing high of 28,320 hit on August 9, 2018. The index is 60 points away from intraday record high.
Sensex Heat Map at this hour
GMDC jumps 10% after Edelweiss initiates coverage with buy call, sees 22% upside
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation shares rallied 10 percent in morning on Tuesday after brokerage Edelweiss Securities initiated coverage with a buy call on the stock, citing strong volumes and attractive valuations.
JUST IN: The Power Transmission & Distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged a number of engineering, procurement and construction orders in India and abroad.
Buzzing: Welspun Corp shares rallied 7 percent in morning Tuesday on bagging additional pipe orders from global clients.
PSP Projects bags order: Share price of PSP Projects added nearly 6 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company received work orders worth Rs 602 crore.
Market Opens: Indian indices continued its upward momentum on the second day on Tuesday with Nifty opened above 11,200 level.
The Sensex is up 291.67 points at 37345.77, while Nifty is up 80.50 points at 11248.50. About 759 shares have advanced, 129 shares declined, and 24 shares are unchanged.
RIL, Tata Motors, IOC, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Dabur, Ashok Leyland, Union Bank, IOB, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Gail, Grasim Industries are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and HDFC Standard Life.
All the sectoral indices are trading higher led by energy, infra and metal.