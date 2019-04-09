Market Live: Indices near day's high with Nifty above 11,600; Asian Paints slips 3%

Live now
Apr 09, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Expect strong FY20 earnings for largecaps driven by banks & finance: Mihir Vora
We are at a critical stage of the economy.
India Ratings and Research has assigned long-term rating at IND A- to the Vadilal Industries' term loan and fund based bank facilities. The outlook is positive.
J Kumar Infraprojects has received letter from Public Work Department, Hosing Development Division, New Delhi stating abandons and foreclose of order worth Rs 178.7 crore due to uncertainty involved getting forest clearance from Ridge Management Board.
RBI may bless the Lakshmi Vilas Bank-Indiabulls Housing Finance merger
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to give it's nod to the merger between the private sector lender - Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and the non-banking finance company (NBFC) Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH), despite its earlier aversion to entities with linkages with the real estate sector.
Mold-Tek Technologies has fixed the record date as April 24, 2019 for the purpose of interim dividend.
Most of Nifty Bank stocks are trading in the red. Only three private banks - Yes Bank, RBL Bank and ICICI Bank are trading higher.
Digitate, a software venture of TCS said that Canada's food and pharmacy leader, Loblaw, has successfully deployed its cognitive automation software, ignio, as part of its IT transformation program.
Ramco Systems announced the winning of a payroll modernization mandate from one of Australia & New Zealand’s leading telecom providers.
Ramco will help the telecom major digitize its payroll operations and also comply to the region’s payroll statutory and new tax office direct filing requirements for its 5000+ employees spread across ANZ, it said in a realese.
Prabhudas Liladher has raised the target for NIIT Tech after Baring's announcement of acquiring stakes in the company.
Rating: BUY | CMP: Rs 1,348 | TP: Rs 1,539
Buzzing: Real estate developers Sobha Limited has surged during the day on a robust sales volume growth .
Rupee is trading 0.28 percent or 19 paise higher at 68.48 against teh US dollar.
India VIX, the measure of volatility, has crossed 20 level and is trading 1.91 percent up at 20.53.
Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profit in Q4
Experts feel companies could post double-digit earnings growth soon because the corporate investment cycle has started and the risk appetite is improving and GDP growth outlook is strong
Buzzing: Firstsource Solutions gained more than 4 percent after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in the company from 2.89 percent to 3.26 percent.
D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT outperforms, Infosys hits new 52-week high; RIL gains
The top Nifty gainers include HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta and Tata Motors while Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, GAIL India, Adani Ports and Grasim Industries are the top losers.
Panacea Biotec jumps 14%: Shares of Panacea Biotec rallied more than 14 percent after India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF) announced an investment of up to Rs 992 crore in the company.
Comment | Why you should not submit your shares in NIIT Tech's open offer
A strategic investor buying out promoter's stake in NIIT Technology offers hope of a better future given their track record in other investments
Buzzing: Shares of Voltas gained over 1 percent after company entered in to distribution agreement with a Japanese textile machines manufacturer.
Gold Update: Gold inched higher on Tuesday, trading just below a more than one-week peak hit in the previous session, as Asian equities eased and the dollar weakened following somber US economic data.
Market Opens: Indian indices are trading flat with negative bias with Nifty opened below 11,600 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 78.46 points at 38,622.07, while Nifty is down 25.50 points at 11579. About 346 shares have advanced, 341 shares declined, and 28 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment, HCL Tech, Wipro, HUL, Britannia Industries are trading with marginal gains, while lowers are Dhanlaxmi Bank, Asian Paints, BPCL, Sun Pharma, Gail, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors HCPL and IOC.
Among sectors, auto, bank, energy and pharma are witnessing some selling pressure, while buying seen in the metal and FMCG stocks.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 69.59 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.67.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 44.78 points at 38745.31, while Nifty is up 3 points at 11607.50
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 4-7% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a slip of 1 point or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,682-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices on Tuesday reached their highest since November as concerns over exports from war-torn Libya stoked tightness in the market, with global supply already hit by OPEC-led production cuts and US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
Stocks in the news: Panacea Biotec, Bharti Airtel, Fortis, Voltas, Asian Paints, Majesco, Coffee Day
Here are stocks that are in the news today: Results on April 9: Bajaj Consumer Care, Simplex Projects Bharti Airtel: SEBI approves company's Rs 25,000 crore fund raising plan -
US markets end mixed: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged into positive territory on Monday, with gains held in check by falling industrials as investors braced for what analysts now expect to be the first quarter of contracting earnings since 2016.