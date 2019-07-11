App
Jul 11, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices at day's high, Sensex jumps 300 pts; IndusInd up 4% ahead of Q1 nos

All sectoral indices traded in green with Metal, Pharma and Realty gaining a percent each.

highlights

  • Jul 11, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Just In

    Reliance Power's Samalkot Project successfully recasted Rs 2,430 crore (around $347 million) loan from US-Exim.

  • Jul 11, 01:56 PM (IST)

    Just In

    Reliance Infrastructure's Inter-Creditor Agreement (ICA) signed amongst its 16 lenders.

  • Jul 11, 01:50 PM (IST)

    Auto Stocks in Top Gear

    Auto Stocks in Top Gear
  • Jul 11, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Greaves Cotton Plunges 9%

    Greaves Cotton shares fell 9 percent intraday after company increases stake in subsidiary Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

    The engines and heavy equipment manufacturer informed exchanges that it has acquired 15,04,523 equity shares, by way of investment, in its subsidiary Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, India.

    Greaves bought this additional stake through primary and secondary purchase for a total consideration of Rs 22.5 crore.

  • Jul 11, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Hind Rectifiers in Focus

    CRISIL upgraded its credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to BBB- from BB+ with stable outlook and short term rating to A3 from A4+.

  • Jul 11, 01:09 PM (IST)

    Collaboration for Tax Validation Tool

    Datamatics Global Services said its collaboration with Thomson Reuters will bring together TaxAnalyze, a Tax Validation tool.

    "The product will help corporates streamline their financial information, automate tax processes and ensure seamless tax calculations. The solution is powered by Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE and Datamatics TruBI," it added.

  • Jul 11, 01:06 PM (IST)
  • Jul 11, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Sensex Gainers & Losers

    Sensex Gainers & Losers
  • Jul 11, 12:44 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors' Global Wholesales

    "Global wholesales in June 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 95,503 units, lower by 5 percent compared to June 2018," Tata Motors said.

    Global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in June were at 38,846 units lower by 12 percent YoY, it added.

    Company said wholesales of all passenger vehicles grew by 1 percent to 56,657 units.

  • Jul 11, 12:31 PM (IST)

    InterGlobe Aviation Falls 5%

    Sources told CNBC-TV18 that capital market regulator SEBI called IndiGo's Company Secretary for a meeting after a feud between Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia over corporate governance issue.

    Earlier SEBI had asked for IndiGo's response over corporate government by July 19.

  • Jul 11, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices maintained positive trend in afternoon with the Sensex climbing 206.29 points to 38,763.33 and the Nifty50 rising 67.60 points to 11,566.50.

  • Jul 11, 12:19 PM (IST)

    Land Sale

    Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Air India has 111 parcels of land and of which the government would put up 81 for sale, reports CNBC-TV18.

  • Jul 11, 12:12 PM (IST)

    Bharat Forge Climbs 2%

    Kalyani Rafael has received $100 million order for manufacturing 1,000 BARAK-8 MRSAM Missile Kits

  • Jul 11, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Rating Revision

    Meghmani Organics said CRISIL revised company's long-term facilities to positive from stable.

  • Jul 11, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Results Date

    Container Corporation of India said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 31 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2019.

  • Jul 11, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Ajmera Realty Gains 3%
     
    Ajmera Realty and Infra India shares gained 3.5 percent intraday after company announced joint venture with local partner of Mumbai for development of commercial project.

    "It will be a joint development on revenue sharing basis in Ghatkopar on a plot size of 5,310 square metre which has a potential to develop approximately 9,000 square feet of saleable area as our share of development, which may generate revenue of approximately Rs 120 crore as our share of revenue," it added.

    Its proposed development is for approximately 225 units.

  • Jul 11, 11:28 AM (IST)

    Technical Outlook

    Going ahead 11,420-11,440 range on Nifty can be taken as a sacrosanct level whereas on the flip side, support turned resistance around 11,600 is acting as stiff resistance since last two days, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking said.

    "We reiterate view that Index is likely to remain in range 11,420-11,630 and traders are advised to have a stock –specific trade with not so aggressive approach," he added.

  • Jul 11, 11:20 AM (IST)

    Gold Jumps To One-Week High

    Gold prices scaled a more than one-week peak, as the dollar slipped after dovish remarks from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosted the case for an interest rate cut later this month.

    US gold futures jumped nearly 1 percent to $1,423.90 an ounce. Source: Reuters.

  • Jul 11, 11:10 AM (IST)
  • Jul 11, 11:04 AM (IST)

  • Jul 11, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Glenmark and Torrent sign licensing agreement for co-marketing of Remogliflozin Etaboriate in India

  • Jul 11, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Aurobindo Pharma in Action

    Aurobindo Pharma shares gained nearly 4 percent after company launches Sensipar generic in the US market. The drug is used for patients chronic kidney disease.

  • Jul 11, 10:28 AM (IST)

    Market Outlook

    "We expect to see a gradual improvement as GDP growth numbers have bottomed out. Crude oil at $75 a barrel is a risk for India," Bharat Iyer of JPMorgan said in an interview to CNBC-TV18,

    The brokerage is neutral on IT sector as growth is stable but valuations are expensive while it is underweight on pharma sector.

    "We expect private capex to pick up in next 2-3 quarters. Cement sector is going through a good phase & seeing greenshoots. Cement is a big pverweight for us as cement utilisation levels are improving & price increases have been sticky," he said.

  • Jul 11, 10:15 AM (IST)

    FII Data

    Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers in Indian equities so far in July in the cash segment for over Rs 2,000 crore as of 10 July 2019. The selling picked up the pace soon after the Budget was announced on 5th July, and experts feel that although it is a knee jerk reaction but flows could well slow down.

  • Jul 11, 10:02 AM (IST)

    Himachal Futuristic Communications Climbs 10%

    Shares of optical fiber cable manufacturer Himachal Futuristic Communications rallied 10 percent intraday after reporting healthy earnings growth in June quarter.

    Its profit in June quarter increased 148 percent year-on-year to Rs 117 crore driven by strong revenue mix and operating performance.

    Revenue grew by 23 percent to Rs 1,343 crore in quarter ended June 2019, against Rs 1,088 crore reported in same period last year.

