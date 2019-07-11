Market Live: Indices at day's high, Sensex jumps 300 pts; IndusInd up 4% ahead of Q1 nos

Live now
Jul 11, 2019
Accumulate these fundamental picks for 15-35% return: Anand Rathi
The data for industrial production for May and CPI inflation for June will be released on July 12, which will be closely watched by the street
Reliance Power's Samalkot Project successfully recasted Rs 2,430 crore (around $347 million) loan from US-Exim.
Reliance Infrastructure's Inter-Creditor Agreement (ICA) signed amongst its 16 lenders.
'Budget 2019 gives importance to providing liquidity for small and medium enterprises'
On the whole, while this budget is not the Holy Grail for the MSME sector, it has taken two steps forward after having stepped back in the recent past.
Greaves Cotton shares fell 9 percent intraday after company increases stake in subsidiary Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd.
The engines and heavy equipment manufacturer informed exchanges that it has acquired 15,04,523 equity shares, by way of investment, in its subsidiary Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, India.
Greaves bought this additional stake through primary and secondary purchase for a total consideration of Rs 22.5 crore.
FPIs seek corporate status to avoid higher super-rich surcharge: Report
At least 30 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are looking to restructure themselves as corporates, according to a report by The Economic Times.
CRISIL upgraded its credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to BBB- from BB+ with stable outlook and short term rating to A3 from A4+.
Collaboration for Tax Validation Tool
Datamatics Global Services said its collaboration with Thomson Reuters will bring together TaxAnalyze, a Tax Validation tool.
"The product will help corporates streamline their financial information, automate tax processes and ensure seamless tax calculations. The solution is powered by Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE and Datamatics TruBI," it added.
Macro Matters: Is the current slowdown cyclical or structural?
The consensus is that the current slowdown in the economy is cyclical and it's a matter of time before we see a recovery.
"Global wholesales in June 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 95,503 units, lower by 5 percent compared to June 2018," Tata Motors said.
Global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in June were at 38,846 units lower by 12 percent YoY, it added.
Company said wholesales of all passenger vehicles grew by 1 percent to 56,657 units.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that capital market regulator SEBI called IndiGo's Company Secretary for a meeting after a feud between Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia over corporate governance issue.
Earlier SEBI had asked for IndiGo's response over corporate government by July 19.
Benchmark indices maintained positive trend in afternoon with the Sensex climbing 206.29 points to 38,763.33 and the Nifty50 rising 67.60 points to 11,566.50.
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Air India has 111 parcels of land and of which the government would put up 81 for sale, reports CNBC-TV18.
Kalyani Rafael has received $100 million order for manufacturing 1,000 BARAK-8 MRSAM Missile Kits
Meghmani Organics said CRISIL revised company's long-term facilities to positive from stable.
Container Corporation of India said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 31 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2019.
Ajmera Realty and Infra India shares gained 3.5 percent intraday after company announced joint venture with local partner of Mumbai for development of commercial project.
"It will be a joint development on revenue sharing basis in Ghatkopar on a plot size of 5,310 square metre which has a potential to develop approximately 9,000 square feet of saleable area as our share of development, which may generate revenue of approximately Rs 120 crore as our share of revenue," it added.
Its proposed development is for approximately 225 units.
Going ahead 11,420-11,440 range on Nifty can be taken as a sacrosanct level whereas on the flip side, support turned resistance around 11,600 is acting as stiff resistance since last two days, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking said.
"We reiterate view that Index is likely to remain in range 11,420-11,630 and traders are advised to have a stock –specific trade with not so aggressive approach," he added.
Gold prices scaled a more than one-week peak, as the dollar slipped after dovish remarks from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosted the case for an interest rate cut later this month.
US gold futures jumped nearly 1 percent to $1,423.90 an ounce. Source: Reuters.
Glenmark and Torrent sign licensing agreement for co-marketing of Remogliflozin Etaboriate in India
As India gears up to become $5tn economy, here are top 15 midcap stocks to buy
Even though the midcaps have underperformed the largecaps in 2019, the government's infra push will boost the earnings of companies involved in the sector
Aurobindo Pharma shares gained nearly 4 percent after company launches Sensipar generic in the US market. The drug is used for patients chronic kidney disease.
"We expect to see a gradual improvement as GDP growth numbers have bottomed out. Crude oil at $75 a barrel is a risk for India," Bharat Iyer of JPMorgan said in an interview to CNBC-TV18,
The brokerage is neutral on IT sector as growth is stable but valuations are expensive while it is underweight on pharma sector.
"We expect private capex to pick up in next 2-3 quarters. Cement sector is going through a good phase & seeing greenshoots. Cement is a big pverweight for us as cement utilisation levels are improving & price increases have been sticky," he said.
Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers in Indian equities so far in July in the cash segment for over Rs 2,000 crore as of 10 July 2019. The selling picked up the pace soon after the Budget was announced on 5th July, and experts feel that although it is a knee jerk reaction but flows could well slow down.
Shares of optical fiber cable manufacturer Himachal Futuristic Communications rallied 10 percent intraday after reporting healthy earnings growth in June quarter.
Its profit in June quarter increased 148 percent year-on-year to Rs 117 crore driven by strong revenue mix and operating performance.
Revenue grew by 23 percent to Rs 1,343 crore in quarter ended June 2019, against Rs 1,088 crore reported in same period last year.