Market Live: Indices at day's high, Sensex jumps 300 pts; IndusInd up 4% ahead of Q1 nos

Greaves Cotton Plunges 9%

Greaves Cotton shares fell 9 percent intraday after company increases stake in subsidiary Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

The engines and heavy equipment manufacturer informed exchanges that it has acquired 15,04,523 equity shares, by way of investment, in its subsidiary Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, India.

Greaves bought this additional stake through primary and secondary purchase for a total consideration of Rs 22.5 crore.