Market Live: Indices extend losses, Sensex falls 600 pts; Hero at nearly 4-year low

The Bank of Japan maintained its view that regional economies were expanding or recovering, but warned that more companies were feeling the pinch from the US-China trade war.
In a quarterly report on regional Japan, the central bank kept intact its economic assessment of all nine areas as solid domestic demand offset some weak signs in exports and output. But it acknowledged heightening risks to the export-reliant economy.
Markets are watching for any change in the central bank's tone on the economy to gauge whether it could ease policy further as early as this month's rate review. Source: Reuters.
Jul 08, 11:54 AM (IST)
All Sectoral Indices In The Red
Jul 08, 11:47 AM (IST)
FII View on Market Fall
Samir Arora of Helios Capital told CNBC-TV18 that additional surcharge has been applied to FPIs & AIF-III.
"The flows were impacted last year due to capital gains tax. Capital gains tax might negatively impact net return on India ETFs and might have long-term negative implications," he said.
The proposed tax might widen India's underperformance versus other economies, said Arora who believes the focus on NBFCs was good in the budget but no 'mega positives' in the budget was a negative factor.
He feels the minimum public shareholding would be raised in a staggered manner. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase minimum public shareholding to 35 percent from 25 percent earlier.
Jul 08, 11:43 AM (IST)
CLSA on Market Technicals
Laurence Balanco, technical analyst, CLSA said in the near-term, the brokerage firm expects weakness for the Nifty to be back to 11,200-11,400 levels. It expects the Nifty to break above 12,000 levels but in the short-term investors should expect more volatility and downside risk, he said.
“The Indian market will perform in line with the majority of markets across the region in Asia. We have seen rebounds of the early June lows for a number of markets and stall at resistance areas. So expect more volatility and a pullback coming through in weeks ahead,” he said, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, adding that for the regional markets the period from July to September historically has been weakest holding periods for these markets.
Increase in tax for foreign portfolio investors and weak Asian markets hit Dalal Street. The BSE Sensex plunged 605.11 points or 1.53 percent to 38,908.28 and the Nifty50 fell 190.30 points or 1.61 percent to 11,620.90.
About four shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Jul 08, 11:13 AM (IST)
Rupee Weakens:
The Indian rupee weakened further in late morning deals, falling 29 paise to 68.71 against the US dollar.
Jul 08, 11:04 AM (IST)
S&P's Take on Rs 70,000-cr Capital Infusion in PSBs
The proposed Rs 70,000-crore capital infusion into public sector banks (PSBs) will provide a timely booster to these lenders, S&P Global Ratings has said.
The move, announced in the Budget, is likely to be credit positive for the banking sector and the economy, S&P said in a note titled 'India's Budget attempts to address trust deficit in the financial sector.
"We believe the capital infusion will help PSBs make necessary haircuts on their weak corporate loans and shore up their capital adequacy," said S&P Global rating credit analyst Geeta Chugh. Source: PTI
Jul 08, 10:50 AM (IST)
Market Update:
The market extended losses on selling across sectors after Budget 2019 which proposed to increase minimum public shareholding to 35 percent from 25 percent earlier and did not announce any measures to boost auto sector.
The BSE Sensex fell 484.80 points to 39,028.59 and the Nifty50 dropped 152.70 points to 11,658.50. More than three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Jul 08, 10:37 AM (IST)
PSU banking major Punjab National Bank fell over 9 percent intraday after it detected a fraud of more than Rs 3,800 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and has reported it to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Jul 08, 10:14 AM (IST)
IndiGrid has completed the acquisition of two power transmissions assets from Sterlite Power for an enterprise value of Rs 5,025 crore, the company said in a release. Asset acquisition will boost IndiGrid’s AUM to about Rs 10,660 crore.
Maruti Suzuki Lobbies Banks To Ease Lending Norms for Dealers
Maruti Suzuki India is in talks with banks to nudge them to ease their strict lending norms and offer retail financing to dealers of the country’s largest carmaker, a senior company executive said.
The move by the Suzuki Motor Corp. unit underscores a squeeze on dealer cash flow with passenger vehicle sales staying muted for several months while banks have cut financing for dealers due to worries whether the loans would be repaid.
Bad loans have risen in the auto sector as weak retail sales have forced the closure of several dealerships. This has led major banks such as the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and others to tighten credit norms for automobile dealers. The liquidity stress at non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) which emerged last September with defaults on debt repayments at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) has worsened the situation. Source: PTI
Jul 08, 10:01 AM (IST)
Credit Suisse on IndusInd Bank
Global brokerage house Credit Suisse has overweight call on IndusInd Bank with a target price at Rs 1,800.
"We re-instated coverage on bank & built-in Bharat Financial merger," the investment firm said, adding 10 percent of company's loan book will now be micro finance institutionss (MFIs) and MFI will drive NIM expansion on lower funding cost.
Jul 08, 09:50 AM (IST)
JSPL Steel Production
Jindal Steel & Power in its BSE filing said the company recorded steel & related products production of 1.57 MT (million tonnes) and sales of 1.51 MT during the quarter of April – June 2019.
"The quarterly steel & related products production & sales saw a robust 17 percent and 16 percent growth respectively during Q1 FY20 on a year-on-year basis. The quarterly production and sales of steel & related products stood at 1.35 MT and 1.30 MT respectively in Q1FY19," it added.
Jul 08, 09:43 AM (IST)
Maruti Suzuki Hits 2-Year Low
Shares of country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki hit two-year low of Rs 6,151, falling more than 3 percent intraday after Budget ignored the sector.
Jul 08, 09:42 AM (IST)
Crude Update:
Crude prices were little changed as traders weighed geopolitical risks against the impact of the Sino-US trade war on the global economy, although last week's better-than-expected US jobs data offered some support.
Brent crude futures were down 3 cents at $64.25. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 12 cents at $57.58 a barrel. Source: Reuters.
Jul 08, 09:34 AM (IST)
Yes Bank To Announce Earnings Next Week
Yes Bank said the meeting of the board of directors will be held on July 17 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Yes Bank shares rebounded after falling nearly 3 percent and hitting a fresh five-year low.
Jul 08, 09:23 AM (IST)
Market Update
Benchmark indices extended losses in morning with the Sensex falling 411.90 points to 39,101.49 and the Nifty50 declining 124 points to 11,687.20.
About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Jul 08, 09:19 AM (IST)
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices fell sharply in opening tick in morning after Budget 2019 and amid weak Asian cues. The Sensex fell 250.45 points to 39,262.94 and the Nifty50 plunged 85.60 points to 11,725.60.
Nifty Midcap was down 200 points.
Mindtree, Biocon, Yes Bank, Jain Irrigation, PC Jeweller, Suzlon Energy, Motherson Sumi, Adani Enterprises and Apollo Tyres fell 2-6 percent.
Jul 08, 09:14 AM (IST)
Expert Advise
Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research at Religare Broking advises continuing with stock specific trading approach and keeping positions on both sides. "Also, avoid averaging loss making positions and bottom fishing in the stocks which are in the news for negative reasons."
While having overweight call on ICICI Pruduential Life Insurance with a target price at Rs 450 per share, Morgan Stanley said premium growth was 3 percent YoY in June 2019 against 5 percent YoY in May and on an individual retail-weighted received basis, premium rose 1 percent YoY.
Jul 08, 09:08 AM (IST)
Market Outlook
"We expect excitement to continue in the coming week as the earnings season would kick in and IT heavyweights, TCS and Infosys, will announce their results on July 9 and July 12 respectively. On the macroeconomic front, IIP and CPI inflation will be unveiled on July 12. Besides, progress of monsoon and global developments will also be on participants’ radar," Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.
He said indications are in the favour of further profit taking in Nifty. "It has immediate support at 11,800 and its breakdown could trigger fresh fall towards 11,650-11,500 levels. In case of any rebound, 11,900-12,000 zone would act as hurdle.
highlights
Rupee Weakens
Market Update
Crude Update
Market Opening
Rupee Opening
Asia Update
Bank of Japan Warns of A Trade Risk
The Bank of Japan maintained its view that regional economies were expanding or recovering, but warned that more companies were feeling the pinch from the US-China trade war.
In a quarterly report on regional Japan, the central bank kept intact its economic assessment of all nine areas as solid domestic demand offset some weak signs in exports and output. But it acknowledged heightening risks to the export-reliant economy.
Markets are watching for any change in the central bank's tone on the economy to gauge whether it could ease policy further as early as this month's rate review. Source: Reuters.
All Sectoral Indices In The Red
FII View on Market Fall
Samir Arora of Helios Capital told CNBC-TV18 that additional surcharge has been applied to FPIs & AIF-III.
"The flows were impacted last year due to capital gains tax. Capital gains tax might negatively impact net return on India ETFs and might have long-term negative implications," he said.
The proposed tax might widen India's underperformance versus other economies, said Arora who believes the focus on NBFCs was good in the budget but no 'mega positives' in the budget was a negative factor.
He feels the minimum public shareholding would be raised in a staggered manner. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase minimum public shareholding to 35 percent from 25 percent earlier.
CLSA on Market Technicals
Laurence Balanco, technical analyst, CLSA said in the near-term, the brokerage firm expects weakness for the Nifty to be back to 11,200-11,400 levels. It expects the Nifty to break above 12,000 levels but in the short-term investors should expect more volatility and downside risk, he said.
“The Indian market will perform in line with the majority of markets across the region in Asia. We have seen rebounds of the early June lows for a number of markets and stall at resistance areas. So expect more volatility and a pullback coming through in weeks ahead,” he said, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, adding that for the regional markets the period from July to September historically has been weakest holding periods for these markets.
Morgan Stanley downgrades global equities to underweight, says upside limited
As fears of slowdown grow, Morgan Stanley in a recent report downgraded global equities from equal-weight to underweight as the upside remains fairly limited from current levels.
Rupee Slips 28 Paise
The rupee depreciated by 28 paise to 68.70 against the US dollar, mainly due to heavy selling in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.
However, weakening of the American currency in the overseas market, and easing crude oil prices restricted the rupee's decline, forex traders said.
The rupee came under pressure following heavy selling in domestic equities amid outflow of foreign funds, they added. Source: PTI
Nifty fell more than 200 points for first time since October 2018 and Sensex plunged over 600 points for first time since December 2018.
Stage set for $5tn economy: Top 21 stocks that are likely to benefit from Budget 2019
Amid an economic slowdown, rural distress, falling demand and unemployment, a big package for infrastructure will certainly prove to be a shot in the arm
Nifty50 Gainers & Losers
Market Extends Losses:
Increase in tax for foreign portfolio investors and weak Asian markets hit Dalal Street. The BSE Sensex plunged 605.11 points or 1.53 percent to 38,908.28 and the Nifty50 fell 190.30 points or 1.61 percent to 11,620.90.
About four shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Rupee Weakens:
The Indian rupee weakened further in late morning deals, falling 29 paise to 68.71 against the US dollar.
S&P's Take on Rs 70,000-cr Capital Infusion in PSBs
The proposed Rs 70,000-crore capital infusion into public sector banks (PSBs) will provide a timely booster to these lenders, S&P Global Ratings has said.
The move, announced in the Budget, is likely to be credit positive for the banking sector and the economy, S&P said in a note titled 'India's Budget attempts to address trust deficit in the financial sector.
"We believe the capital infusion will help PSBs make necessary haircuts on their weak corporate loans and shore up their capital adequacy," said S&P Global rating credit analyst Geeta Chugh. Source: PTI
Market Update:
The market extended losses on selling across sectors after Budget 2019 which proposed to increase minimum public shareholding to 35 percent from 25 percent earlier and did not announce any measures to boost auto sector.
The BSE Sensex fell 484.80 points to 39,028.59 and the Nifty50 dropped 152.70 points to 11,658.50. More than three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
PSU banking major Punjab National Bank fell over 9 percent intraday after it detected a fraud of more than Rs 3,800 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and has reported it to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
IndiGrid has completed the acquisition of two power transmissions assets from Sterlite Power for an enterprise value of Rs 5,025 crore, the company said in a release. Asset acquisition will boost IndiGrid’s AUM to about Rs 10,660 crore.
Stage set for $5tn economy: Top 21 stocks that are likely to benefit from Budget 2019
Amid an economic slowdown, rural distress, falling demand and unemployment, a big package for infrastructure will certainly prove to be a shot in the arm
Maruti Suzuki Lobbies Banks To Ease Lending Norms for Dealers
Maruti Suzuki India is in talks with banks to nudge them to ease their strict lending norms and offer retail financing to dealers of the country’s largest carmaker, a senior company executive said.
The move by the Suzuki Motor Corp. unit underscores a squeeze on dealer cash flow with passenger vehicle sales staying muted for several months while banks have cut financing for dealers due to worries whether the loans would be repaid.
Bad loans have risen in the auto sector as weak retail sales have forced the closure of several dealerships. This has led major banks such as the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and others to tighten credit norms for automobile dealers. The liquidity stress at non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) which emerged last September with defaults on debt repayments at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) has worsened the situation. Source: PTI
Credit Suisse on IndusInd Bank
Global brokerage house Credit Suisse has overweight call on IndusInd Bank with a target price at Rs 1,800.
"We re-instated coverage on bank & built-in Bharat Financial merger," the investment firm said, adding 10 percent of company's loan book will now be micro finance institutionss (MFIs) and MFI will drive NIM expansion on lower funding cost.
JSPL Steel Production
Jindal Steel & Power in its BSE filing said the company recorded steel & related products production of 1.57 MT (million tonnes) and sales of 1.51 MT during the quarter of April – June 2019.
"The quarterly steel & related products production & sales saw a robust 17 percent and 16 percent growth respectively during Q1 FY20 on a year-on-year basis. The quarterly production and sales of steel & related products stood at 1.35 MT and 1.30 MT respectively in Q1FY19," it added.
Maruti Suzuki Hits 2-Year Low
Shares of country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki hit two-year low of Rs 6,151, falling more than 3 percent intraday after Budget ignored the sector.
Crude Update:
Crude prices were little changed as traders weighed geopolitical risks against the impact of the Sino-US trade war on the global economy, although last week's better-than-expected US jobs data offered some support.
Brent crude futures were down 3 cents at $64.25. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 12 cents at $57.58 a barrel. Source: Reuters.
Yes Bank To Announce Earnings Next Week
Yes Bank said the meeting of the board of directors will be held on July 17 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
'Nifty can fall to 11,425; create short positions by buying Put options'
Except for Nifty PSU bank and Nifty FMCG other indices are showing signs of weakness. Select stocks from above indices should be added on declines with a medium-term view
Yes Bank Rebounds
Yes Bank shares rebounded after falling nearly 3 percent and hitting a fresh five-year low.
Market Update
Benchmark indices extended losses in morning with the Sensex falling 411.90 points to 39,101.49 and the Nifty50 declining 124 points to 11,687.20.
About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices fell sharply in opening tick in morning after Budget 2019 and amid weak Asian cues. The Sensex fell 250.45 points to 39,262.94 and the Nifty50 plunged 85.60 points to 11,725.60.
Nifty Midcap was down 200 points.
Mindtree, Biocon, Yes Bank, Jain Irrigation, PC Jeweller, Suzlon Energy, Motherson Sumi, Adani Enterprises and Apollo Tyres fell 2-6 percent.
Expert Advise
Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research at Religare Broking advises continuing with stock specific trading approach and keeping positions on both sides. "Also, avoid averaging loss making positions and bottom fishing in the stocks which are in the news for negative reasons."
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; Colgate Palmolive, UBL top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 51 points or 0.43 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,766-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Morgan Stanley on ICICI Prudential
While having overweight call on ICICI Pruduential Life Insurance with a target price at Rs 450 per share, Morgan Stanley said premium growth was 3 percent YoY in June 2019 against 5 percent YoY in May and on an individual retail-weighted received basis, premium rose 1 percent YoY.
Market Outlook
"We expect excitement to continue in the coming week as the earnings season would kick in and IT heavyweights, TCS and Infosys, will announce their results on July 9 and July 12 respectively. On the macroeconomic front, IIP and CPI inflation will be unveiled on July 12. Besides, progress of monsoon and global developments will also be on participants’ radar," Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.
He said indications are in the favour of further profit taking in Nifty. "It has immediate support at 11,800 and its breakdown could trigger fresh fall towards 11,650-11,500 levels. In case of any rebound, 11,900-12,000 zone would act as hurdle.