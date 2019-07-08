Market Live: Indices extend losses, Sensex falls 600 pts; Hero at nearly 4-year low

Bank of Japan Warns of A Trade Risk

The Bank of Japan maintained its view that regional economies were expanding or recovering, but warned that more companies were feeling the pinch from the US-China trade war.

In a quarterly report on regional Japan, the central bank kept intact its economic assessment of all nine areas as solid domestic demand offset some weak signs in exports and output. But it acknowledged heightening risks to the export-reliant economy.

Markets are watching for any change in the central bank's tone on the economy to gauge whether it could ease policy further as early as this month's rate review. Source: Reuters.