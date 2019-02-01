Feb 01, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Live: Indices extend gains with Nifty inching towards 10,900; Jet Airways soars 12%
Among sectors, metal index is under pressure, while some buying seen in auto, FMCG, infra and IT stocks.
Budget Updates The Interim Budget will be presented at 11 am. Stay tuned to our special live blog on all the action from the Budget.
JUST IN | January Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at 53.9 vs 53.2, MoM. Orders & Output in January increase at fastest pace in 13 months.
SBI to announce Q3 earnings today; here's what analysts are expecting
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is expected to report a strong profit for the quarter ended December 2018, driven by operating income and NII.
Maruti Suzuki January sales: The company reported better-than-expected sales for January driven by utility vehicles and vans. The company sold 1.517 lakh vehicles during the month, an increase of 0.2 percent over 1.513 lakh vehicles sold in same month last year.
Hero MotoCorp Q3 review: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
The country's largest two-wheeler maker reported 4.5 percent decline in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 769.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has erased morning gains and trading lower at 71.12 per dollar against previous close 71.08.
Jet Airways accepted Etihad offer: Jet Airways’ shares soared over 13 percent based on a buzz that the airline has accepted an offer from Etihad. Naresh Goyal, its promoter is set to step down, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting agencies.
Centre revises FY18 GDP growth rate to 7.2% from 6.7%
The Indian economy grew at 7.2 percent in 2017-18, as compared to earlier estimates of 6.7 percent, according to first revised estimates of GDP released by the central statistics office.
Buzzing: Shares of NCC added 2.7 percent after company received new orders worth Rs 4,089 crore. The company has received nine new orders totalling to Rs 4089.7 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of January, 2019.
Dr Reddy's Q3 preview: Analysts expect strong profit but moderate revenue growth
Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories is likely to report strong growth in bottomline in Q3 due to low base in year-ago quarter. Profit in Q3FY18 had fallen 29 percent YoY.
BoI, OBC, Bank of Maharashtra rally 4-14%: Bank Of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce rallied 4 percent each, and Bank of Maharashtra gained 14 percent in morning on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India removed these state-owned banks from its weak-bank watch list, a move that will lift lending restrictions on them.
Budget day snapshot: Bears dominated D-Street in last 6 out of 10 years
In 2009, Sensex fell nearly 6 percent, followed by 2013 when it fell 1.5 percent, and in 2012, 2016, 2014, and 2018 it slipped less than 1 percent
Vedanta tumbles 18%: Shares of Vedanta fell around 18 percent on Friday morning as investors turned wary of the stock after financial results.
Vedanta has reported a 21 percent on year decline in third quarter consolidated profit to Rs 1,574 crore due to lower commodity prices and shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin.
Revenue from operations during the quarter dropped 2.8 percent to Rs 23,669 crore compared to year-ago. The sequential profit was up 17 percent and revenue up 4 percent.
Market Opens: It is firm opening for the benchmark indices ahead of Budget announcement with Nifty holding above 10,850 level.
The Sensex is up 83.63 points or 0.23% at 36340.32, and the Nifty up 29.30 points or 0.27% at 10860.30. About 458 shares have advanced, 275 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.
Dabur, Bharti Airtel, UPL are trading higher, while Vedanta tumbled 14 percent.
Banking stocks including Bank of India, OBC, Bank of Maharashtra gained 4-14% after RBI lift the lending curbs.
Piyush Goyal, the interim finance minister, is going to present the interim budget for 2019-20 in parliament today.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 71 per dollar on Friday against previous close 71.08.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 10,850 level.
The Sensex is up 50.69 points at 36307.38, while Nifty is up 36.90 points at 10867.90.
Vedanta plunges 6%, while UPL, M&M, SBI, Escorts are trading higher in pre-opening session.
JUST IN | Escorts total tractor sales up 12.7% at 5,991 units against 5,316 units, YoY.
Tesla's shares fall after surprise CFO exit: Shares of electric carmaker Tesla Motors were under pressure on January 31 following the surprise replacement of the company's chief financial officer.
Crude Update: US oil prices edged higher on February 1, recovering from losses of nearly 1 percent in the previous session, as data showed major exporters are quickly reducing output in line with a supply cutting pact.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know
Bulls were back strongly at Dalal Street on Thursday, the day of expiry of January futures & options contracts.
US markets end higher: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq extended a rally on Thursday as strong earnings from Facebook Inc added to optimism after the Federal Reserve's dovish remarks, while investors waited for the outcome of US-China trade talks.
Interim Budget could contain farm income support package; funds for stuck realty projects
The budget will also likely contain a retail trade policy, defining the rules of the game amid a bitter tug-of-war between transnational ecommerce giants and the local traders.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian shares ticked up to four-month highs on Friday on hopes the leaders from the United States and China could strike a trade deal and as the Federal Reserve appeared to have all but abandoned a plan to raise borrowing rates further.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 48.50 points or 0.45 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,904-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Comment | Ahead of Budget 2019, how is the market positioned?
Shishir Asthana The market seems to have realised that we must have a pre-budget rally just a day before the budget. The BSE benchmark index Sensex shot up 665 points while the NSE Nifty rocketed by 179 points.
Nifty Futures on the Singaporean Exchange are up over 200 points. The crucial level of 10,900 has been crossed.