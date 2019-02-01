App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament; to present Interim Budget at 11 am
Recommended articleUnion Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament; to present Interim Budget at 11 am

or go to

Budget 2019
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 01, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices extend gains with Nifty inching towards 10,900; Jet Airways soars 12%

Among sectors, metal index is under pressure, while some buying seen in auto, FMCG, infra and IT stocks.

highlights

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.