Market Live: Indices extend gains with Nifty inching towards 10,900; Jet Airways soars 12%

Vedanta tumbles 18%: Shares of Vedanta fell around 18 percent on Friday morning as investors turned wary of the stock after financial results.

​Vedanta has reported a 21 percent on year decline in third quarter consolidated profit to Rs 1,574 crore due to lower commodity prices and shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin.

Revenue from operations during the quarter dropped 2.8 percent to Rs 23,669 crore compared to year-ago. The sequential profit was up 17 percent and revenue up 4 percent.