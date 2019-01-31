Closing Bell: Nifty ends January series above 10,800; Sensex surges 665 points

Market at close: Benchmark indices posted handsome gains on the F&O Expiry day and ahead of Budget, which to be declare on February 1.

At the close, the Sensex was up 665.44 points at 36256.69, while Nifty was up 179.20 points at 10831. About 1403 shares have advanced, 1138 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.

Axis Bank, Infosys, Tata Motors, GAIL and Titan Company are among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Zee Entertainment, Indiabulls Housing and HCL Tech.

All the sectoral indices ended in green led by Energy, Metal, Bank, Auto, IT, Infra and FMCG.