Closing Bell: Nifty ends January series above 10,800; Sensex surges 665 points

Jan 31, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Benchmark indices posted handsome gains on the F&O Expiry day and ahead of Budget, which to be declare on February 1.
At the close, the Sensex was up 665.44 points at 36256.69, while Nifty was up 179.20 points at 10831. About 1403 shares have advanced, 1138 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.
Axis Bank, Infosys, Tata Motors, GAIL and Titan Company are among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Zee Entertainment, Indiabulls Housing and HCL Tech.
All the sectoral indices ended in green led by Energy, Metal, Bank, Auto, IT, Infra and FMCG.
JMC Projects Q3: Net profit up 55.3% at Rs 36.8 crore against Rs 23.7 crore. Revenue up 26.4% at Rs 893 crore versus Rs 706.6 crore, YoY.
Sharp increase in FY19 fiscal deficit could dampen market sentiment
Most experts said the likely increase in the fiscal deficit to some extent seems to have priced in by the market, but if it is a sharp increase then there could be a negative reaction
Focus is on infra theme ahead of Budget 2019; experts bet on L&T
Most experts expect the government to tweak GST rates for infrastructure- related sectors including housing instead of major increase in spending. The government always spends big chunk of money on infrastructure through various segments including railway, roads, construction, etc.
Dabur India Q3 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 366 crore, revenue at Rs 2,199 crore.
Bulls rule as Sensex soars over 500 points; here are 5 factors driving the rally
The Sensex rose nearly 600 points, while the Nifty hit 10,800 in the afternoon. Buying was visible across all sectors, with maximum gains seen among banks, technology names as well as energy sector.
JUST IN | Board of Directors of HDFC Bank have approved the appointment of MD Ranganath as an additional independent director of the bank for a period of five years effective from today i.e. January 31, 2019.
Bajaj Auto Q3 FY19 review: Margins disappoint, outlook positive
Highlights: - Strong volume growth both in domestic and international markets - Operating margin continues to be under pressure - Business outlook for the company is weak for short-term, positive for long-term - Accumulate in staggered manner -------------------------------------------------- Bajaj Auto's quarterly result was a mixed bag wherein topline continued to witness a strong growth and operating margin posted significant decline.
Sundaram Finance Q3 result: Net profit down 2.6% at Rs 156.5 crore versus Rs 160.6 crore, revenue up 18.9% at Rs 846 crore versus Rs 711.8 crore.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended their morning gains with Nifty hovering near 10,800 level, while Sensex up over 500 points.
The Sensex is up 537.65 points at 36128.90, while Nifty is up 142.10 points at 10793.90.
Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC are the top gainers on the Sensex.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading flat at 71.09 per dollar versus previous close 71.12.
LG Balakrishnan Q3 result: Net profit up 30% at Rs 29.2 crore versus Rs 22.5 crore. Revenue up 21.5% at Rs 409.4 crore versus Rs 337 crore, YoY.
52-week high: Two stocks among the BSE 200 universe have touched their respective 52-week highs.
Strong earnings outlook, attractive valuation make ICICI Bank a must buy
Highlights - Healthy loan growth aided by domestic retail loans - De-risking of asset book continues while building an enviable liability franchise - Slippages continued to trend downward - Credit
Fitch warns of fiscal slippage if govt goes for populist interim budgetAhead of BJP-led NDA government presenting the final budget of its tenure, Fitch Ratings warned of a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage in the event of Finance Minister Piyush Goyal resorting to populist spending to win over lost vote base. "Pressure for new expenditure to attract votes, particularly among rural and small-business owner voters, has increased as polls have shown the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is becoming less assured of victory in the general elections. "The BJP has reportedly lost votes in some recent state elections due to rural distress and public concerns over job creation. Targeted cash programmes appear the most likely form of support, as they would avoid downside risks of alternatives, such as the farm loan waivers that undermined the loan repayment culture in the past," it said. (PTI)
Buzzing: Ahead of its Q3 result, Hero Motocorp has touched its 52-week low. Presently, it is trading 1.3 percent down. Click to read earning expectations
52-week low: Among the BSE 200 stocks, nine stocks have touched their respective 52-week low. They include Hero Motocorp, DHFL, Gruh Finance and Aditya Birla Capital, among others.
Buzzing: ICICI Bank, which started the day in green riding on impressive Q3 results, has reversed all gains. The stock is down 1.4 percent.
Results on February 1: State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan Company, Monsanto India, BSE Limited, Equitas Holdings, Berger Paints, Unichem Laboratories, Sundram Fasteners, GIC Housing Finance, Excel Industries, Deepak Nitrite, Shanthi Gears, Kalpataru Power Transmission
Market update: With Fed delivering what market was hoping for — a pause in rate hikes in monetary policy, Sensex is up 382.86 points or 1.08% at 35974.11, and the Nifty up 95.20 points or 0.89% at 10747.00.
About 1,170 shares have advanced, 948 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
Result reaction
Indiabulls Housing Finance reported a 13.72 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 985.51 crore for December 2018 quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,142.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Total income grew 7.20 percent to Rs 4,480.21 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 4,179.01 crore in the year-ago period
Buzzing: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has surged 4% intraday as it has fixed February 11, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend.
Quick Take | US Fed gives in to market expectations; stance supportive of EM assets
While the US Fed continues to emphasise that US economy is fine fettle with labour market dynamics and wage growth improving, cross currents across the globe remain concerning
Buzzing: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) touched 52-week low on reports of Indian government launching probe into allegations of financial mismanagement against the company. Read more
General election a bigger event than Budget; positive on pvt banks, industrials: JM Financial
We think a bigger event like the general election is far more difficult to predict than the Budget itself. So, ahead of the election, we are overweight in private banks, select IT, industrials and real estate.
Nifty Media index is down 3.5%, dragged by Essel Group stocks—Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Dish Tv and Zee Media.