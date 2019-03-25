Market Live: Indices erase some losses with Nifty above 11,350; metal stocks loses shine

Live now
Mar 25, 2019 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tracking weak closing on Wall Street most of the Asian markets started trading in a deep red which trickled down to Indian markets as well
All sectoral indices are trading in the red. Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank are most hit, trading 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent down, respectively.
Indian Oil along with Bharat PetroResources, a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum acting jointly as a consortium have been awarded 100 percent stake in the Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 Concession.
The Concession has been awarded by the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC), on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government
The Indian Consortium will make an investment of $170 million for the exploration activities.
CNBC TV-18 citing sources reports Naresh Goyal has agreed to bring down his stake in Jet Airways to 9.9 percent. The stock has surged 1.6 percent on the news.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has extended its morning losses and trading lower by 16 paise at 69.11 per dollar versus Friday's close 68.95.
L&T bags orders: The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across different states in India.
Sumit Bilgaiyan Finally, some profit booking was seen at higher levels and benchmark indices closed off from their respective highs on March 22.
Buzzing: Shares of Tata Motors slipped 2 percent in the early trade on Monday as company is going to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from April.
Market Opens: It is weak start for the Indian indices on Monday with Nifty below 11,400 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 323.35 points at 37841.26, while Nifty is down 92 points at 11,364.90. About 224 shares have advanced, 562 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged.
Godrej Properties, Voltas, Jet Airways, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Yes Bank, JSW Steel, DLF, Sobha, Godrej Properties, Zee Entertainment, RIL, ICICI Bank, are among major gaienrs on the indices, while losers are IOC, Coal India, Dhampur Sugar and Balrampur Chini.
All the sectoral indices are trading in red led by PSU bank, pharma, metal, auto, FMCG and energy.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Monday. It has opened lower by 11 paise at 69.06 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 68.95.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening with Nifty below 11,450 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 70.75 points at 38,093.86, while Nifty is down 22.50 points at 11,434.40.
SBI, ICICI Bank and RIL are trading lower, while Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and HCL Tech are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
Technically now I would view climbs in Nifty with suspicion and some downside to 11,367-11,291 is not ruled out, while stiff resistance exists at 11,649, said Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
For Nifty Bank some downside to 29,407-29,036 is a possibility and stiff resistance exists at 30,000-30,324, he added
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 59 points or 0.51 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,411-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade weak: Investors dumped shares on Monday and fled to the safety of bonds while the Japanese yen hovered near a six-week high as risk assets fell out of favour on growing worries about an impending U.S. recession, sending global yields plunging.
Here are the stocks that are in the news today: Jet Airways: Additional seven aircraft grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors. Escorts: The company appoints Shailendra Agrawal as executive director.
Crude Update: Oil prices dropped on Monday as concerns of a sharp economic slowdown outweighed supply disruptions from OPEC’s production cutbacks and US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
The market paused its eight days winning streak on March 22 as benchmark indices closed lower with market breadth in favour of declines.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 48 points or 0.42 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,422-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.