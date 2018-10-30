Market Live: Indices erase morning gains as Sensex trades flat, Nifty holds 10,250 led by PSU banks

Market Update It’s a sharp recovery for the market as indices have turned green now. The Nifty is hovering above 10,250.

The Sensex is up 87.41 points or 0.26% at 34154.81, and the Nifty up 25.80 points or 0.25% at 10276.70. The market breadth is positive as 1,357 shares advanced, against a decline of 575 shares, while 1,699 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers, while RIL, Coal India, BPCL and HPCL have lost the most.