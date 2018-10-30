Market Live: Indices erase morning gains as Sensex trades flat, Nifty holds 10,250 led by PSU banks

Live now
Oct 30, 2018 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BPCL falls
Rupee Update:
Market at pre-open
SGX Nifty Update:
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Glenmark gets approval: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil, 0.01% (Scalp Oil), a generic version of Derma-Smoothe/FS Topical Oil, 0.01% (Scalp Oil), of Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.
CESC down 26% post demerger: CESC shares fell as much as 25.63 percent in morning on Tuesday after the stock adjusted for demerger of non-power investments into new companies. As per the scheme of arrangement, the company would be demerged into two entities as planned in the scheme, viz. new Retail and Venture companies. Hence, now, there would be three companies, viz. CESC, new Retail (RP-SG Retail Limited) and Venture Companies (RP-SG Business Process Services Limited).
Result reaction: Share price of Sagar Cements declined 6 percent as company reported loss for the quarter ended September 2018.
The company's Q2 consolidated net loss was at Rs 8.01 crore versus profit at Rs 8.54 crore in the same quarter last year.
Market Update It’s a sharp recovery for the market as indices have turned green now. The Nifty is hovering above 10,250.
The Sensex is up 87.41 points or 0.26% at 34154.81, and the Nifty up 25.80 points or 0.25% at 10276.70. The market breadth is positive as 1,357 shares advanced, against a decline of 575 shares, while 1,699 shares were unchanged.
Tata Motors, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers, while RIL, Coal India, BPCL and HPCL have lost the most.
Shares of Chennai Petro are witnessing some pressure today. Here is a look at its intraday chart.
In the past two months, Indian market wiped out gains it made in the year 2018. Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are down about nearly 17 percent from their respective highs which suggest that even quality stocks are now available at attractive valuations.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are off their low points, with the Nifty hovering around 10,250. The Sensex is down just around 20 points.
The Sensex is down 21.19 points or 0.06% at 34046.21, and the Nifty down 10.90 points or 0.11% at 10240.00. The market breadth is positive as 1,114 shares advanced, against a decline of 525 shares, while 1,992 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Yes Bank, Infosys, and GAIL were the top gainers, while Reliance Industries, Coal India, BPCL and HPCL lost the most.
BPCL falls Share price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) slipped 3 percent in the early trade on the back of weak set of numbers by the company for the quarter ended September 2018.
The company has registered 44 percent decline in its Q2 net profit to Rs 1,218.7 crore versus Rs 2,293.3 crore, QoQ. Its revenue rose to Rs 82,884.82 crore versus Rs 82,430.93 crore.
Morgan Stanley on Tata Power | Global research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight call on Tata Power with a target at Rs 94 apiece. The firm said that Tata Power has added 301 MW in H1 and has won new bids of 400 MW bids. It expects working capital to reduce, going ahead. Further, the cash profit generation in the second half should aid net debt reduction, it added. Morgan Stanley expects another six months for regulatory approvals to come in place for defence business.
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Ajanta Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 999 and target of Rs 1050 and Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 282 and target of Rs 296.
Buzzing: Shares of Just Dial added 11 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as company reported better numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.
The company’s Q2 net profit rose 29 percent to Rs 48.38 crore versus Rs 37.46 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased to Rs 221.03 crore versus Rs 194.47 crore.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading lower by 14 paise at 73.58 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 73.44.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices open lower on Tuesday with Sensex is down over 100 points, while Nifty is holding above 10,200.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 103.45 points or 0.30% at 33963.95, and the Nifty down 39.40 points or 0.38% at 10211.50.
Tata Motors, Hindalco, Gail, Yes Bank, HCl Tech, IndusInd Bank, Asia, Paints are the major gainers on the indices. Oil marketing companies HPCL, BPCl, IOC are trading lower by 1-3 percent.
Market at pre-open Benchmarks are likely to have a subdued start, with Sensex rising over 50 points in pre-opening trade, while the Nifty is trading flat.
At 09:07 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 7.74 points or 0.02% at 34075.14, and the Nifty down 10.60 points or 0.10% at 10240.30.
Shares of BPCL are trading lower by around 10 percent, while LIC Housing Finance is up 10 percent.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 33.5 points or 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,242-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
We expect Tech Mahindra to deliver 0.7 percent constant currency revenue growth and Cross currency would be a headwind of 100 bps for the quarter, said Prabhudas Lilladher
Crude updates: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, dragged down by ongoing weakness in global stock markets and by signs of rising global supply despite looming sanctions on Iran's crude exports, reported Reuters.
Bulls staged a smart comeback on Monday after sharp sell-off last week. The Nifty50 after gap up opening extended rally as the day progressed and closed above 10,250 levels, driven by short covering in banking & financials after ICICI Bank's Q2 earnings.
Asia trades lower: Asian shares came under pressure on Tuesday after Wall Street peers finished weaker, hurt by fresh worries about the US-China trade war and were on track for their biggest October decline since the 2008 financial crisis.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap down opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 55 points or 0.54 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,221-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends lower: US stocks fell in a volatile session on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index ending close to confirming its second correction of 2018, hurt by fresh worries about US-China trade policy tensions and a sharp drop in the big technology and internet shares, reported Reuters.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.