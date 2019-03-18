Market Live: Indices erase gains with Nifty below 11,450, Sensex flat; OMCs in focus

Just In | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it has been selected by global offshore drilling company Seadrill to transform and maintain its global digital infrastructure.

TCS will support Seadrill's global lT operations across the business, on its mobile offshore drilling rigs as well as its onshore locations, and will provide local support services in the UK, US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Thailand, the IT giant said in an exchange filing.