Mar 18, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices erase gains with Nifty below 11,450, Sensex flat; OMCs in focus

Among the sectors, auto, metal and pharma are under pressure, while Nifty Bank gained 1 percent followed by energy, FMCG and Infra.

highlights

  • Mar 18, 01:22 PM (IST)

    SBI board meet on March 22: A meeting of the central board of the bank is scheduled to be held on March 22, 2019 to consider the extension of approval accorded by Central Board for raising Equity Capital of up to Rs 20,000 crore from the market till March 31, 2020.

  • Mar 18, 01:12 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Benchmark indices erased all its day's gain and trading flat with Nifty slipped below 11,450 level.

    At 13:07 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 8.41 points at 38,032.73, while Nifty is up 11.30 points at 11,438.20. About 967 shares have advanced, 1455 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged. 

  • Mar 18, 12:59 PM (IST)

    Energy stocks are the biggest gainer today led by 4 percent gain in IOC.

  • Mar 18, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Care Ratings has reaffirmed its ratings on bank facilities of Sayaji Industries as below:

  • Mar 18, 12:42 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Sensex is down 15.93 points or 0.04 percent at 38,008.39, and the Nifty is up 6.10 points or 0.05 percent at 11,433.00. About 956 shares have advanced, 1,410 shares declined, and 134 shares are unchanged.

  • Mar 18, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Just In | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it has been selected by global offshore drilling company Seadrill to transform and maintain its global digital infrastructure.

    TCS will support Seadrill's global lT operations across the business, on its mobile offshore drilling rigs as well as its onshore locations, and will provide local support services in the UK, US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Thailand, the IT giant said in an exchange filing. 

  • Mar 18, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Rupee has extended its gains and is now 0.64 percent up at 68.65/$.

  • Mar 18, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Though the benchmark indices are in the green, the broader market is subdued in day's trade. Nifty Midcap is down about 0.3 percent and Nifty Smallcap is trading flat. 

  • Mar 18, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Sensex is up 81 points or 0.21 percent at 38,105.32, and the Nifty up 24.90 points or 0.22 percent at 11,451.80. About 956 shares have advanced, 1,248 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged. 

    Energy stocks IOC, BPCL and HPCL are the biggest index gainers at this hour. Auto stocks Maruti Suzuki and Hero Motocorp are the biggest index losers. 

  • Mar 18, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Rupee Update: Indian rupee is at day's high, rising 37 paise against the dollar. It is trading at 68.72, up 0.55 pecent.  

  • Mar 18, 11:08 AM (IST)

    Just In| Additional four aircraft of Jet Airways have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements, the company said in an exchange filing.  

  • Mar 18, 11:02 AM (IST)

    Just In| Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has received new domestic order of Rs 298 crore for supply of CS Coated Pipes for Oil & Gas Sector to be completed between July, 2019 to December, 2019. 

  • Mar 18, 10:54 AM (IST)

    Auto stocks are under pressure in day's trade. The Nifty Auto index has fallen 1.5 percent intraday. The fall is led by Maruti Suzuki, which has plunged over 3 petrcent followed by Ashok Leyland and Bharat Forge, each down about 2 percent. Tata Motors is a gainer, rising 1.8 percent. 

  • Mar 18, 10:43 AM (IST)

    Just In | SPML Infra Limited received four new orders for water supply and irrigation projects with combined cost of over Rs 883 crores from Gujarat, Manipur and Punjab. The stock has surged about 12 percent folowing the news. 

  • Mar 18, 10:26 AM (IST)

    All sectoral indices except auto are trading in the green. Nifty Realty is the biggest gainer, up about 1.8 percent, followed by Nifty Pvt Bank, up 1.1 percent. 

  • Mar 18, 10:16 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: The share price of Grasim Industries fell nearly 3 percent on the back of notice from the Income Tax department.

    The company received an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (DCIT) raising a demand of Rs 5,872.13 crore on account of dividend distribution tax (including interest).

  • Mar 18, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Ashoka Buildcon gets order: The company has received Letter of Intent (Lol) from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam for the Project viz. Rural Electrification Works of Package-4 (Comprising Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega & Lohardaga District) in Jharkhand State under Jharkhand Sampurna Bijli Achchhadan Yojana (JSBAY) Phase-II.

  • Mar 18, 09:40 AM (IST)

    Mindtree to consider buyback: Shares of Mindtree gained more than 2 percent in the early trade on March 18 as company board is scheduled to consider the buyback proposal on March 20.

  • Mar 18, 09:20 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a positive start for the market on the first day of the truncated week with Nifty opened above 11,500 level.

    The Sensex is up 288.20 points at 38312.52, while Nifty is up 75.40 points at 11502.30. About 753 shares have advanced, 248 shares declined, and 58 shares are unchanged.

    Mindtree, IOC, Kotak Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Power Grid, TCS, M&M are among major gainers, while losers are Maruti Suzuki, Grasim, Vedanta, NTPC and Wipro

    Among the sectors, auto, metal and pharma are under pressure, while Nifty Bank gained 1 percent followed by energy, FMCG and Infra.

  • Mar 18, 09:11 AM (IST)

  • Mar 18, 09:08 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It opened higher by 18 paise at 68.91 per dollar against Friday's close 69.09.

  • Mar 18, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices firm in the pre-opening trading with Nifty above 11,450 level.

    The Sensex is up 56.94 points at 38081.26, while Nifty is up 49.90 points at 11476.80.

    Dish TV and MindTree gained in the pre-opening session, while Jet Airways and Grasim Industries fell 10 percent each.

  • Mar 18, 08:44 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices dipped on Monday amid concerns that an economic downturn may dent fuel consumption, but crude markets remain broadly supported by supply cuts led by producer group OPEC and US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

  • Mar 18, 08:16 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade firm: Asian share markets crept ahead on Monday while bonds were in demand globally on speculation the US Federal Reserve will sound decidedly dovish at its policy meeting this week.

