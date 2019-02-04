Market Live: Indices continue to trade lower with Nifty around 10,850; metal stocks lose shine

Live now
Feb 04, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Shares of State Bank of India fell over 2 percent on Monday morning even as the lender reported steady profit for December quarter. In fact, CLSA and Jefferies have hiked their targets on the stock.
The bank’s Q3FY19 net profit was up at Rs 3,955 crore against a loss of Rs 2,416.4 crore in same quarter last year.
Net interest income during the quarter grew by 21.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,691 crore with loan growth of 12.1 percent YoY and 4.6 percent QoQ.
Net NPA was at 3.95% versus 4.84%, while gross NPA was at 8.71% versus 9.95%, QoQ.
Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 365 from Rs 345
The global research firm has lowered FY19 EPS by 20% owing to higher charge-offs & operational expenditure. It has tweaked FY20/21 EPS Estimates By 0.3%/0.4%. It also said that valuations were below historical average.
Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 380 from Rs 370
CLSA said that the stock was its preferred pick among PSUs. Further, it added that profit was ahead of estimates, aided by higher treasury gains. A key positive was the decline in slippages. It sees scope for credit costs to halve over the next two years. CASA franchise is the bank’s key strength. Improvement in growth will be key to support lending opportunities.
Here's what global brokerages are saying about Interim Budget 2019
Macquarie is of the view that defence and capex growth will likely to be muted in FY20 with the key beneficiaries being Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp and Jubilant Foodworks
JUST IN | Bajaj Auto sold 4.07 lakh units in January 2019 against 3.53 lakh units, growth of 15 percent, YoY.
'Budget looks quite impressive with benefits given to farmers and middle class'
The announced tax rebate to people earning up to Rs 5 lakh will benefit nearly Rs 3 crore middle-class population and will give a boost to FMCG segment as a whole
Market Opens: Indian indices started the day on negative note with Nifty trading around 10,850 level.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 132.64 points at 36336.79, while Nifty is down 42.50 points at 10851.20. About 315 shares have advanced, 533 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.
Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, Hero Moto, Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Communications, Reliance Infra are trading lower, while gainers are Titan and Divis Lab.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Monday. It has opened lower by 36 paise at 71.60 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 71.24.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 10,850 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 41.39 points or 0.11% at 36510.82, and the Nifty down 30.00 points or 0.28% at 10863.70.
Vedanta gained 3 percent in pre-opening session, while Zee Entertainment, Hero Moto, DHFL, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital are trading lower.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 6-15% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 14.5 points or 0.13 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,897-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Godrej Properties to develop 6 new projects: The company has entered into an equity investment platform in partnership with a Pune-based developer to develop six projects across Pune.
Crude Update: Crude oil prices slipped on Monday after gains of about 3 percent in the previous session, but they were buoyed by expectations of tightening supply and signs that China-US trade tensions could ease.
Stocks in the news: Titan, Cyient, DHFL, Equitas Holdings, JSPL, Balrampur Chini, Exide
Voltamp Transformers | Banco Produsts | Tata Steel | CMI | Ins-Swift Laboratories | Akzo Nobel | Manappuram Finance and Ajanta Pharma are stocks, which are in news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, a fall of 12.50 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,899-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
The Nifty trimmed its gains amid volatility and closed the last session of the week higher on February 1 after the government maintained its fiscal discipline, and provided stimulus to farmers and taxpayers through several schemes in its last Budget ahead of the general election 2019.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asia stocks were barely moved on Monday, staying near a four-month high after Wall Street’s tepid pre-weekend performance, while the dollar was supported against the yen following strong US jobs and manufacturing data.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.