Market Live: Indices continue to be in negative territory, Sensex down over 800 points

Oct 11, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zee Entertainment gains 2%
TCS down 3%
SGX Nifty slips further:
Asian markets tumble:
SGX Nifty Update:
Wall Street ends lower:
ALERT | According to a report by news agency Reuters, Indian Oil has approved Rs 5,463 crore capital investment in city gas distribution projects.
Oil prices see a big fall: Reuters is reporting that oil extended its losses from the previous session as global stock markets suffered a rout, with crude prices also taking a hit from a weekly industry report showing U.S. crude inventories had risen more than expected.
Supply worries also eased as Hurricane Michael likely spared oil assets from significant damage as it smashed into Florida, even as it caused injuries and widespread destruction.
Amid ballooning crude oil prices and weakening Indian rupee value vs the US dollar, the market has been witnessing continuous downfall since the past few weeks.
GRAPHITE STOCKS CONTINUE TO RALLY
Amid weak trades, graphite stocks such as HEG and Graphite India have extended their gains from Wednesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch had initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call. It saw a potential upside of around 100 percent.
MARKET OUTLOOK | In near term, the downtrend is expected to continue with persisting volatility but over a medium-term Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99 expects the Sensex to maintain above 33,500, he said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar. Read the full interview here.
BUZZ ALERT | Bandhan Bank’s shares are down around 8 percent even as the lender posted a good profit for the September quarter. It reported healthy 47.4 percent growth in profit for the July-September quarter compared to a year-ago. Profit at the private lender increased to Rs 488 crore during the quarter, from Rs 331 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have arrested the fall, but have continued to trade lower. The Sensex is down 843.09 points or 2.43% at 33917.80, while the Nifty is down 264.20 points or 2.53% at 10195.90. The market breadth is negative as 462 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,618 shares, while 1,322 shares were unchanged.
Check out stocks that are witnessing a huge surge in volumes traded today as compared to their 5-day average traded volume.
This includes Eurotex Industries and Exports which was trading with volumes of 131 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,071 shares, a decrease of -87.77 percent.
JSW Holdings was trading with volumes of 34 shares, compared to its five day average of 348 shares, a decrease of -90.24 percent. Winsome Yarns was trading with volumes of 38 shares, compared to its five day average of 137,290 shares, a decrease of -99.97 percent.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India was trading with volumes of 12 shares, compared to its five day average of 254 shares, a decrease of -95.28 percent. Navneet Education was trading with volumes of 6,139 shares, compared to its five day average of 14,169 shares, a decrease of -56.67 percent.
Read the full report here.
AIRLINE STOCKS TURN AROUND | Aviation stocks fly through a turbulent start as the stocks have reversed losses and trading higher. Cut in aviation turbine fuel as well as cooling off of crude prices is pushing these stocks higher.
TOP FACTORS THAT ARE WEIGHING ON THE MARKET
Equity benchmarks have seen a sell-off on Thursday morning. Here are some factors that have played on the market.
Sell-off in US markets: worst fall in 8 months
Overnight, US markets saw their worst decline in 8 months with rising Treasury yields and trade-related worries weakening risk appetite for equity investors.
Trump calls stock sell-off a correction:
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday’s stock market sell-off was a correction that was long awaited, and that the Federal Reserve, which has been raising interest rates, has gone “crazy”, said a Reuters report. “I think the Fed has gone crazy,” Trump said.
IMF raises doubt on global financial stability:
Risks to the global financial system have risen over the past six months and could increase sharply if pressures in emerging markets escalate or global trade relations deteriorate further, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
To read the full report, click here.
ALERT | Volatility index, India VIX, has hit 20-mark.
Zee Entertainment gains 2% Shares of Zee Entertainment rose over 2 percent as investors cheered the September quarter results. Its consolidated profit fell 38.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 386.1 crore despite strong revenue and operational growth.
Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 625.1 crore, which was boosted by sale of sports business.
Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 24.9 percent to Rs 1,976 crore compared to Rs 1,582 crore in same period last fiscal, driven by advertising and subscription segments.
BOND MARKET UPDATE | The 10-year government bond yield had opened at 7.99% against previous close of 8.03%
ALERT | Around 175 stocks have hit fresh 52-week lows at this point on the BSE. Some of the names include Bank of Baroda, Bharti Airtel, Bombay Dyeing, Central Bank of India, Deepak Fertilisers, Finolex Industries, HAL, HUDCO, Indostar and Nilkamal, among others.
TCS down 3% Shares of Tata Consultancy Services are down around 3 percent ahead of its announcement of September quarter results later in the day. Interestingly, this is despite the rupee plunging to fresh record low.
Market Update At 09:36 hrs, the Sensex is down 948.00 points or 2.73% at 33812.89, while the Nifty is lower by 297.70 points or 2.85% at 10162.40. The market breadth is negative as 231 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,369 shares, while 1,800 shares were unchanged.
Rupee Update The Indian rupee has fallen to a fresh record low against the US dollar. Here is a look at the intraday figures. The year-to-date fall is recorded at 16.49 percent. Image: Bloomberg.com
Here is a look at how the other sectors are performing on the Nifty.
ENERGY STOCKS GAIN | Investors are looking to play in the energy space, with the likes of Hindustan Petroleum, ONGC, GAIL, and Indian Oil gaining on the Nifty. Here is a look at their gains chart.
There is a selloff among all frontline indices. Here is a look at the Sensex's heatmap.
ALERT | Shares of ONGC are the only ones to be in the green, rising 3 percent.
Market opens It is a gap down opening on D-Street on Thurdsay as global sell-off weighed on Indian indices. The Nifty gave up 10,200 in the opening minutes.
The Sensex has tanked over 900 points, while the Nifty is down over 300 points.
The Sensex is down 927.62 points or 2.67% at 33833.27, while the Nifty is lower 300.20 points or 2.87% at 10159.90. The market breadth is negative as 56 shares advanced, against a decline of 338 shares, while 3,006 shares were unchanged.
Among sectors, there’s selloff across sectors, with maximum pain visible in metals, automobiles, banks, and pharmaceuticals, among others. The midcap index is down 4 percent.
Top losers on the Sensex and Nifty include Yes Bank, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing and Bajaj Finance.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee touched a fresh record low of 74.46 per dollar on Thursday. It opened lower by 10 paise at 74.30 per dollar versus previous close 74.20.