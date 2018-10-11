Market Live: Indices continue to be in negative territory, Sensex down over 800 points

TOP FACTORS THAT ARE WEIGHING ON THE MARKET

Equity benchmarks have seen a sell-off on Thursday morning. Here are some factors that have played on the market.

Sell-off in US markets: worst fall in 8 months

Overnight, US markets saw their worst decline in 8 months with rising Treasury yields and trade-related worries weakening risk appetite for equity investors.

Trump calls stock sell-off a correction:

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday’s stock market sell-off was a correction that was long awaited, and that the Federal Reserve, which has been raising interest rates, has gone “crazy”, said a Reuters report. “I think the Fed has gone crazy,” Trump said.

IMF raises doubt on global financial stability:

Risks to the global financial system have risen over the past six months and could increase sharply if pressures in emerging markets escalate or global trade relations deteriorate further, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

