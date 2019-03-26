Market Live: Indices consolidate after 2-day fall; midcaps, smallcaps outperform

Live now
Mar 26, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SBI Life Insurance Announces Dividend
Rupee Update:
KNR Constructions bags Rs 224 cr order:
SBI Life Insurance Announces Dividend:
SBI Life said the board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2018-19 on the paid-up equity share capital of the company of the nominal value of Rs 10 each.
The interim dividend for Financial Year 2018-19 will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear on the register of nembers of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares determined with reference to the record date of April 4, 2019.
ACC fell over a percent after LIC reduced its stake in the company by 3.1 percent to 6.7 percent from February 1-March 22, 2019.
BLS International Gains Nearly 2%
BLS International announced that it has entered the select club of ‘Fortune India Next 500’ companies.
The Next 500 is a comprehensive ranking of India’s outstanding mid-size companies who have carved their way as a shining example of the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of India which is critical to the economy in terms of its contribution to employment generation and economic growth.
MOIL said mine development activities and production (float ore) from new manganese ore mine of the company at Parsoda has been started.
Indian shares moderately gained today tracking broader Asian markets after two sessions of losses, as US Treasury yields edged higher, easing concerns about a recession in the world's largest economy.
"Domestic markets are well placed, sentiments are still positive, the selloff was mainly because of fears of global slowdown and some correction after last week's rally," said Neeraj Dewan, director, Quantum Securities.
"There is a sense that the same government may continue so there will be stability at the centre....this is supportive of our market," he added. Source: Reuters
Reliance Industries Buys ITC's menswear brand John Players
Reliance Industries Ltd said its unit Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL) has acquired consumer goods company ITC Ltd's menswear brand John Players.
The acquisition would strengthen RRL's readymade garments and accessories portfolio in the fashion and lifestyle retail space, Reliance told Reuters in an email.
ITC sold the brand John Players and related trademarks and intellectual property to Reliance Retail as part of its restructuring plan, an ITC spokesperson said. Source: Reuters
Ambani Group Stocks on Buyers' Radar
Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Home Finance rallied 1-5 percent.
Benchmark indices continued to consolidate ahead of expiry of March derivative contracts and after a fall in previous two consecutive sessions.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 32.72 points to 37,841.63 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 12.70 points at 11,367.
The Indian rupee is trading higher by 9 paise or 0.13 percent againt the Us dollar at 68.84.
Pennar Industries in an exchange filing said by the end of FY19, it plans to take the number of ‘Build 360’ stores to 17 from current 11. The retail stores from the company for building products are branded as ‘Build 360’.
Lupin said Lupin Limited and YL Biologics Limited, a joint venture between Lupin’s subsidiary Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA (LAHSA) and Yoshindo Inc. in Japan, has received an approval to manufacture and sell their biosimilar Etanercept in Japan. The approval to treat moderate to severe Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis was received today.
Trident Limited has been granted a patent for ‘Environmental Friendly Fabric and its method of Manufacturing’ by the United States Patent & Trademark office.
The present invention enables Trident to manufacture fabric for bed & bath products without the use of chemically harmful fibres and at the same time allowing the fabric to be absorbent, easy to dry and highly breathable, the company said in an exchange filing.
IT stocks are trading subdued with Nifty IT index down about a percent. Barring HCL Tech and Infibeam, all constituent stocks are trading in the red.
ONGC has fixed March 27, 2019 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.
KNR Constructions has been awarded an order worth of Rs 232.83 crore towards 'Construction of Fly Over at Ramanathapuram and Sungam Junctions in Salem. The project is to be completed within a period of 24 months from the appointed date.
PSU Banks Rally
Sebi bars FPIs not making KYC disclosure, blocks assets worth $5 billion: report
The Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 26 asked the Indian stock exchanges to bar foreign portfolio investors who have failed to submit the names of beneficial owners to custodians, a media report said.
DLF rallies 8%
The realty major, on March 25, launched its QIP offer to raise over Rs 3,000 crore by selling 17.3 crore equity shares to qualified institutional investors.
With an aim to become a debt-free company, DLF had last year announced plans to issue up to 17.3 crore shares through qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds and pre-pay loans.
According to a regulatory filing, DLF has launched its QIP on March 25 and the floor price has been fixed at Rs 193.01 per equity share.
Vikas WSP Bags Order
Vikas WSP has received approval for export of DP guar gum products for IMC Kelium Potash USA.
To confirm final orders a technical expert team of IMC Kelium USA is visiting on April 20, 2019 the plant of the company, it said.
It is a newer guar gum product developed by the company during 2016-2017 and now it has been approved for large scale production of potash fertilizers to increase its stability providing better conditioning.
Vikas said these orders are expected to execute during financial year 2019-20 (quarter-2, Q-3 and Q4/2019-20).
L&T Bags Order
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a large order from Tawfiq Coke Products-Oman, the company said in its filing.
The contract scope includes selection of technology licensor, FEED & EPC for a 2 x 225,000 TPA plant of calcined coke from green pet coke.
"This award will further reinforce L&T’s operations in Oman and provide an opportunity to contribute to the expansion of industrial facilities in Sohar," L&T said.
Market Extends Gains
The 30-share BSE Sensex extended gains in morning, rising 102.49 points to 37,911.40 and the Nifty50 is inching towards 11,400, up 32.30 points at 11,386.60.
The market breadth remained in favour of bulls. About 1,118 shares advanced against 557 declining shares on the BSE.
Jet Airways on Buyers' Radar
Jet Airways shares continued to see buying interest, rising another 9 percent in morning after lenders took control of company's board and Naresh Goyal stepped down as Chairman.
Jet Airways founders Naresh Goyal and wife Anita Goyal have stepped down from the board of the cash-strapped airline on March 25. With this, Naresh Goyal ceases to be Chairman.
Apart from the Goyals, one nominee of Etihad Airways PJSC, Kevin Knight has also stepped down from the board, Jet Airways said in its BSE filing after its board meeting. Two nominee directors representing lenders have been inducted into the board.
The market continued to trade marginally higher with the BSE Sensex rising 58.93 points to 37,867.84 and the Nifty50 climbing 24 points to 11,378.30.
About two shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.
Rupee Opening
The Indian rupee opened higher at 68.88 against the US dollar on March 26, 2019.
It appreciated by 5 paise compared to Monday's close of 68.93 to the dollar.
"The rupee ended mildly higher, on March 25, recovering from its intraday lows of 69.17. RBI three-year dollar-rupee swap auction will be held today. The move in the rupee will be keenly watched ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting next week," ICICI Securities said.
The brokerage further said the slump in US yields could cap the dollar's ability to appreciate sharply.
Investors continue to await the US-China trade talks outcome while ongoing Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on risk sentiments, it added.
Benchmark indices opened marginally higher after a selling pressure seen in previous two consecutive sessions.
The BSE Sensex rose 51.28 points to 37,860.19 and the Nifty50 gained 31.90 points at 11,386.20.
Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, GAIL, Adani Ports, Bharti Infratel and Reliance Industries were early gainers.
Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel and Power Grid were under pressure.
Nifty Midcap index was up 0.5 percent.
Jet Airways rallied 7 percent after Naresh Goyal and his wife stepped down from board.
Kalpataru Power Transmission gained 4 percent.
ICICI Prudential Life lost 2.5 percent.
ICICI Securities said the price action formed a bear candle with a small lower shadow post a gap down opening, indicating extended profit booking after witnessing 9.3 percent rally over the past five weeks, which led the weekly stochastic oscillator to hover at the overbought territory (at 86).
"Going ahead, we expect the index to consolidate in the range of 11,450–11,200 amid stock specific action ahead of March series derivative expiry and escalating global volatility," it said.
Over past eight sessions, the Nifty midcap, small cap indices retraced 23.6% of preceding nine sessions up move, indicating slower pace of retracement, highlighting a robust price structure.
The research house believes this healthy consolidation would help the broader market to form a higher base, in turn setting the stage for the next leg of up move. Thus, corrective declines should be capitalised on as incremental buying opportunity.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 6-7% returns
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 11,365-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Benchmark indices were flat in pre-opening trade, indicating that there could be consolidation after a fall in previous two sessions.
The Sensex was up 42.01 points at 37,850.92 and the Nifty gained 11.40 points at 11,365.70.
Macquarie India Strategy
Global brokerage house Macquarie said European investors are still appear to be cautious on India. Elections & a rebound in economic growth will be key drivers for flows into India, it added.
The Sensex in last two sessions fell around 500 points after rallying more than 3,000 points since February 19 on the back of more than Rs 43,000 crore worth of shares buying by FIIs.
"We continued to recommend our stance on moving from defensives to cyclicals and to recommend our stance on moving from large caps to midcaps," the investment firm said.
Real estate & its derivate sectors will be outperformers in 2019, it believes.
Top large cap picks are IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, ITC, ONGC and L&T while top midcap picks are Phoenix Mills, L&T Infotech, Minda Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, Ujjivan Financial, Apollo Hospitals, NCC, Crompton Consumer, ACC and Berger Paints.
