Market Live: Indices consolidate after 2-day fall; midcaps, smallcaps outperform

SBI Life Insurance Announces Dividend:

SBI Life said the board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2018-19 on the paid-up equity share capital of the company of the nominal value of Rs 10 each.

The interim dividend for Financial Year 2018-19 will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear on the register of nembers of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares determined with reference to the record date of April 4, 2019.