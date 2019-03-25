Market Live: Indices at day's low with Sensex slipping over 400 points; Zee Ent top loser

Just In | Lupin Limited announced that it has received approval for its Sildenafil Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Pfizer Inc’s Viagra Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

Lupin’s Sildenafil Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, is the generic version Pfizer Inc’s Viagra Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. Sildenafil Tablets are a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).