Market Live: Indices at day's low with Sensex slipping over 400 points; Zee Ent top loser

Mar 25, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NTPC commence operation at 750 MW power project:
Rupee near day's high:
JSPL restarts Odisha plant:
Time Technoplast secures Rs 210 cr order:
Rupee extends losses:
L&T bags orders:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
Asian markets trade weak:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
NTPC commence operation at 750 MW power project: Unit#3 of 250 MW of Bongaigaon Thermal Power Project (3 X 250 MW) will be declared on commercial operation. With this, the commercial capacity of Bongaigaon Thermal Power Project, NTPC and NTPC group would become 750 MW, 45065 MW and 52206 MW respectively.
Buzzing: Share price of Karnataka Bank fell 3.7 percent intraday Monday after company reported a fraud of Rs 13.26 crore to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Broad market indices at this hour
Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has re-started its 1.8 MTPA Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plant at the 6 MTPA Integrated Steel Complex at Angul (Odisha).
Market Update: Sensex is down 411.03 points or 1.08 percent at 37,753.58, and the Nifty is down 120.80 points or 1.05 percent at 11,336.10.
About 615 shares have advanced, 1,736 shares have declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.
Shrikant Chouhan The market failed to hit 11,600-11,650 and closed below 11,500 on March 25 that could lead to further weakness.
India VIX, the measure of volatility, is up about 3 percent at 16.77.
Just In | Time Technoplast has secured an order for the supply of High Quality, High Pressure PE Pipes from India's Leading EPC Contractor at a value exceeding Rs 210 Crores.
Just In | Lupin Limited announced that it has received approval for its Sildenafil Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Pfizer Inc’s Viagra Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.
Lupin’s Sildenafil Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, is the generic version Pfizer Inc’s Viagra Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. Sildenafil Tablets are a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).
Tracking weak closing on Wall Street most of the Asian markets started trading in a deep red which trickled down to Indian markets as well
All sectoral indices are trading in the red. Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank are most hit, trading 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent down, respectively.
Indian Oil along with Bharat PetroResources, a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum acting jointly as a consortium have been awarded 100 percent stake in the Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 Concession.
The Concession has been awarded by the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC), on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government
The Indian Consortium will make an investment of $170 million for the exploration activities.
CNBC TV-18 citing sources reports Naresh Goyal has agreed to bring down his stake in Jet Airways to 9.9 percent. The stock has surged 1.6 percent on the news.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has extended its morning losses and trading lower by 16 paise at 69.11 per dollar versus Friday's close 68.95.
L&T bags orders: The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across different states in India.
Sumit Bilgaiyan Finally, some profit booking was seen at higher levels and benchmark indices closed off from their respective highs on March 22.
Buzzing: Shares of Tata Motors slipped 2 percent in the early trade on Monday as company is going to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from April.
Market Opens: It is weak start for the Indian indices on Monday with Nifty below 11,400 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 323.35 points at 37841.26, while Nifty is down 92 points at 11,364.90. About 224 shares have advanced, 562 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged.
Godrej Properties, Voltas, Jet Airways, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Yes Bank, JSW Steel, DLF, Sobha, Godrej Properties, Zee Entertainment, RIL, ICICI Bank, are among major gaienrs on the indices, while losers are IOC, Coal India, Dhampur Sugar and Balrampur Chini.
All the sectoral indices are trading in red led by PSU bank, pharma, metal, auto, FMCG and energy.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Monday. It has opened lower by 11 paise at 69.06 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 68.95.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening with Nifty below 11,450 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 70.75 points at 38,093.86, while Nifty is down 22.50 points at 11,434.40.
SBI, ICICI Bank and RIL are trading lower, while Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and HCL Tech are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
Technically now I would view climbs in Nifty with suspicion and some downside to 11,367-11,291 is not ruled out, while stiff resistance exists at 11,649, said Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
For Nifty Bank some downside to 29,407-29,036 is a possibility and stiff resistance exists at 30,000-30,324, he added
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 59 points or 0.51 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,411-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade weak: Investors dumped shares on Monday and fled to the safety of bonds while the Japanese yen hovered near a six-week high as risk assets fell out of favour on growing worries about an impending U.S. recession, sending global yields plunging.
Here are the stocks that are in the news today: Jet Airways: Additional seven aircraft grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors. Escorts: The company appoints Shailendra Agrawal as executive director.
Crude Update: Oil prices dropped on Monday as concerns of a sharp economic slowdown outweighed supply disruptions from OPEC’s production cutbacks and US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
The market paused its eight days winning streak on March 22 as benchmark indices closed lower with market breadth in favour of declines.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 48 points or 0.42 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,422-level on the Singaporean Exchange.