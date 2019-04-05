Market Live: Indices at day's low with Nifty holding 11,600; SBI top loser

Jyothy Labs Jumps 5%

FMCG company Jyothy Laboratories shares gained 5.5 percent in morning on April 5 after global brokerage firm Macquarie has initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating.

The brokerage set target price for stock at Rs 250 per share, implying 36 percent potential upside from current levels.

Macquarie said it likes company's diverse product portfolio with a presence in mainstay categories.