Market Live: Indices at day's low with Nifty holding 11,600; SBI top loser

Apr 05, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GM Breweries recommends final dividend: The board of directors at their meeting have recommended dividend at the rate of 30 percent i.e Rs 3 per share.
Buzzing: Shares of Alkem Laboratories gained 1 percent intraday Friday after company received EIR from USFDA.
Polycab India's Rs 1,346-cr IPO opens today; should you subscribe?
Wires and fast moving electrical goods maker Polycab India opened its Rs 1,346-crore initial public offering for subscription on April 5 at a price band of Rs 533-538 per share.
Results Next Week
Country's largest IT companies TCS and Infosys will kick off March quarter and full year earnings season on April 12.
Jyothy Labs Jumps 5%
FMCG company Jyothy Laboratories shares gained 5.5 percent in morning on April 5 after global brokerage firm Macquarie has initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating.
The brokerage set target price for stock at Rs 250 per share, implying 36 percent potential upside from current levels.
Macquarie said it likes company's diverse product portfolio with a presence in mainstay categories.
Gold Update: Gold was little changed on Friday, having slid to its lowest level in 10-weeks in the previous session as the dollar strengthened ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day.
Dividend stocks can help tide over election volatility; here are IDBI Capital's 15 picks
Volatility in the equity market is likely to strike occasionally at least for a period till election outcome, and thus auguring a need for a portfolio which is able to withstand this short-term noise.
Buzzing: Shares of pharma major Cipla rose 2 percent in the early trade on Friday after it received establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent slipping away from the USD 70 mark after briefly rising above that level in the previous session, as traders fretted about progress in US-China talks to end a trade war.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on Friday with Nifty trading above 11,600 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 112.68 points at 38797.40, while Nifty is up 36.90 points at 11634.90. About 544 shares have advanced, 199 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Cipla, Titan, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Hero Moto, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, IOC, are among major gainers, losers are Adani Ports, Britannia, Cola India, Bharti Airtel.
All the sectoral indices are trading in green led by metal, IT, auto and bank.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 9 paise at 69.07 per dollar on Friday against previous close 69.16.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening with Nifty around 11,650 level.
At 09:05 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 187.28 points or 0.48% at 38872.00, and the Nifty up 51.70 points or 0.45% at 11649.70.
Titan Company, Vedanta are among major gainers in the pre-opening session.
Wall Street ends higher: The benchmark S&P 500 stock index edged higher, nearing a six-month high on Thursday, with losses in technology stocks countered by gains in Boeing Co and Facebook Inc as investors waited for more clarity on the US-China trade talks.
Stocks in the news: Godrej Properties, Cipla, Titan, VST Tillers, Bal Pharma, Zensar Tech
Titan Company | VST Tillers Tractors | HMT | Bal Pharma | Zensar Technologies and Mahindra & Mahindra are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 12.50 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,697.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market fell for the second consecutive session on April 4 as a lower growth forecast by RBI dented trader sentiment. Banks, technology and metal stocks pulled benchmark indices lower.
Asia trade mixed: Asian share markets consolidated weekly gains on Friday as Sino-US talks dragged on with no concrete conclusions, while caution ahead of US payrolls and a holiday in China and Hong Kong dampened volatility.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.