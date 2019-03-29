Market Live: Indices at day's low with Nifty below 11,600; IndusInd Bank slips 2%

Rollovers

The Nifty rolls were near 66.73 percent, higher against 3-month (3M) average of 62.94 percent. Market wide rolls were at 85.4 against the 3M average of 85 percent.

Highest rollover was seen in Wockhardt, OFSS, United Breweries, GSFC and Ceat while rollover activity was relatively low in RBL Bank, Arvind, Marico, Petronet and Container Corporation.

Among index stocks, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Grasim and Titan witnessed high rolls into the April series while HDFC Bank, L&T, Gail and JSW Steel witnessed relatively low rolls into the next series. (Source: ICICIDirect)