Market Live: Indices at day's low with Nifty around 11,450, Sensex falls 200 points

Live now
Mar 22, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA:
Caplin Point gets USFDA nod:
Tata Power bags Rs 1,200 crore contract:
Rupee Update:
Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval:
Rupee extends gains:
Gold Update:
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market Update: The benchmark indices are erased all its gains and trading at day's low point with Nifty around 11,450 level.
The Sensex is down 254.13 points at 38132.62, while Nifty is down 75.60 points at 11445.40. About 928 shares have advanced, 1551 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.
Don't look at mid/smallcap funds, go for a multi-cap portfolio: Jinesh Gopani
Given the uncertainty in the markets, Jinesh Gopani continues to advise investors to invest in multi-cap strategies, giving investors a healthy mix of large/mid and small caps stocks.
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets USP (US RLD-Latuda Tablets), in the strengths of 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg.
Caplin Point gets USFDA nod: Caplin Point Laboratories Caplin Steriles, a wholly owned subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Glycopyrrolate injection USP.
Sectoral allocation crucial for wealth creation; Here's how your equity portfolio should look like
If your portfolio requires a churn then this is the right time as we are on the verge of a breakout above previous record highs
Jefferies on Maruti Suzuki: Research house maintained buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 7,600 per share. It feels that access to Toyota's technology will be key to long-term prospects.
Market Outlook
Ajay Bodke, CEO PMS at Prabhudas Lilladher said a long pause announced by the US Federal Reserve signals a momentous shift when compared to market expectations of around 3 to 4 rate increases of 0.25 percent each by the Fed just 6 months back.
This is likely to significantly ease pressure on Emerging market (EM) currencies and allow their Central Banks to embrace aggresive monetary easing. This is particularly the case for EMs like India where domestic inflationary prints are benign and inflationary expectations well-anchored, it believes.
Drug Launch In US
Pharma major Lupin launched Levothyroxine Sodium tablets USP in the United States.
Lupin's Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP is the generic equivalent of AbbVie, Inc's Synthroid tablets which are indicated for hypothyroidism and pituitary thyrotropin suppression.
Kansai Nerolac falls 5% after CLSA downgrade, price target cut
Kansai Nerolac Paints shares fell nearly 5 percent intraday on Friday after global brokerage house CLSA downgraded the stock to sell from underperform.
Tata Power bags Rs 1,200 crore contract: Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (Tata Power SED) announced the signing of an important deal with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to supply 23 ship-borne 3D Air Surveillance Radars to the Indian Navy over the next 10 years.
Image Source:Bloomberg
JUST IN | GVK Power is going to acquire additional 10 percent equity share at Rs 77 per share in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from ACSA Global.
NiftyBank climbs 30K; HDFC Bank hits fresh 52-week high
The open interest in Bank Nifty has swelled sharply along with the up move and the current open interest in the index is the highest seen since August 2018 suggesting long build-up.
Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval: The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Azelastine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution, 0.05%.
Technical Outlook
On hourly chart, Nifty formed a bearish divergence pattern hence possibility of some correction in the near term can’t be ruled out, Way2Wealth said.
In that case, 10,450–10,410 will act as an immediate support for Nifty. On the other side, 11,550-11,600 zone will be a near term supply zone, it added.
Sectoral allocation crucial for wealth creation; Here's how your equity portfolio should look like
If your portfolio requires a churn then this is the right time as we are on the verge of a breakout above previous record highs
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee extended morning gains and trading higher by 26 paise at 68.56 per dollar versus 68.82 Wednesday.
Buzzing: Shares of The Investment Trust of India rallied 17 percent after the company on March 20 bought back equity shares worth Rs 54.36 crore of ITI Reinsurance, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
Gold Update: Gold extended losses on Friday, moving further away from a three-week peak hit in the previous session, as appetite for riskier assets improved on upbeat US economic data, while the metal was still on path for a third straight weekly gain.
JUST IN | Fitch sees India FY20 GDP growth at 6.8% and 7.1% in FY21.
The logical target for Nifty is 10,649 but I would watch crucial support at 11,450 and trade long, said Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
The Nifty Bank unfolded stretched and climbed towards our target of 30,000 and has closed in the green. I would just watch crucial support at 29,550 and trade long. The logical target beyond 30,000 is 30324.
Why Tata Sons may be best for Jet Airways as lenders scout for a 'long-term investor'
Though the preliminary talks between the Tatas and Jet Airways didn't make much headway last year, now is the opportune time to take it ahead
Crude Update: Oil prices on Friday hovered close to 2019 peaks reached the previous day, propped up by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and by US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.
Market Opens: It is good start for the Indian indices on the last day of the week with Nifty around 11,550 level.
The market remained shut on Thursday on account of Holi.
The Sensex is up 126.22 points at 38512.97, while Nifty up 40 points at 11561. About 612 shares have advanced, 298 shares declined, and 40 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, NTPC, Yes Bank, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Coal India, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, HUL, Bharti Infratel and Wipro.
Among the sectors, except IT and metal all other sectoral indices are trading in green.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 5-8% returns
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat-to-negative opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,591-level, down 0.5 point on the Singaporean Exchange.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It opened higher by 18 paise at 68.64 per dollar versus 68.82 yesterday.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are higher in the pre-opening session.
Sensex is up 93.49 points or 0.24% at 38480.24, and the Nifty up 31.50 points or 0.27% at 11552.50.
RIL, UltraTech Cement are among gainers, while Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
Stocks in the news: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Mindtree, DB Realty, Asian Oilfield, Jet Airways, PFC
DB Realty | Asian Oilfield Services | | Jet Airways | KIOCL | PFC | REC | IDFC First Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade firm: Asian shares advanced on Friday after upbeat data and optimism in the tech sector lifted Wall Street stocks, helping calm some of the jitters sparked by the Federal Reserve's cautious outlook on the world's biggest economy.