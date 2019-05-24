Market Live: Indices at day's high; Sensex gains 500 pts, Nifty over 11,800; India VIX falls

ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp, reported a 71 percent jump in its 2018-19 fiscal year net profit on the back of a spike in crude oil production.
Consolidated net profit in April 2018 to March 2019 period at Rs 1,682 crore was 71.4 percent higher than Rs 981 crore net profit in the previous financial year, the company said in a statement here, reports PTI.
Market Check: Benchmark indices are trading higher with Nifty Hovering around its day's high level.
At 12:34 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 340.38 points at 39,151.77, while Nifty is up 102 points or 0.88% at 11759. About 1468 shares have advanced, 711 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.
Sun TV Network shares fell 6.5 percent on May 24 after company reported weakear-than-expected operating results in January-March quarter due to TRAI's new regime. Brokerage houses slashed price target.
Buzzing: Share price of Jet Airways tanked over 8 percent after reports stated that Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways have failed to strike a deal to buy a stake in the cash-strapped airlines.
After election results, Anand Rathi, Chairman of Anand Rathi Group said, "Return of Modi/NDA government at the Centre is very positive for the country and its economy and people. This government has done far reaching reforms in their present tenure particularly introduction of GST, Bankruptcy law, Jan Dhan Yojana and number of welfare schemes for poor people, particularly for women, though it has not achieved its target for employment and investments in the economy."
"It has been successful in bringing down inflation and huge investments in infrastructure, particularly roads. Voters in the country have also demonstrated their maturity by understanding the track record of the present government and the ability of the new government to meet its expectations," he added.
Glenmark Pharma shares fell over a percent after a media report indicated company's Goa facility received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status.
Glenmark Pharma fell half a percent after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the US Food and Drug Administration issued Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status to company's Goa facility.
The US health regulator had inspected Goa plant during March 7-15 and issued 5 observations.
Glenmark has no comment w.r.t VAI status assigned to Goa unit by USFDA.
India Strategy Note by Emkay after Modi Government won Elections 2019
With a renewed reinvigoration, the BJP government is in for a second term, riding on Mr Modi’s brand equity. We believe that the second innings will lead to renewed strength in pushing strong reforms. For instance, the last innings witnessed two of the largest structural reforms — the demonetisation and the implementation of the GST.
In our view, the agenda for the next five years should revolve around “Business as Usual”, a continuation of the past policies and schemes. The government may, this time, focus on: 1) more of financial inclusion; 2) spending on infrastructure development for roads, railways, housing, etc.; 3) fiscal consolidation; 4) smoothening of earlier reforms such as GST, RERA, and BFSI reforms; 5) job creation for which the government has been severely criticized for; and 6) digitization.
We believe that the government measures and spending would focus toward capex activities, while consumption would take a backseat.
The Nifty opened near our resistance climbed up to touch the 12000 mark and sold off to close in the red on the day of election result. Technically the bar generated for the day is a negative bar near strong resistance and looks like the high of 12,041 will be a high for some time to come, said Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.
The basic trend is up but we are now into sideways move and plenty of opportunities for buy sell. Technically now supports exists at 11,575-11,465–11,382 and resistance exists at 11,763-816-869, he added.
Adani coal approvals due by mid June: Australia's Queensland state said on Friday that the process to obtain final approvals for Adani Enterprise's controversial Carmichael coal mine must be wrapped up by mid-June.
Crude Update: Oil markets stabilised on Friday amid OPEC supply cuts and tensions in the Middle East, after posting their steepest falls since the start of the year earlier in the week on the back of a global economic slowdown and swelling fuel inventories.
Market opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices on May 24 after Election 2019 results gave clear mandate to the BJP led NDA government.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 348.76 points at 39,160.15, while Nifty is up 114.40 points at 11771.40. About 464 shares have advanced, 124 shares declined, and 20 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Bank, IOC, HPCL ,BPCL, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, RIL, Bajaj Finance are the major gainers on the indices, while losers are ONGC, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech.
All the sectoral indices are trading in green led by bank, infra, auto, energy, metal and pharma.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 26 paise at 69.75 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 70.01.
Market at pre-opening: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 11,750 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 64.57 points or 0.17% at 38875.96, and the Nifty up 102.70 points or 0.88% at 11759.70.
Salzer Electronics surges 12% after Q4 Earnings
Salzer Electronics reported a healthy earnings growth in January-March quarter with profit growing 72.8 percent to Rs 8.4 crore and revenue rising 22.3 percent to Rs 155 crore YoY.
EBITDA increased 2.8 percent to Rs 16.9 crore, but margin fell 200 bps YoY.
SPIC Rallies 7% Post Earnings
Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation has reported a profit at Rs 16.5 crore in March quarter against Rs 6.8 crore in same period last year.
Revenue grew by 15.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 456 crore, but EBITDA fell 11.8 percent and margin contracted 170 bps YoY.
Conditions for mid & small caps to outperform in Modi 2.0 is in place: Karvy
As elections results have been welcomed by markets, they should enter risk-on mode, and valuations have become favourable. Indian households are also under-invested in equities and adding equities to their portfolio should help them build wealth.
Time to build equity exposure for medium to long term, these 5 stocks could give double digit return
We are of the view this financial year will be for mid-caps positive performance due to improvement in earnings, inline monsoons as per expectation and constructive reforms by new government.
What to buy now? Brokerages pitch over 30 stocks to ride Modi 2.0 wave
With the Modi government back in the saddle, the focus of the market will shift to the growth cycle, with RBI expected to be more accommodative.
Rupee near day's high: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 28 paise at 69.73 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 70.01.
Gold firms above $1,280 as weak US data rekindles rate cut hopes
Spot gold was mostly steady at $1,283.41 per ounce by 0252 GMT, after rising as much as 1.1% to a one-week peak of 1,287.23 in the previous session.
NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation between Heinz India and Zydus Nutritions
Time right to invest in equities with Modi 2.0: top wealth creating ideas by experts
Investors should eye stocks in sectors which are likely to hog the limelight in the next 3-5 years based on expected policy changes because that's where the real wealth will be made, experts suggest.
Bajaj Auto's margin to remain lower than historical highs, eyes 'complete product portfolio'
Higher raw material costs and greater volumes of a loss-making model will restrict Bajaj Auto's attempts to drive its operating margin back to historical highs of 20 percent.
Investors are advised to remain cautious as upside in Nifty seems limited
Hadrien Mendonca Markets gave a huge thumbs up in the first half on May 23 amid a stellar show by the Bharatiya Janata Party, but the momentum fizzled out soon after.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; Eicher Motors, Hindustan Zinc top sell ideas
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 57 points or 0.49 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,736-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Brokerages View on Verdict 2019: Source - CNBC-TV18
HSBC
Near-term growth could inch up as election uncertainties fade
Growth will depend on reforms to augment capital & labour
Morgan Stanley
Market's focus will shift to growth cycle on which we are constructive
Expect RBI to be more accommodative
Expect economy to come out of its soft patch of the past few months
CLSA
With a bulk of disruptive reforms now behind, focus will shift to growth
Absolute majority would reduce the need for competitive populism
Credit Suisse
BJP coming power implies greater stability
Remain overweight on banks; like SBI, ICICI & HDFC Bank
Nomura
Outcome is better than expected & promises a stable pro-reform govt
Expect govt to reiterate Its Interim Budget fiscal deficit target of 3.4% of GDP for FY20
PhiillipCapital
Expect augmented focus on infrastructure development & rural India
Expect GDP growth at 7.3%/7.5% for FY20/21
Nifty target for March 2020 is 12,200-12,700
Kotak Institutional Equities
Capital goods, construction, building materials may benefit in coming Days
Corp banks, power equip, housing fin cos & rural-focused cos will benefit
Citi
NDA may inch towards Rajya Sabha majority by November 2020
10-year bond yield may struggle to break below 7.15% without a catalyst
Stocks in the news: Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Reliance Capital, eClerx, Om Metals, Moil
Sun TV Network | eClerx Services | Om Metals | Novartis India | Cipla and Healthcare Global are stocks which are in the news today.