Market Live: Indices at day's high; Sensex gains 500 pts, Nifty over 11,800; India VIX falls

India Strategy Note by Emkay after Modi Government won Elections 2019

With a renewed reinvigoration, the BJP government is in for a second term, riding on Mr Modi’s brand equity. We believe that the second innings will lead to renewed strength in pushing strong reforms. For instance, the last innings witnessed two of the largest structural reforms — the demonetisation and the implementation of the GST.

In our view, the agenda for the next five years should revolve around “Business as Usual”, a continuation of the past policies and schemes. The government may, this time, focus on: 1) more of financial inclusion; 2) spending on infrastructure development for roads, railways, housing, etc.; 3) fiscal consolidation; 4) smoothening of earlier reforms such as GST, RERA, and BFSI reforms; 5) job creation for which the government has been severely criticized for; and 6) digitization.

We believe that the government measures and spending would focus toward capex activities, while consumption would take a backseat.