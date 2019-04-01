Market Live: Indices at day's high as Sensex gains 400 points; Tata Motors jumps 7%

Live now
Apr 01, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Muthoot Capital Services has completed a securitization transaction of Rs 62.11 crore on March 30, 2019.
JUST IN | J&K Food Commisioner imposes ban on McDowells Packaged water, reported CNBC-TV18.
Eicher Motors sales number: The company's total March 2019 CV sales at 8,676 units, down 7.6 percent against 9,411 units, YoY.
Atul Auto March auto sales: The company's total sales for March 2019 rose 15.2% at 4,612 units against 4,003 units, YoY.
RBI To Cut Repo Rate:
"With the subdued growth outlook (GDP Q3FY19, guidance for GDP Q4FY19 and FY19, IIP since Nov-18) and moderate inflation (both CPI and WPI). The RBI does not seem to have any major reason not to cut the policy rate again during its next meeting. I think that the relevant question is whether the bank would cut the rate by more than 25 bps," Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said.
Auto Sales:
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported a 4 percent decline in total sales at 21,535 units in March this year as against 22,453 units during the same month of the previous year.
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles during the month under review declined 6 per cent to 16,034 units as against 17,057 units in a year-ago month, Ashok Leyland said in a BSE filing.
Escorts March Sales Miss Expectations
Escorts shares declined 1.4 percent intraday after its sales volume in March missed analyst expectations due to subdued domestic performance.
The tractor maker sold 11,905 units in March 2019, a 1 percent higher compared to 11,790 units sold in same month last year. It was lower than Credit Suisse estimate of 12,782 units.
Entertainment Network (India) commenced broadcast from its radio station at Ujjain (91.9 FM) - acquired under Phase 3 auctions.
Nitesh Estates Surges 16% Intraday
The company, on January 23 had said it would overall debt by an extent of Rs 700 crore in next 180 days and out of Rs 700 crore it had already reduced its debt by Rs 407.88 crore from the overall consolidated debt by selling the shopping mall in Pune.
It further sold the prime parcel of land in heart of Bangalore City for a deal valuing at Rs 55 crore out of which has utilised Rs 40 crore to reduce debt by from the overall consolidated debt by repaying the lender - HDFC, Nitesh Estates said on April 1.
M&M March sales: Mahindra & Mahindra sold 6,08,596 vehicles during financial year ended March 31, 2019, compared to 5,49,153 vehicles during FY-18, registering a growth of 11%. For the month of March 2019 the company sold 62,952 vehicles, a marginal growth over March 2018.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) turnover crosses Rs 19,400 crore: The company recorded a turnover of over Rs 19,400 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019 (corresponding figure for the previous year was Rs 18,284 crore).
Bank Nifty at record high; PNB, BOB, ICICI top gainers ahead of RBI policy meet
Nifty Bank index hit a record high of 30,646.55 on April 1, rising 0.7 percent intraday driven by Bank of Baroda (up 4 percent), PNB (3.9 percent), ICICI Bank (1.3 percent), SBI (1 percent), etc.
Just In | NCC has received nine new orders totaling to Rs 4,619 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of March, 2019.
ICRA has revised the rating of Deepak Fertilisers from AA(Negative) to A+ (Stable) for Long Term rating and from Al+ to Al for Short Term rating.
Just In | BEL has achieved a provisional turnover of Rs 11,700 crore for 2018-19. The company has acquired orders of Rs 23,200 crore during the financial year.
Infosys has completed the formation of a joint venture with Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Pasona Inc., strategically enhancing its presence in Japan, the comp[any said in a BSE filing.
The joint venture will be headquartered in Japan, and more than 200 employees will be part of the establishment.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green. Nifty PSU Bank is the biggest gainer, up 2.84 percent followed by Nifty Metal (up 2.6 percent) and Nifty Auto (up 1.6 percent).
Maruti Suzuki India March sales figure
Market Update: Benchmark indices gained further with Sensex crossing 39,000 for the first time, after a firm opening in the morning trade.
At 10:23 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 347.48 points or 0.90% at 39020.39, and the Nifty up 88.80 points or 0.76% at 11712.70.
New Listing: Embassy Office Parks REIT lists at Rs 308 on NSE
Buzzing: Welspun Corp shares rallied 10 percent after the company announced value unlocking of Rs 940 crore.
Intellect Design Arena wins order: The company announce a large multi-million destiny deal win from one of the top 20 banks in North America.