Market Live: Indian indices recovers from lows with Nifty above 10,900; pharma stocks under pressure

Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their losses, with the Sensex losing over 100 points. The Nifty is near 10,850-mark.

The Sensex is down 113.33 points or 0.31% at 36207.96, and the Nifty down 32.30 points or 0.30% at 10858.00. The market breadth is negative as 897 shares advanced, against a decline of 1440 shares, while 141 shares were unchanged.

HCL Tech, M&M, Bharti Infratel, and HPCL have gained the most, while Yes Bank and Sun Pharma lost the most.