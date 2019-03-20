Market Live: Flat trade continues with Nifty holding 11,500; NTPC plunges 4%

Market Check: The benchmark indices are trading near day's high level.

The Sensex is up 104.36 points at 38467.83, while Nifty is up 6.10 points at 11538.50. About 993 shares have advanced, 1470 shares declined, and 154 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, Infosys, Hindalco Industries, Wipro and HDFC are the top gainers on the Nifty.