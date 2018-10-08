Market Live: D-Street sees volatility, Sensex recovers from 300-pt fall; Nifty above 10,250

Live now
Oct 08, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update
GATI falls 13%
Market opens
Market at pre-open
SGX Nifty Update:
Market Update Selloff has intensified on the market, with the Sensex falling over 300 points. The Nifty is down over 100 points and is around 10,200-mark.
The Sensex is down 328.9 points or 0.9% at 34048, while the Nifty is lower by 107 points or 1% at 10209.5. The market breadth is negative as 459 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,073 shares, while 1,739 shares were unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the red, with metals, pharmaceuticals, auto, FMCG and infra seeing a lot of pain. The Nifty Midcap is also down over 1.5 percent.
OMCs REACT | Shares of oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are in focus in the backdrop of fall in crude prices as well as some absorption of fuel price cut that the government announced last week.
GATI falls 13% Shares of logistics firm, Gati, is down around 13 percent in morning trade as investors are wary of ratings downgrades to its facilities by CARE Ratings.
Market opens It’s a negative start for equity benchmarks on Monday, with the Sensex falling over 100 points. The Nifty is down around 40 points and is trading below 10,300-mark.
The Bank Nifty is down around quarter of a percent, while FMCG, metals and pharmaceutical sectors are trading lower. Midcaps, too, are in the red; the Nifty Midcap is down around 0.50 percent.
The Sensex is down 104 points or 0.3% at 34272.9, while the Nifty is lower 39.5 points or 0.3% at 10277. The market breadth is narrow as 283 shares advanced, against a decline of 296 shares, while 2,691 shares are unchanged.
Update: Oil marketing companies are likely to be focus today as crude prices have softened marginally, along with a hike in petrol and diesel prices as well.
MARKET OUTLOOK | Manish Wadhawan of HSBC India has told CNBC-TV18 that he expects some stability in the rupee and bond markets ahead.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks have a mixed start in the pre-opening. The Sensex is up around 100 points, while the Nifty is flat.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 92.2 points or 0.2% at 34469.2, while the Nifty is down 4.1 points or 0.04% at 10312.4.
The rupee has opened at 73.96 per US dollar against its previous close of 73.77 per US dollar.
JUST IN | The rupee has opened at 73.96 per US dollar against Friday’s close of 73.77 per dollar, according to CNBC-TV18.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 25 points or 0.24 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,275-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, NBCC, HFCL, Avenue Supermarts, Texmaco Rail, Sobha, Gravita
PNB Housing Finance | Yes Bank | IL&FS Engineering | Inox Leisure | MEP Infrastructure | Reliance Power and Gravita India are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian market trades lower: Shares in Asia stumbled in early trade on Monday as investors waited with bated breath as China’s markets prepare to reopen following a week-long holiday and after its central bank cut banks’ reserve requirements in a bid to support growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent, after major stock markets around the world fell for a second straight day on Friday.
Australian shares were down 1 percent. Markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.
Wall Street ends lower on Friday: US stocks dropped for a second straight day on Friday, weighed down by another rise in Treasury yields in the wake of a solid jobs report that capped off a week of robust data.
The losses were led by heavyweight stocks in the technology and communication services sectors including all members of the so-called FAANG group Facebook , Amazon , Apple , Netflix and Alphabet . Online retailer Amazon, part of the consumer discretionary sector, lost 1 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180.43 points, or 0.68 percent, to 26,447.05, the S&P 500 lost 16.04 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,885.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.06 points, or 1.16 percent, to 7,788.45.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.