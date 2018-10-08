Market Live: D-Street sees volatility, Sensex recovers from 300-pt fall; Nifty above 10,250

Market Update Selloff has intensified on the market, with the Sensex falling over 300 points. The Nifty is down over 100 points and is around 10,200-mark.

The Sensex is down 328.9 points or 0.9% at 34048, while the Nifty is lower by 107 points or 1% at 10209.5. The market breadth is negative as 459 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,073 shares, while 1,739 shares were unchanged.

All sectoral indices are trading in the red, with metals, pharmaceuticals, auto, FMCG and infra seeing a lot of pain. The Nifty Midcap is also down over 1.5 percent.