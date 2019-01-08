Market Live: D-Street off day's high with Nifty trades flat; pharma, auto stocks trade higher

Live now
Jan 08, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
MARKET UPDATE
Market Update
Tata Motors surges
Market opens
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
JUST IN | Lupin is in focus as it received European Commission nod for treatment of Myotonia in Nondystrophic Myotonic Disorders.
Lupin gets European Commission aproval: European Commission (EC) has approved NaMuscla (mexiletine) for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with nondystrophic myotonic (NOM) disorders.
Yet another top-level executive quits Infosys
However, Infosys declined to comment on Singh's exit. Singh was managing a portfolio of around USD 1.5 billion under his vertical. This comes after consulting global head Ken Toombs quit in October last year.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee slipped further as it is surpassed 70 mark in today's session. It is trading lower by 40 paise at 70.08 per dollar.
Buzzing: Share price of Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday after brokerage house CLSA has upgraded Aurobindo Pharma to outperform, while maintained buy on Sun Pharma.
CLSA turns cautious on cement sector, cuts price target for 8 stocks
Global brokerage house CLSA downgraded many cement stocks as it turned more cautious on the sector and slashed its earnings per share estimates for major players for FY19-21.
Rupee to be in Rs 70-72/USD range: Poll; 7 factors that could drive currency in 2019
As many as 47 percent of the poll respondents feel that the currency is likely to hover in the range of Rs 70-72 against the USD, while 27 percent of them feel that the currency could depreciate towards Rs 72-74/USD in 2019.
MARKET UPDATE Indices are off low points and turned green.
The Sensex is up 42.57 points or 0.12% at 35892.73, while the Nifty is higher by 5.60 points or 0.05% at 10777.40. The market breadth is narrow as 968 shares advanced, against a decline of 656 shares, while 95 shares were unchanged.
Market Update Benchmarks have extended their losses, with the Nifty giving up 10,750-mark.
The Sensex is down 80.82 points or 0.23% at 35769.34, and the Nifty down 28.40 points or 0.26% at 10743.40. The market breath was narrow as 718 shares advanced, against a decline of 599 shares, while 72 shares were unchanged.
Essar Steel update: The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT on Monday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the bid by Essar Steel Asia Holdings to retake the management of the crippled company.
The NCLT bench comprising BP Chaturvedi and Manorama Kumari said they will pass an order on the plea by January 31. ArcelorMittal, whose Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over the bankrupt Essar Steel was accepted by the committee of creditors, Monday told NCLT that there is no right to redemption under the bankruptcy laws as being sought by Essar Steel Asia Holdings.
It said as per section 12A of the IBC Act only resolution professional has right to file such an application after getting the approval of 90 percent of the lenders.
Tata Motors surges Shares of Tata Motors were higher in trade due to healthy JLR UK sales.
Market opens It’s a flat start for the market on Tuesday morning, with the Nifty trading around 10,760.
A brush of red is visible among majority of sector, while defensives such as IT and pharma are trading in the green.
The Sensex is up 51.33 points or 0.14% at 35901.49, and the Nifty down 9.60 points or 0.09% at 10762.20. The market breadth is positive as 259 shares advanced, against a decline of 120 shares, while 32 shares were unchanged.
ONGC, Sun Pharma, and Tata Motors are the top gainers, while M&M, Power Grid, and UltraTech Cement lost the most.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 12 paise at 69.80 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 69.68.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session with Nifty is below 10,800 level, while Sensex is up 90 points.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 90.04 points or 0.25% at 35940.20, while the Nifty up 6.20 points or 0.06% at 10778.00
Bandhan Bank is down over 1 percent, while Share of Gruh Finance was down 10 percent in the pre-opening trade after Bandhan Bank board approved amalgamation of Gruh Finance, subsidiary of HDFC, into the bank.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 10-16% return
The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Tuesday following mixed trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 44 points higher at 19,771 on Monday.
Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Remain long in Nifty with a stop loss below 10,628
For the last 8 weeks, Nifty is moving in a schizophrenic manner. Every alternate week, it is moving in opposite direction.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian shares rose for the third straight session on Tuesday as investors bet that Washington and Beijing are inching towards a trade deal and that US Federal Reserve would halt its tightening if economic growth slows further
Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month
Here is a list of top 10 short-term trading ideas by experts which could give 3-12% return in the next one month.
Stocks in the news: Bandhan Bank, Gruh Finance, Sadbhav Infra, Endurance Tech, VST Tillers
TCS | Bandhan Bank | Gruh Finance | Sadbhav Infrastructure Project | Insecticides India and Endurance Technologies are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a gain 4.5 points or 0.04 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,809.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you must know
Equity benchmarks are likely to see a subdued start, amid mixed global cues, with the SGX Nifty pointing at a 10-point cut.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog to get real time updates from the markets in India and around the world.