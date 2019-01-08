Market Live: D-Street off day's high with Nifty trades flat; pharma, auto stocks trade higher

Essar Steel update: The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT on Monday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the bid by Essar Steel Asia Holdings to retake the management of the crippled company.

The NCLT bench comprising BP Chaturvedi and Manorama Kumari said they will pass an order on the plea by January 31. ArcelorMittal, whose Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over the bankrupt Essar Steel was accepted by the committee of creditors, Monday told NCLT that there is no right to redemption under the bankruptcy laws as being sought by Essar Steel Asia Holdings.

It said as per section 12A of the IBC Act only resolution professional has right to file such an application after getting the approval of 90 percent of the lenders.