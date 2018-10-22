Market Live: Choppy trade continues on indices as Sensex trades marginally higher, Nifty around 10,300

Live now
Oct 22, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Persistent Systems falls 14%
Market opens
Market at pre-open
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
US markets end mixed on Friday:
Going ahead, expect the index to undergo some time-correction for a while, but the range would be slightly wider. It's advisable to keep booking existing shorts and ideally adopt a stock-centric approach.
Schaeffler India Result: The company's Q3 net profit declined 5 percent at Rs 90.7 crore against Rs 95.5 crore. Revenue was up 18.7 percent at Rs 1,191.5 crore versus Rs 1,004 crore, YoY.
ORDER WIN | A2Z Infra has bagged an order worth Rs 225.3 crore from ITI.
ALERT | There’s a sell-off seen in Infibeam Avenues. The stock has fallen 27 percent.
Market Update The Sensex is up 107.99 points or 0.31% at 34423.62, while the Nifty is higher by 22.40 points or 0.22% at 10325.90. The market breadth is negative as 900 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,412 shares, while 1,251 shares were unchanged.
JUST IN | According to CNBC-TV18, PNB Housing Finance has raised Rs 1,775 crore through commercial papers in October.
Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading higher, with the Sensex rising over 100 points. The Nifty is trading around 10,350.
Selling is visible among energy and IT names, along with broader markets. The Nifty Midcap is down one-third of a percent.
The Sensex is up 126.56 points or 0.37% at 34442.19, while the Nifty is higher by 32.80 points or 0.32% at 10336.30. The market breadth is negative as 940 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,331 shares, while 1,291 shares were unchanged.
ICICI Bank, NTPC, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, and BPCL have lost the most.
WATCH | Cash-strapped airline Jet Airways has been facing turbulence for months. The full-service airline has been losing market share and is struggling to reduce costs. The airline was also struggling to pay its pilots in September. Although the company is in talks with Delta Airlines and Tata for a stake sale, the deal seems to be stuck over valuations and the role of Chairman Naresh Goyal after the sale as investors want complete control over the airline.
ALERT | CNBC-TV18 is reporting that US Food and Drug Administration has begun inspection of Unit-7 of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
GOLD PRICE UPDATE | Gold prices fell by Rs 52 to Rs 31,685 per 10 grams in futures trade as participants went for profit-booking at prevailing levels amid a weak trend overseas.
In futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in November shed Rs 52, or 0.16 per cent, at Rs 31,685 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 485 lots.
(Source: PTI)
Buzzing: Unichem Laboratories share price rallied 6 percent after the US health regulator cleared Pithampur and Roha facilities. The US Food and Drug Administration inspected Pithampur unit during July 23-27 and Roha from July 30 to August 3, 2018.
Hatsun Agro Result: The company's Q2 net profit was at Rs 38.3 crore versus Rs 38.2 crore. Revenue was up 11.3% at Rs 1,187 crore against Rs 1,067 crore, YoY.
Shubham Agarwal The past week threatens the very survival of the ongoing respite or the pullback that started in the week prior after hitting a low close to 10,100 on the Nifty.
Morgan Stanley on Mphasis: The foreign research house maintained overweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,185. It sees potential upside of 11 percent.
According to firm, the macro environment for spending remains robust, while FY19 margin band remains unchanged even with currency tailwinds.
Management indicated that sustaining direct core business growth in mid-teens is possible, it added.
Gayatri Projects bags orders: The company bagged three new orders worth Rs 403.96 crore from Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC).
Jhunjhunwala buys shares through his company Rare Enterprises, his own or wife Rekha's name as well as in the name of Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading off the day's high with Nifty trading above 10,300, while Sensex is up 80 points.
Indiabulls Housing, SBI Life Insurance, Dewan Housing, Yes Bank and Reliance Industries are the most active shares on BSE.
Top Gainers and Losers on the Sensex:
Rupee Updates: After a flat opening the Indian rupee is trading higher by 8 paise at 73.24 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 73.32.
Yes Bank, RBL Bank fall 4-9% after Morgan Stanley turns underweight on rising rates, NBFC turmoil
Morgan Stanley prefers bigger names like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and Axis Bank as it believes rising interest rates and NBFC crisis are set to improve large banks positioning.
Buzzing: Shares of Biocon gained nearly 4 percent intraday Monday after European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Ogivri.
Biocon and Mylan N.V. announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Ogivri 41, a biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab), company said in release.
HDFC Bank Q2: Brokerages give thumbs up for healthy profit growth, asset quality
The bank reported 20.6 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 FY19 profit to Rs 5,005.73 crore, driven by net interest income (NII), other income and operating income.
Market Update The market has given up half of its gains and is trading off the high points. The Sensex is higher by around 150 points, while the Nifty is around 10,350.
Selling is visible in the information technology segment, with the Nifty IT index falling around a percent. Banks, automobiles, consumption and pharma have lost some of their sheen at this point. The midcap index, meanwhile, has given up almost all of its gains.
The Sensex is up 179.94 points or 0.52% at 34495.57, while the Nifty is higher by 50.20 points or 0.49% at 10353.70. The market breadth is positive as 855 shares advanced, against a decline of 423 shares, while 2281 shares were unchanged.
HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, TCS, and Tech Mahindra have lost the most.
Persistent Systems falls 14% Shares of Persistent Systems are down over 14 percent as investors are reacting to its results for the September quarter. Its dollar revenue has shown a decline and traders may be wary about it. Here is a link to its full report here and take a look at the intraday chart.