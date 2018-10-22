Market Live: Choppy trade continues on indices as Sensex trades marginally higher, Nifty around 10,300

Market Update Equity benchmarks are trading higher, with the Sensex rising over 100 points. The Nifty is trading around 10,350.

Selling is visible among energy and IT names, along with broader markets. The Nifty Midcap is down one-third of a percent.

The Sensex is up 126.56 points or 0.37% at 34442.19, while the Nifty is higher by 32.80 points or 0.32% at 10336.30. The market breadth is negative as 940 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,331 shares, while 1,291 shares were unchanged.

ICICI Bank, NTPC, and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, and BPCL have lost the most.