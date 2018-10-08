Market Live: Choppy day of trade on D-Street as Sensex falls over 100 points; Nifty below 10,300

UDAY KOTAK SEEKS EXTENSION OF DEADLINE ON PROMOTER STAKE REDUCTION

According to CNBC-TV18, Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank has sought the extension to resolve promoter holding issue. As per the RBI directive, Kotak is bound to cut his holding to 20 percent by December 2018.

This comes in the backdrop of the central bank recently freezing Bandhan Bank’s CEO’s salary and asking it to not open fresh branches as it failed to meet promoter holding norms.

RBI had communicated that since the Bank was not able to bring down the shareholding of non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) to 40 percent as required under the licensing condition, general permission to open new branches stands withdrawn and the bank can open branches with prior approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank said in press release.