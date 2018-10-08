Market Live: Choppy day of trade on D-Street as Sensex falls over 100 points; Nifty below 10,300

Live now
Oct 08, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Steel Strips Wheels bags order:
Market Check:
Eicher Motors gains 5%
METAL NAMES TAKE A HIT
Market Update
GATI falls 13%
Market opens
Market at pre-open
SGX Nifty Update:
Large-caps are good buy calls for medium to long term
Accumulate only good companies at major supports with a medium to long-term view. Investors should ideally buy in tranches as markets may even hit the levels of 10,000/9,850, if it fails to form any reversal formation on the daily basis, says Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities.
ALERT | The Indian rupee is back to the psychological mark of 74 per US dollar in afternoon trade. Image: Bloomberg.com
Short-term market fluctuations don't change our long-term views: Swati Kulkarni
Over the long term, equity funds give wealth-generating boost to one's savings by giving inflation-beating returns, although in the short term they could be volatile.
CLSA on Maruti Suzuki: Research house maintains buy on the stock but cut target price to Rs 9,200 from Rs 11,300. There is some demand headwinds but sanguine on Maruti’s volume.
RBI approves stake sale in Federal Bank arm: RBI approved TrueNorth’s stake buy of 26 percent in a wholly owned subsidiary, Fedbank Financial Services.
Rupee Update: After a gap down opening the rupee recovered a bit but currently it is trading near the day's low at around 73.91 per dollar.
Rupee touched a record low of 74.22 per dollar on Friday after central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent but changed the stance from Neutral to Calibrated Tightening.
Steel Strips Wheels bags order: Steel Strips Wheels bagged another exports order from Egypt for its truck wheels plant in Chennai. Total order size is 50,000 wheels to be dispatched from its new truck wheels plant in Chennai from January, 2019 onwards.
JUST IN | Bank of Maharashtra keeps base rate unchanged at 9.50 percent per annum.
Goa Carbon's September sales declines: Share price of Goa Carbon tumbled 17 percent after company has reported weak sales numbers for the month ended September 2018.
The company's total sales for September 2018 were down to 14,454.67 MT from 14,726.80 MT in August 2018.
Meanwhile, its total production has increased to 16,271.70 MT from 13,730.80 MT.
Market Check: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the late afternoon trade with Nifty above 10,350 level.
The Sensex is up 183.63 points at 34,560.62, while Nifty is up 61 points at 10, 377.50. About 974 shares have advanced, 1243 shares declined, and 1071 shares are unchanged.
Energy, banks, auto and pharma space were up 1-3 percent, while midcap, smallcap stocks are underperforming the major indices.
Corrective bounce expected anytime, see bearish to rangebound movement on Bank Nifty
Narnolia Financial Advisors Market witnessed sell-off in the last hour of trade on last Friday and closed below 200-day moving average and closed six-month low.
Buzzing: Shares of Gravita India touched 52-week low of Rs 69.50, slips 9 percent as order worth Rs 300 crore has been terminated.
The order for supply of 18,000 MT of Pure Lead and Lead Bullion worth Rs 300 crore from Kyen Resources Pte., Singapore could not be completed and the contract entered with them has been terminated due to some management and financial issues at the end of Kyen Resources Pte. Ltd., Singapore, company said in release.
Eicher Motors gains 5% Shares of Eicher Motors gained 5 percent as the firm announced setting up of a new production facility at Bhopal by VE Commercial Vehicles, an unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors. This will have an investment of Rs 400 crore.
UDAY KOTAK SEEKS EXTENSION OF DEADLINE ON PROMOTER STAKE REDUCTION
According to CNBC-TV18, Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank has sought the extension to resolve promoter holding issue. As per the RBI directive, Kotak is bound to cut his holding to 20 percent by December 2018.
This comes in the backdrop of the central bank recently freezing Bandhan Bank’s CEO’s salary and asking it to not open fresh branches as it failed to meet promoter holding norms.
RBI had communicated that since the Bank was not able to bring down the shareholding of non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) to 40 percent as required under the licensing condition, general permission to open new branches stands withdrawn and the bank can open branches with prior approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank said in press release.
JUST IN | L&T's power transmission and distribution business wins orders worth Rs 1,881 crore.
LENDING RATES HIKED
Canara Bank has hiked lending rate by 5 basis points across tenors
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank has also hiked it by 5 basis points.
Bull markets are very easy to spot; the trick is in picking bear markets: Shankar Sharma
Moneycontrol News Shankar Sharma, Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director, First Global, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about his reading of the market and his outlook. "I have seen bull markets, bear markets for a very long time.
METAL NAMES TAKE A HIT
Shares of metal stocks are taking a hit on Monday morning as investors are reacting to weak prices for domestic metals.
Weak Listing | It is a weak debut for Aavaas Financiers as its stock has listed at Rs 746 per share against its issue price of Rs 821. This implies a discount of 9 percent.
Market Update: There has been a sharp recovery on the market. Equity benchmarks are off their low points and trading flat, while the Nifty is trading in the green. Banks are leading the recovery, led by gains in a stock such as Yes Bank.
The Sensex is down 9.4 points at 34367.5, while the Nifty is higher by 1.1 points at 10317.6. The market breadth is negative as 659 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,170 shares, while 1,445 shares were unchanged.
Listing update: Pre-opening trends for Aavas Financiers indicate a lower opening for the stock. It is hovering around Rs 750 against its issue price of Rs 821.
YES BANK RISES ON REPORTS OF OUT-OF-COURT SETTLEMENT BY PROMOTERS
Shares of Yes Bank are up 3 percent on a media report that promoters may look to have an out-of-court settlement to their dispute. Here is a look at its intraday movement.
Market Update Selloff has intensified on the market, with the Sensex falling over 300 points. The Nifty is down over 100 points and is around 10,200-mark.
The Sensex is down 328.9 points or 0.9% at 34048, while the Nifty is lower by 107 points or 1% at 10209.5. The market breadth is negative as 459 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,073 shares, while 1,739 shares were unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the red, with metals, pharmaceuticals, auto, FMCG and infra seeing a lot of pain. The Nifty Midcap is also down over 1.5 percent.