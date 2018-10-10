Market Live: Bulls take charge on D-Street; Nifty holds 10,450; PSU bank index up 4%

Live now
Oct 10, 2018 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
NBFC STOCKS RALLY
NLC India soars 12%
HEG, Graphite soar
Market Opens
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Q2 results: Indiabulls Ventures' Q2 net profit up 60 percent at Rs 140.9 crore against Rs 87.7 crore, QoQ. Revenue increased by 38 percent at Rs 476.3 crore.
Shakti Pumps get govt approval: The company received Government of India approval for in-house R & D facilities.
Top Gainers and Losers on the Sensex:
JUST IN | Moody's outlook on rating of Yes Bank remains stable. It expect relative stability in its fundamentals.
Credit Suisse on Avenue Supermarts: Research house maintained underperform rating on stock with potential downside of 16 percent.
The near-term earnings momentum should be decent and expect potential valuation derating due to 100% FDI.
RESULTS | Bandhan Bank has announced results for the September quarter. Its net profit has risen by by 47.4 percent to Rs 488 crore against Rs 331 crore posted during the same quarter of last year. Net interest income rose to Rs 1,078 crore, a jump of 55.6 percent against Rs 693 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. On the asset quality front, net NPA ratio is at 0.7 percent.
JUST IN | Government of India approved the proposal of Procter & Gamble Overseas India B.V. for acquisition of up to 77.80% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.
JPMorgan on Tata Steel: Foreign research firm maintained overweight call with target of Rs 980.
Company management said Bhushan is ramping up well with iron ore supplies from Tata starting, while they sees strength in domestic steel market for the next 3 years.
The firm expect Tata Steel is likely to surprise positively on deleveraging over next 2 years.
Market Update: Benchmark indices continue to trade higher on Wednesday with Nifty hovering around 10,450 mark.
The Sensex is up 400.52 points at 34,699.99, while Nifty is up 138.30 points at 10439.30. About 1813 shares have advanced, 513 shares declined, and 1052 shares are unchanged
Auto, bank, infra stocks are trading with over 2 percent gain, while IT stocks remained laggards with 1.5 percent fall.
Buzzing: Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 9 percent as company altered its main object clause of MoA to start new business activity.
The company altered its main object clause of the MoA (Memorandum of Association) to carry on the business of purchase and sale of petroleum and petroleum products.
The company is going to act as dealers in and distributors for petroleum companies. It will run service station for repair and servicing of automobiles and to manufacture or deal in fuel oils, cutting oils and greases.
Zee Ent Q2 preview: Ad revenue recovery, rise in subscription income to boost profit
Profit for the September quarter could be reported at Rs 370 crore, HDFC Securities said in a report. Motilal Oswal expects this to be to the tune of Rs 390 crore.
Macquarie on Ashoka Buildcon: Research house maintained outperform rating on stock with target of Rs 215. Research house feels that, financial closure of all HAM projects will boost confidence on execution pick up from Q3.
EPC business is in sweet spot with strong revenue/net profit growth of 30%/17% over FY18-21. There is a minimal dependency on new order inflows due to strong order book, it added.
DILIP BUILDCON SURGES | Shares of Dilip Buildcon soared 7 percent after the company changed its Memorandum of Association (MoA) to start a new business activity.
The company told exchanges that it made an alteration in the main object clause of the memorandum of association of the company to start new business activity
- To carry on the business of purchase and sale of petroleum and petroleum products
- To act as dealers in and distributors for petroleum companies
- To run service station for repair and servicing of automobiles and to manufacture or deal in fuel oils, cutting oils and greases
- To explore, develop, produce, purchase or otherwise acquire petroleum crude oil, natural gas, all kinds of hydrocarbons and mineral substances, both onshore, within the territorial jurisdiction of the Indian Union and anywhere in the World.
Aviation stocks jump up to 7% on reports of ATF excise duty cut
Shares of airline companies, Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet, are trading higher on Wednesday on the back of media report of likely cut in excise duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF).
IL&FS GROUP STOCKS LOCKED IN LOWER CIRCUIT
Shares of IL&FS Group have hit lower circuits on reports that the law enforcement agencies are probing allegations of fund diversion.
IL&FS Investment Managers and IL&FS Transportation Networks were locked in 5 percent lower circuit, while IL&FS Engineering and Construction was locked in 10 percent lower circuit.
News agency Reuters reported, quoting The Economic Times that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has narrowed on five arms of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) which may have been involved in fund diversion and mismanagement.
NBFC STOCKS RALLY Shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are surging in trade on Wednesday as investors are betting on reports of banks eyeing portfolio purchases from NBFCs.
State Bank of India (SBI) has come out in support of non-bank lenders, stating there is still opportunity to buy up to Rs 30,000 crore more of their loans.
"The bank had initially planned for a growth of Rs 15,000 crore through portfolio purchase during the current year which is now being enhanced," SBI said in a statement.
"As per the bank's internal assessment, there may be an opportunity to buy additional portfolio in the range of Rs 20,000-30,000 crore," it said.
NBFCs typically sell down a part of their loan portfolios after holding them for a particular amount of time. Banks buy these portfolios to show growth or to meet priority sector lending requirements.
AVIATION STOCKS RALLY | Aviation stocks are surging in trade on reports of a likely cut in excise for aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Jet Airways, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation are all up around 3-6 percent.
RUPEE UPDATE | The Indian currency is trading near low point of the day at 74.2437 per US dollar. Image: Bloomberg.com
Market Update Shares have continued to trade higher as the Sensex is up 285.45 points or 0.83% at 34584.92, while the Nifty is higher by 96.10 points or 0.93% at 10397.10. The market breadth is positive as 1,591 shares advanced, against a decline of 451 shares, while 1,332 shares were unchanged.
NO CLARITY ON PAYMENT OF SEPTEMBER SALARY: JET AIRWAYS
Jet Airways has paid its pilots the balance 25 percent of the August salary, but payment for September remains unclear.
"There is nothing right now on the September salary. Talks are on," an official told Moneycontrol.
The payment follows a meeting last week between the airline management and National Aviator's Guild, the pilots' union.
LISTING UPDATE | Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers on Wednesday listed at a discount of 12 percent at Rs 104 apiece. The upper end of its issue price was Rs 118.
Garden Reach Listing Pre-open: Market debutant Garden Reach Shipbuilders’ shares have settled around Rs 102,.50 apiece in the pre-opening market. The stock will list at 10 am.
Market Update Equities have extended their gains from opening levels. The Nifty is trading above 10,350-mark, while the Sensex has risen over 200 points.
Among sectors, auto stocks have gathered steam along with banks, infrastructure, metals, and pharmaceuticals. The Nifty Midcap index is higher by 2 percent.
The Sensex is up 229.49 points or 0.67% at 34528.96, while the Nifty is higher by 79.80 points or 0.77% at 10380.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,236 shares advanced, against a decline of 420 shares, while 1,708 shares were unchanged.
Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are the top gainers, while Yes Bank and Infosys have lost the most.
NLC India soars 12% Shares of NLC India rose 12 percent after the firm announced buyback of shares worth Rs 1,249 crore. It plans to buy back 14.2 crore shares at Rs 88 apiece.
BUZZ ALERT | Shares of Bandhan Bank have risen over 4 percent ahead of September quarter results announcement later in the day.