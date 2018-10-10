Market Live: Bulls take charge on D-Street; Nifty holds 10,450; PSU bank index up 4%

DILIP BUILDCON SURGES | Shares of Dilip Buildcon soared 7 percent after the company changed its Memorandum of Association (MoA) to start a new business activity.

The company told exchanges that it made an alteration in the main object clause of the memorandum of association of the company to start new business activity

- To carry on the business of purchase and sale of petroleum and petroleum products

- To act as dealers in and distributors for petroleum companies

- To run service station for repair and servicing of automobiles and to manufacture or deal in fuel oils, cutting oils and greases

- To explore, develop, produce, purchase or otherwise acquire petroleum crude oil, natural gas, all kinds of hydrocarbons and mineral substances, both onshore, within the territorial jurisdiction of the Indian Union and anywhere in the World.