Market Live: Bulls in firm grip on D-Street as Sensex soars over 700 points, Nifty eyes 10,500

NSE ROLLS OUT COMMODITY FUTURES | Commodity futures contracts on Gold (1 Kg), Gold Mini (100 gms) and Silver (30 Kg) are now available for trading on NSE. The contracts will be physically settled on expiry with Ahmedabad as the base centre. NSE is also planning to extend delivery centres to all major metros.

NSE’s commodity derivatives segment was launched at the hands of our esteemed Chief Guest SK Mohanty, Whole Time Member, SEBI.