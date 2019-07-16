App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 16, 2019 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Benchmark indices, Midcap trade higher; Tata Motors gains for 4th day

Asian markets were mixed with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.7 percent while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3 percent.

highlights

  • Jul 16, 11:41 AM (IST)

    Shares of Tinplate Company of India and Tata Metaliks fell nearly 7 percent intraday after weak set of June quarter earnings reported by both companies.

  • Jul 16, 11:32 AM (IST)

    Federal-Mogul in focus

    Tenneco has filed an appeal with Securities Appellate Tribunal w.r.t open offer for Federal-Mougl's shares.

    Tenneco had launched an open offer for 25 percent stake in company.

  • Jul 16, 11:30 AM (IST)

    McLeod Russel in its BSE filing said lenders invoked pledge on 20.4 lakh shares (representing 1.9 percent of total equity) on July 8.

  • Jul 16, 11:22 AM (IST)
  • Jul 16, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Sensex hovers around 39,000:

    Benchmark indices traded higher in late morning deals with the Sensex rising 116.60 points to 39,013.31 and the Nifty50 climbing 36.30 points to 11,624.70.

  • Jul 16, 11:13 AM (IST)

    M&M Falls 2%

    Mahindra and Mahindra shares fell 2 percent intraday after global brokerage house CLSA downgraded its rating on the stock to sell from underperform, citing weak earnings growth ahead.

    The investment firm also slashed its target price to Rs 590 from Rs 690 per share.

  • Jul 16, 10:58 AM (IST)

  • Jul 16, 10:47 AM (IST)

    Cummins India shares fell 5 percent after Sandeep Sinha resigned as Managing Director of the company.

    Sinha also resigned as Vice President of Cummins India ABO, the company in its BSE filing said, adding the reason for his resignation is to pursue business interests outside of Cummins. Read more

  • Jul 16, 10:37 AM (IST)

    Realty top gainer among Sectoral Indices

    Realty top gainer among Sectoral Indices
  • Jul 16, 10:25 AM (IST)

    Technical Outlook

    "The Nifty has consolidated in a range since last few sessions in which the earlier support of 11,640 has been acting as a resistance now. Hence, the index needs to convincingly surpass the hurdle of 11,640-11,700 to regain any strength," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking said.

    "On the flipside, 11,460-11,430 is the immediate support range to watch out for. From a near term perspective, the index is locked in a range which could be termed as a time-wise correction and until we see a breakout in either direction, traders should focus on a stock specific approach," he added.

  • Jul 16, 10:17 AM (IST)

    Midcap Gainers and Losers

    Midcap Gainers and Losers
  • Jul 16, 10:04 AM (IST)

    Sensex Reclaims 39,000:

    Benchmark indices extended gains despite mixed trade in Asian peers. The BSE Sensex was up 162.11 points at 39,058.82 and the Nifty50 rose 47.50 points to 11,635.90.

    About 829 shares advanced against 714 declining shares on the BSE.

  • Jul 16, 10:01 AM (IST)

    Vakrangee Jumps 5%

    Vakrangee shares rallied 5 percent intraday after company decided to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India.

    The company will set up the charging infrastructure facility through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets.

    Vakrangee has 3,504 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra's spread across 19 states, 366 districts and 2,186 postal codes. More than 68% outlets are from Tier 5 and tier 6 cities.

    "Our planned target is to reach at least 75,000 by FY2021-22 and 3,00,000 outlets by FY2024-25," company said in its BSE filing.

  • Jul 16, 09:43 AM (IST)

    Results Today

    HDFC Asset Management Company, TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Media & Investments, Next Mediaworks, Federal Bank, Agro Tech Foods, DCB Bank, 5Paisa Capital, Jay Bharat Maruti and Vikas Multicorp will announce their June quarter earnings today.

  • Jul 16, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Nifty Above 11,600:

    Benchmark indices gained strength a bit with the Nifty trading above 11,600 levels and the Sensex inching towards 39,000.

    The BSE Sensex was up 71.83 points at 38,968.54 and the Nifty gained 20.80 points at 11,609.20.

  • Jul 16, 09:35 AM (IST)

    IT top loser among Sectoral Indices

    IT top loser among Sectoral Indices
  • Jul 16, 09:28 AM (IST)

    Gainers & Losers

    Gainers & Losers
  • Jul 16, 09:24 AM (IST)

    Jet Airways said the first meeting of Committee of Creditors will be held on July 16.

  • Jul 16, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opening:

    Benchmark indices opened flat on July 16 as traders await more corporate earnings scheduled to be announced over next month.

    The Sensex was up 2.48 points at 38,899.19 while the Nifty fell 1.40 points to 11,587.

  • Jul 16, 09:15 AM (IST)

    China Central Bank set its Yuan Mid-point at 6.8710 against the US dollar versus 6.8775 a dollar earlier, reports CNBC-TV18.

  • Jul 16, 09:14 AM (IST)

    Tinplate in its BSE filing said its first quarter profit declined 7.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 8.8 crore and revenue fell 1.3 percent to Rs 561.3 crore.

  • Jul 16, 09:13 AM (IST)

    Tata Metaliks' Q1 profit fell 35.4 percent to Rs 19.6 crore but revenue grew by 6.7 percent to Rs 499 crore compared to year-ago.

  • Jul 16, 09:12 AM (IST)

    Cipla said its UK subsidiary formed joint venture with Jiangsu Acebright to set up new company in China. UK subsidiary will hold 80 percent in JV & invest up to $24 million over 4 years.

  • Jul 16, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Indiabulls Housing Finance in its BSE filing said CRISIL revised rating outlook on company's long-term facilities to 'rating watch with negative implications'

  • Jul 16, 09:10 AM (IST)

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said it commenced cash tender offer for any and all of its $650 million 3.50% Senior Notes due 2020.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.