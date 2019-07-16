Market Live: Benchmark indices, Midcap trade higher; Tata Motors gains for 4th day

Live now
Shares of Tinplate Company of India and Tata Metaliks fell nearly 7 percent intraday after weak set of June quarter earnings reported by both companies.
Tenneco has filed an appeal with Securities Appellate Tribunal w.r.t open offer for Federal-Mougl's shares.
Tenneco had launched an open offer for 25 percent stake in company.
McLeod Russel in its BSE filing said lenders invoked pledge on 20.4 lakh shares (representing 1.9 percent of total equity) on July 8.
Benchmark indices traded higher in late morning deals with the Sensex rising 116.60 points to 39,013.31 and the Nifty50 climbing 36.30 points to 11,624.70.
Mahindra and Mahindra shares fell 2 percent intraday after global brokerage house CLSA downgraded its rating on the stock to sell from underperform, citing weak earnings growth ahead.
The investment firm also slashed its target price to Rs 590 from Rs 690 per share.
Cummins India shares fell 5 percent after Sandeep Sinha resigned as Managing Director of the company.
Sinha also resigned as Vice President of Cummins India ABO, the company in its BSE filing said, adding the reason for his resignation is to pursue business interests outside of Cummins. Read more
"The Nifty has consolidated in a range since last few sessions in which the earlier support of 11,640 has been acting as a resistance now. Hence, the index needs to convincingly surpass the hurdle of 11,640-11,700 to regain any strength," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking said.
"On the flipside, 11,460-11,430 is the immediate support range to watch out for. From a near term perspective, the index is locked in a range which could be termed as a time-wise correction and until we see a breakout in either direction, traders should focus on a stock specific approach," he added.
Benchmark indices extended gains despite mixed trade in Asian peers. The BSE Sensex was up 162.11 points at 39,058.82 and the Nifty50 rose 47.50 points to 11,635.90.
About 829 shares advanced against 714 declining shares on the BSE.
Vakrangee shares rallied 5 percent intraday after company decided to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India.
The company will set up the charging infrastructure facility through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets.
Vakrangee has 3,504 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra's spread across 19 states, 366 districts and 2,186 postal codes. More than 68% outlets are from Tier 5 and tier 6 cities.
"Our planned target is to reach at least 75,000 by FY2021-22 and 3,00,000 outlets by FY2024-25," company said in its BSE filing.
HDFC Asset Management Company, TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Media & Investments, Next Mediaworks, Federal Bank, Agro Tech Foods, DCB Bank, 5Paisa Capital, Jay Bharat Maruti and Vikas Multicorp will announce their June quarter earnings today.
Benchmark indices gained strength a bit with the Nifty trading above 11,600 levels and the Sensex inching towards 39,000.
The BSE Sensex was up 71.83 points at 38,968.54 and the Nifty gained 20.80 points at 11,609.20.
Jet Airways said the first meeting of Committee of Creditors will be held on July 16.
Benchmark indices opened flat on July 16 as traders await more corporate earnings scheduled to be announced over next month.
The Sensex was up 2.48 points at 38,899.19 while the Nifty fell 1.40 points to 11,587.
China Central Bank set its Yuan Mid-point at 6.8710 against the US dollar versus 6.8775 a dollar earlier, reports CNBC-TV18.
Tinplate in its BSE filing said its first quarter profit declined 7.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 8.8 crore and revenue fell 1.3 percent to Rs 561.3 crore.
Tata Metaliks' Q1 profit fell 35.4 percent to Rs 19.6 crore but revenue grew by 6.7 percent to Rs 499 crore compared to year-ago.
Cipla said its UK subsidiary formed joint venture with Jiangsu Acebright to set up new company in China. UK subsidiary will hold 80 percent in JV & invest up to $24 million over 4 years.
Indiabulls Housing Finance in its BSE filing said CRISIL revised rating outlook on company's long-term facilities to 'rating watch with negative implications'
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said it commenced cash tender offer for any and all of its $650 million 3.50% Senior Notes due 2020.
