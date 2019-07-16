Market Live: Benchmark indices, Midcap trade higher; Tata Motors gains for 4th day

Technical Outlook

"The Nifty has consolidated in a range since last few sessions in which the earlier support of 11,640 has been acting as a resistance now. Hence, the index needs to convincingly surpass the hurdle of 11,640-11,700 to regain any strength," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking said.

"On the flipside, 11,460-11,430 is the immediate support range to watch out for. From a near term perspective, the index is locked in a range which could be termed as a time-wise correction and until we see a breakout in either direction, traders should focus on a stock specific approach," he added.