Market Live: Bears tighten grip on D-St, Sensex falls 750 pts; Bajaj Fin twins tank 9%

lATA has suspended company's license for selling tickets, but company will continue to issue tickets on cash and carry basis, Cox & Kings said in its BSE filing.
The travel service company is Member of International Air Transport Association (lATA). lATA is entity which oversees the credit lines and settlements for the airline tickets being sold to company/travel agencies and the payment to these airlines are made via a system called Billing & Settlement Plan (BSP). The company/travel agencies need to settle value of airlines tickets issued on weekly basis.
Jul 08, 02:31 PM (IST)
Only 2 stocks - Yes Bank and HCL Technologies - traded in green among Sensex30 stocks.
Jul 08, 02:24 PM (IST)
Market Extends losses
Benchmark indices extended selling pressure with the Sensex falling 868.76 points or 2.20 percent to 38,644.63 and the Nifty50 declining 275.80 points or 2.34 percent to 11,535.40.
About five shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Jul 08, 02:10 PM (IST)
Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Plunge 9% Each
Sanjiv Bajaj, Managing Director at Bajaj Finance told CNBC-TV18 that large NBFCs playing same role as some banks need to be treated differently and the stress in NBFC space is not because of quality of loans.
IL&FS caused loss in confidence in the NBFC sector, he said, adding RBI should take a cue from government to strengthen liquidity support to NBFCs. We have not seen a rise of NPLs in NBFCs during the liquidity crisis."
Benchmark indices reeled under heavy selling pressure in afternoon as the BSE Sensex fell down 687.95 points or 1.74 percent to 38,825.44 and the Nifty50 plunged 219.30 points or 1.86 percent to 11,591.90.
Jul 08, 01:58 PM (IST)
Bajaj Consumer said promoter released a pledge on 1.4 crore shares (representing 9.5 percent of total paid up equity) on July 5.
Jul 08, 01:57 PM (IST)
Maruti Suzuki shares fall below Rs 6,000 level for first time since March 30, 2017.
Jul 08, 01:53 PM (IST)
Tata Motors to Announce Quarterly Earnings on July 25
The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 25 to consider and approve first quarter audited standalone financial results and unaudited consolidated financial results of FY 2019-20," Tata Motors said.
Jul 08, 01:46 PM (IST)
Gold Rises on Global Growth Concerns
Gold prices rose, shaking off early losses to consolidate above the $1,400 pivot, as focus shifted to global growth concerns and interest rate cuts by major central banks.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,408.90 per ounce. US gold futures climbed 0.6 percent to $1,408.90 an ounce.
Also helping gold, the dollar eased from multi-week highs and global stock markets were in red, helping the metal reverse course following a more than 1 percent fall on Friday after strong US jobs data lowered the likelihood of an aggressive rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Source: Reuters.
Bharat Forge, Ambuja Cements and Apollo Tyres fell 2-3 percent.
Jul 08, 01:29 PM (IST)
Earnings Impact
Goa Carbon shares plunged 8 percent after posting loss of Rs 5 crore in quarter ending June 2019 against profit of Rs 7.4 crore in same period last year though revenue came in 11.4 percent higher at Rs 139 crore YoY.
Operationally, numbers were weak with EBITDA loss at Rs 2.3 crore against EBITDA of Rs 14.6 crore in the same quarter last year.
Jul 08, 01:20 PM (IST)
Surcharge on Super-Rich Not For All
Government sources told CNBC-TV18 that all non-corporate entities will not be covered under higher surcharge.
Surcharge is only on individuals, Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), Association Of Persons (AOP), Body Of Individuals (BOI), Artificial Juridical Person (AJP) but there is no increase in surcharge for companies, LLP, firms, co-operatives, sources said.
Finance Minister, on July 5, proposed to enhance surcharge on individuals having taxable income from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore and Rs 5 crore and above so that effective tax rates for these two categories would increase around 3 percent and 7 percent, respectively.
Jul 08, 01:13 PM (IST)
Talwalkars Healthclubs said it has made investment in company in India, TallWall Trading Private Limited.
Jul 08, 01:08 PM (IST)
Government will look into the surcharge issue related to FPIs & examine concerns, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.
Jul 08, 01:07 PM (IST)
Financial Services Index Falls
Jul 08, 12:59 PM (IST)
Market Update:
Benchmark indices fell in line with Asian peers after strong US jobs data which indicated the moderate expectations for rate cut by Federal Reserve in coming policy meetings, as bears retained their tight control over Dalal Street in afternoon.
The government's proposal to tax share buybacks, increase minimum public shareholding in listed companies and increase in tax burden on super rich dampened investors sentiment.
The BSE Sensex dipped 643.53 points or 1.63 percent to 38,869.86 and the Nifty50 plunged 194.90 points or 1.65 percent to 11,616.30.
Nifty failed to push above 12,000 levels and 11,650 was the level around elections lows and so that is a focus point for short-term traders, Atul Suri, chief executive officer of Marathon Trends-PMS said.
"There is a gap for Nifty between 11400 and 11600 and so in case the pressure continues, we could see these levels but do not see a massive sell-off in the Nifty," said Suri. "The sentiment is much worse than actually, it is going to pan out in the markets."
According to him, the market can fall another 2-3 percent to 11 400 levels but the risk-reward ratio is better for the upside. Source: CNBC-TV18.
Jul 08, 12:34 PM (IST)
Europe Opens Marginally Lower
European markets started off first session of the week on a negative note with the Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC falling 0.2-0.4 percent, followed weak trend in Asian peers as interest rate cut by Federal Reserve may be delayed due strong US jobs data.
Jul 08, 12:30 PM (IST)
Expert's Take on Falling Markets
Indian shares fell after the Budget as the stock market was looking for short-term boosts, while the government's budget was actually a long-term vision, said Shankar Sharma, vice chairman and joint MD of First Global.
"Markets being markets. If you were management coming up on an investor call and giving a 12-year plan or vision, I am sure your stock will tank too because markets are driven by immediate concerns. So, I think that is the reason why the markets fell because it wanted something right now, in the next few months or at least the next 12 months,” he added. Source - CNBC-TV18
Shares of galvanized steel pipes and tubes maker APL Apollo Tubes bucked the trend and gained nearly 2 percent intraday after Elara Capital initiated its coverage with a buy call on the stock.
The stock is currently trading at 11.7x FY21E P/E.
The research house expects a revenue CAGR of around 21 percent and an EPS CAGR of around 49 percent over FY19-21E, led by 1) a volume CAGR of around 19 percent, 2) improved efficiency, 3) better product portfolio, and 4) likely reduction in the net debt-equity ratio to 0.4x in FY21E from 0.8x in FY19.
"Therefore, we initiate on APL Apollo Tubes with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,267, implying around 41 percent upside," Elara said.
Jul 08, 12:10 PM (IST)
PSU Banks Reel Under Selling Pressure
Jul 08, 12:05 PM (IST)
Hero Motocorp falls to nearly four-year low
Hero Motocorp fell more than 4 percent to trade around Rs 2,406 in noon after Budget failed to alleviate concerns faced by auto sector though it announced strong measures to improve liquidity.
Jul 08, 12:02 PM (IST)
Bank of Japan Warns of A Trade Risk
The Bank of Japan maintained its view that regional economies were expanding or recovering, but warned that more companies were feeling the pinch from the US-China trade war.
In a quarterly report on regional Japan, the central bank kept intact its economic assessment of all nine areas as solid domestic demand offset some weak signs in exports and output. But it acknowledged heightening risks to the export-reliant economy.
Markets are watching for any change in the central bank's tone on the economy to gauge whether it could ease policy further as early as this month's rate review. Source: Reuters.
Jul 08, 11:54 AM (IST)
All Sectoral Indices In The Red
Jul 08, 11:47 AM (IST)
FII View on Market Fall
Samir Arora of Helios Capital told CNBC-TV18 that additional surcharge has been applied to FPIs & AIF-III.
"The flows were impacted last year due to capital gains tax. Capital gains tax might negatively impact net return on India ETFs and might have long-term negative implications," he said.
The proposed tax might widen India's underperformance versus other economies, said Arora who believes the focus on NBFCs was good in the budget but no 'mega positives' in the budget was a negative factor.
He feels the minimum public shareholding would be raised in a staggered manner. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase minimum public shareholding to 35 percent from 25 percent earlier.
To meet disinvestment target, govt may cut its stake in state-run companies to 26-45%
In order to meet the budgeted disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore, the government might reduce its stake in select state-run companies, a senior Finance Ministry official told The Economic Times.
Exclusive: Cox & Kings' promoters willing to divest majority stake to raise capital
The company has appointed Axis Capital as its merchant banker to scout for investors. Last month, the company defaulted twice on its commercial papers
Budget 2019: 'Housing For All' positive for building material sector
Inclusive growth is essential to sustain India's growth momentum. The government through various stimulus measures and subsidy schemes continues to provide impetus to the rural economy to promote such growth.
Sensex nosedives 600 pts, Nifty below 50-EMA; 5 factors weighing on markets
The fall in the index was led by banks especially the public sector ones, followed by realty, capital goods, oil & gas, and power index stocks.
