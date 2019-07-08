Market Live: Bears tighten grip on D-St, Sensex falls 750 pts; Bajaj Fin twins tank 9%

Cox & Kings Slips 5%

lATA has suspended company's license for selling tickets, but company will continue to issue tickets on cash and carry basis, Cox & Kings said in its BSE filing.

The travel service company is Member of International Air Transport Association (lATA). lATA is entity which oversees the credit lines and settlements for the airline tickets being sold to company/travel agencies and the payment to these airlines are made via a system called Billing & Settlement Plan (BSP). The company/travel agencies need to settle value of airlines tickets issued on weekly basis.