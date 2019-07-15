Market Live: Nifty holds gain, Sensex up 100 points; Infosys surges 7%

Live now
Gujarat Raffia Industries' statutory auditor V S Agarwal & associates has resigned. The Board has recommended and proposed Chandabhoy & Jassoobhoy as the new statutory auditor.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices remained moderately higher amid volatility as traders await more set of earnings.
The BSE Sensex was up 137.21 points at 38,873.44 and the Nifty50 gained 32.80 points at 11,585.30.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research spiked 16% and Pidilite Industries gained 1.5 percent while RBL Bank fell 5.6 percent.
Bajaj Consumer Care Sares Rally 3%
Bajaj Consumer Care shares gained 3 percent intraday after company's June quarter earnings report.
Consolidated net profit grew by 8.9 percent to Rs 56.7 crore in quarter ended June 2019, against Rs 52.1 crore in same period last year.
Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 7.6 percent to Rs 240.7 crore compared to corresponding period previous fiscal.
DHFL Says Working With Creditors To Avoid Haircut
Crisis-hit property finance firm Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) said it was working closely with its creditors and stakeholders on a resolution plan that would not require its lenders to take a haircut.
The statement comes after the shadow bank warned on Saturday it might not survive as a going concern and reported a net loss of Rs 2,223 crore for the March quarter.
"While the sectoral stress is well known for months, DHFL has withstood intense pressure and continues to remain strong and solvent," the company said in a statement on Monday. Source: Reuters.
Results to be announced on July 16
HDFC Asset Management Company, TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Media & Investments, Next Mediaworks, Federal Bank, Agro Tech Foods, DCB Bank, 5Paisa Capital, Jay Bharat Maruti and Vikas Multicorp will declare their June quarter earnings on July 16.
Relaxing FDI Limit In Insurance Intermediaries To Strengthen Distribution Capabilities: Fitch
The Budget proposal of relaxing foreign investment limit in insurance intermediaries will strengthen distribution capabilities and increase international involvement, particularly from developed markets, Fitch Ratings said.
The Budget 2019-20 tabled in Parliament on July 5, permitted foreign companies to own up to 100 percent in insurance intermediaries, including insurance agents, brokers, loss assessors and surveyors, from the 49 percent, to attract more foreign direct investment into the industry.
"India's proposed removal of the foreign-ownership cap on insurance intermediaries is likely to increase competition, strengthen distribution capabilities to enhance insurance penetration and boost M&A in the medium to long term," Fitch Ratings said in a statement.
Bhushan Power & Steel case
National Company Law Tribunal allowed for forensic audit report to be shared with JSW Steel, reports CNBC-TV18.
JSW Steel was the highest bidder for Bhushan Power with a plan of Rs 19,700 crore.
Bajaj Consumer Care reported a 9 percent year-on-year growth in June quarter profit at Rs 56.71 crore against Rs 52.07 crore in same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue grew by 7.6 percent to Rs 240.74 crore compared to Rs 223.75 crore in year-ago.
Future Enterprises shares fell 13 percent intraday after Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested CFO Dinesh Maheshwari.
DHFL Clarifies
Company said the entire set of management notes are basis its intent to be prudent and conservative in adequately providing-for in results.
Some of the media have used select portions of its statement and created panic/ confusion especially regarding the statement on the going concern, it added.
DHFL urged that the entire statement be read in entirety, so that the news is factual and not sensationalized.
"While the sectorial stress is well known for months, DHFL has withstood intense pressure and continues to remain strong and solvent. DHFL has also cleared significant amount of obligation to the tune of Rs 41,800 crore since September 2018. We are closely working with the stakeholders/creditors to ensure that there is a comprehensive resolution, without any hair cut to the lenders, as has been speculated by few sections of the media," company said in its BSE filing.
Fitch on Energy Companies' Ratings
A reduction of direct controlling stakes by the government of India (BBB-/Stable) in large state-owned energy companies is unlikely to negatively impact the ratings on these entities, as long as the government maintains majority effective ownership and broad control of their activities, Fitch Ratings said.
An official who steers the government's asset sale department said in a media interview that the government may reduce its direct controlling stakes in large energy companies, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC, BBB-/Stable), NPTC Limited (NTPC, BBB-/Stable) and GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL, BBB-/Stable), while maintaining effective controlling stakes of at least 51 percent through arms such as Life Insurance Corporation of India. This comes as the government has set an enhanced target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore of divestment receipts for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 (FY20).
Monsoon Update
Skymet said monsoon will be weak across India over next two weeks, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.
Break in monsoon may hit cotton, soybean and maize sowing, it said.
Tourism Finance said promoter created a pledge on their 1.8 percent equity on July 12.
Europe Update
European markets opened higher despite worries China’s economy is slowing amid a trade war with the US.
France's CAC fell 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX was down 0.84 percent and Britain's FTSE slipped 0.3 percent.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices continued to consolidate after a 2 percent loss in previous week.
The BSE Sensex was up 86.13 points at 38,822.36 and the Nifty50 gained 14.50 points at 11,567.
The market breadth was in favour of bears. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Rupee Update:
The Indian rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 68.56 against the US dollar.
On Friday, rupee had settled at 68.69 against the US dollar.
Allotment of ESOPs
Arvind SmartSpaces said it allotted 2 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013 to an eligible employee.
Piramal Enterprises climbed 6 percent intraday after CRISIL reaffirmed its highest rating to the commercial paper of company's subsidiary.
Breaking News
WPI inflation eased to 2.02 percent in June 2019 against 2.45 percent in May.
Infosys shares hit a record high of Rs 773.85, rising 6.4 percent after company raised full year constant currency revenue growth guidance.
Just In
TCS said NXP partnered with company to transform its enterprise supply chain IT operations with ignio.
