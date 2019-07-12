Market Live: Indices trade lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bajaj Finance, L&T top losers

Live now
Jul 12, 2019
Market Erases Opening Gains
Market Opening
These 10 stocks are likely to report over 100% YoY growth in PAT in Q1FY20
Post the recent correction, Sensex is already trading at 16x-16.5x consensus earnings of FY2021. Stable macros and accommodative monetary policy will be favourable for long-term equity investors, Sharekhan said.
HDFC Shares Gain after CLSA Raises Target
Housing Development Finance Corporation shares gained a percent intraday after CLSA raised price target of its top pick.
"We maintain buy call and raised price target to Rs 2,730 from Rs 2,500, implying 20.7 percent potential upside after analysing Annual Report of the company," CLSA said, adding the company is capitalising on affordable housing opportunity.
It is well placed to play housing demand & is among top picks, the brokerage said.
NTPC Gains after CLSA Retains Buy
NTPC shares gained more than a percent intraday after global brokerage CLSA retained its buy call with a target price at Rs 157, implying 22 percent upside on potential SJVN merger.
"SJVN acquisition if happens is value-accretive M&A & better energy mix with renewables," the research firm said, adding acquisition would help NTPC triple its hydro capacity & double the share of renewables.
SJVN could double hydro capacity with its pipeline of 2.7 GW of regulated hydro assets, said CLSA which like NTPC's merger & acquisition (M&A) strategy that is focused on acquiring operating regulated assets
Infosys to announce earnings on July 12; here are 5 key things to note
Infosys, which is scheduled to announce its June quarter earnings on July 11, is likely to deliver steady revenue growth. After a muted show by Tata Consultancy Services, market participants will be watchful.
Mahindra & Mahindra to Announce Q1 Earnings Next Month
M&M said its Board of Directors is scheduled meeting on August 7, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Block Deals
Power Finance Corporation's 6.3 crore shares (representing 2.4 percent of total equity) worth Rs 794 crore exchanges hands in two block deals on NSE at an average price of Rs 125 per share, reports CNBC-TV18.
Monsoon Update
Met Department told CNBC-TV18 that cumulative monsoon deficit as of July 11 is at 12 percent and there is an agriculture shortfall in Andhra Pradesh.
"UP, Bengal & Northeast will witness strong rain through next week. We are not revising rain forecast, continue to expect monsoon with 96 percent (+/-4%) long term average," the department said.
Indian Acrylics' Expansion
The company said it is now in process of adding two more yarn spinning plants with 10,000 spindles and 20,000 spindles capacity respectively. The building work has been completed for 10,000 spindles and in this plant company has already set up 6500 spindles during current year. The work to complete the remaining 3500 spindles is in progress and it is scheduled to achieve commercial production by Sept 2019.
Double digit growth in Q1 NII on cards for IndusInd Bank; Bharat Financial merger may hit profit
Kotak which expects 30 percent growth in NII and 24 percent in PPoP, said it expects the bank to make high provisions for their IL&FS exposure (holding company - 100 percent from 70 percent).
Benchmark indices erased opening gains amid volatility. The BSE Sensex was down 39.18 points at 38,783.93 and the Nifty50 fell 14.70 points to 11,568.20.
Just In
Thales, a global leader in digital security, and Tata Communications are working together to develop a secure global IoT connectivity solution.
Tata Communications MOVE mobility and IoT platform and Thales’s T-Sure warranted digital identity offering is set to unlock the value in data generated by connected devices such as cars and trucks, while maintaining the integrity and security of IoT data, Tata Comm said in its BSE filing.
Himachal Futuristic Communication gains 2%
Himachal Futuristic Communication shares gained 2 percent intraday after its subsidiary bagged order from Bharat Electronics.
"Subsidiary HTL has received a purchase order worth Rs 198.82 crore from state-owned company Bharat Electronics," the fibre optic cable manufacturing company said in its BSE filing.
The order is for supply of various types of optical fibre cables.
Petronet LNG gains after Kotak Institutional Equities reiterated its buy call and raised price target to Rs 300 from Rs 270 per share and it expects volume trajectory to improve in the near term.
GAIL's discussions with Tamil Nadu raised optimism on connectivity to Bengaluru, the brokerage said, adding it is preferring company among the utilities to play the theme on lower yields.
Crude Update
Oil prices rose as US oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico cut more than half their output in the face of a tropical storm and as tensions continued in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures were up 0.6 percent, at $66.89 per barrel. The international benchmark settled down 0.7 percent on Thursday after hitting its highest since May 30 at $67.52 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 0.6 percent, at $60.54 a barrel. The US benchmark closed 0.38% lower on Thursday after marking its highest since May 23 at $60.94. Source: Reuters.
Gainers and Losers
Sectoral Indices Mixed
Benchmark indices extended previous day's gains amid volatility. The BSE Sensex rose 69.59 points to 38,892.70 and the Nifty50 climbed 21.10 points to 11,604.
Salzer Electronics completed acquisition of Kaycee Industries (Acquired 72.32 percent shares from promoters of Kaycee Industries Ltd).
A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty could reclaim 11,700 if it closes above 11,600
If the pullback rally extends and helps Nifty close above 11,600 levels, then the index could reclaim 11,700 in coming sessions, said experts. On the downsides 11,460 shall remain critical support in the near term.
Eveready Industries in focus
Yes Bank acquired 39,10,000 (5.38 percent) equity shares of company and 21,21,903 (2.29 percent) shares by invoking pledged on promoters holding.
Kotak Raises ICICI Bank Target
Kotak Institutional Equities maintained buy call on ICICI Bank and raised price target to Rs 510 from Rs 460 apiece as balance sheet is getting stronger and valuation is inexpensive.
"Business is back on track to deliver normalised levels of return on equities by FY20-21," the brokerage said, adding there’s negligible risk in the corporate portfolio.
Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Bank Nifty could move towards 31,000-31,200 levels
It was 'bull's day out' on July 11 as Nifty staged a smart comeback amid all-round buying momentum in scrips across sectors. The Nifty found support around its 100-DMA of 11,450 and then bounced back.
SBI puts up for sale two NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs309cr
State Bank of India has put up for sale two financial assets to asset reconstruction companies, NBFCs and other financial institutions to recover dues of more than Rs 309 crore, Moneycontrol reported. In terms of the bank's policy for sale of financial assets, the bank is placing Rajashree Sugars and Chemicals and Shree Vaishnavi Ispat for sale to banks/ARCs/NBFCs/FIs, it said in the expression of invitation for the sale process
Technical Outlook
"Technically, the Nifty could now face resistance at 11,627-11,648 band, while 11,536 could provide support. Auto, Metals and Healthcare indices could do well. Among stock under coverage, Majesco, SBI, Dr Reddys, Birla Corp, Bharat Forge, Indusind Bank, DCB Bank could do well," Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.
Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening flat; Torrent Pharma, HDFC Life top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 12.5 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,569-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Market Outlook
Indian markets are expected to open flat tracking mixed global cues. Global news flows and Q1 earnings are expected to remain key monitorables, going ahead, ICICI Direct said.
On July 11, domestic markets ended positively on the back of strong global cues and US dollar weakness. US markets ended mixed on the back of marginally higher US consumer inflation and weakness in technology stocks.
Rupee Opening
The Indian rupee has opened lower at 68.45 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 68.44 a dollar.
Stocks in the news: Infosys, IndusInd, KPR Mill, Den Networks, Eveready, United Breweries, HFCL
Here are stocks that are in the news today: Results on July 11: Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Sangam (India), TRF, Hathway Cable & Datacom, GNA Axles, Infomedia Press, 3i Infotech, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure.
Market Pre-Opening
Benchmark indices were higher in pre-opening trade with the Sensex rising 310.36 points to 39,133.47 and the Nifty50 climbing 13.30 points to 11,596.20.