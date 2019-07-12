Market Live: Indices gain strength, Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty back above 11,600

ITC Chairman Speaks At AGM

Diversified conglomerate ITC will foray into new categories and sub-segments in FMCG vertical which will be supported by multi-dimensional investments and strategic opportunities for acquisitions, its Chairman Sanjiv Puri said.

Addressing the company's shareholders at its annual general meeting, Puri said the company is seeking to be an engine of growth for Indian economy through a vibrant portfolio of future-ready businesses.

"Today, around 25 percent of ITC's segment revenue is from newer FMCG businesses...To accelerate growth in the FMCG businesses, the endeavour is not only to fortify the existing categories towards delivering industry leading performance but also to foray into newer categories and sub-segments," he said. Source: PTI