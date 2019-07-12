Market Live: Indices gain strength, Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty back above 11,600

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 12, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update
Market Update
Market Erases Opening Gains
Market Opening
FY20 Divestment
Divestment Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said government expects significant divestment through ETF route in FY20 and planned strategic divestment of 14 companies at various stages.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices gained strength in afternoon with the Sensex rising 120.32 points to 38,943.43 and the Nifty50 climbing 36.80 points to 11,619.70.
ITC Chairman Speaks At AGM
Diversified conglomerate ITC will foray into new categories and sub-segments in FMCG vertical which will be supported by multi-dimensional investments and strategic opportunities for acquisitions, its Chairman Sanjiv Puri said.
Addressing the company's shareholders at its annual general meeting, Puri said the company is seeking to be an engine of growth for Indian economy through a vibrant portfolio of future-ready businesses.
"Today, around 25 percent of ITC's segment revenue is from newer FMCG businesses...To accelerate growth in the FMCG businesses, the endeavour is not only to fortify the existing categories towards delivering industry leading performance but also to foray into newer categories and sub-segments," he said. Source: PTI
Bond Yield At lowest Level Since August 2017
7.26% 2029 government bond yield fell 0.20 percent to 6.48, the lowest level since August 2017.
Expert on KPR Mill Buyback Withdrawal
KPR Mill due to new tax proposal in Finance Bill announced withdrawal of buyback of 37 lakh shares announced in June.
JN Gupta, Former ED at SEBI told CNBC-TV18 that KPR Mill will have to approach capital market regulator for an exemption.
"Once letter of offer is filed & public announcement made, buyback can't be withdrawn. Company can’t withdraw buyback once record date has passed," he said.
Bodal Chemicals Gains 1%
Company alloted 1.5 crore share warrants at Rs 115 each convertible into equity at Rs 113 each, to promoters and non-promoters on preferential basis.
Nabard To Raise Rs 55,000 Crore From Market In FY20
Nabard said it plans to raise about Rs 55,000 crore from the market in the current fiscal to fund its business growth and also support various agricultural and rural development schemes of the government.
"The borrowing from the market will be similar to last financial year. We intend to raise about Rs 55,000 crore through the public platform from the domestic market in 2019-20," Nabard chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala said here.
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has already raised Rs 12,000 crore from the market in the first quarter of the current financial year, he said. Source: PTI
Just In
Manappuram Finance said promoter released a pledge on 45 lakh shares (representing 0.5 percent of equity) on June 20.
Jain Irrigation said promoter released a pledge on 4.5 lakh shares on July 11.
Quess Corp on Buyers' Radar
Share price of business service provider Quess Corp jumped over 13 percent after the company said its board approved preferential issue of 7.54 lakh equity shares to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, a category III foreign portfolio investor.
The company will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company on 8 August 2019 for seeking approval of the members for the aforementioned preferential issue.
Private sector insurance players reported 24 percent YoY growth in individual APE in June 2019, gaining share from LIC.
Metals Shine
Broader Markets Outperform
The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.6 percent each, outperforming frontliners.
Salzer Electronics Gains 2%
Salzer completed acquisition of Kaycee Industries. It acquired 72.32 percent shares from promoters of Kaycee Industries Ltd.
Insurance Stocks Rally 2-7%
Life insurance stocks gained 2-7 percent intraday after these private players reported healthy growth in annual premium equivalent (APE) in June.
SBI Life Insurance Company rallied 3.4 percent, HDFC Life Insurance Company 3.46 percent, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 1.84 percent and Max Financial Services climbed 7.4 percent.
"Private sector players reported 24 percent YoY growth in individual APE in June 2019, gaining share from LIC. Overall industry growth was 13 percent as LIC was flat YoY," Kotak Institutional Equities said in its report.
GuruSpeak | How investors can use open interest data to determine exits in areas where technical analysis fails
Technical analysts are generally in loss in areas where there is no prior history, like new highs and new lows. Option data reading can help provide support and resistance levels in these areas.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices continued to consolidate in late morning deals as traders remained cautious ahead of June CPI inflation and May factory data due later today.
The street will also closely watch Infosys and IndusInd Bank's June quarter earnings scheduled to be announced later in the day.
The BSE Sensex was up 29.05 points at 38,852.16 and the Nifty50 rose 8 points to 11,590.90.
Weekly tactical pick: IRCON International
The targets set may be very high. But even if half of these investments are undertaken, there is a huge opportunity for companies like IRCON
KPR Mill Down 2% on Withdrawal of Buyback
Company informed exchange that it has filed with SEBI its communication conveying that the increase in the amount of buyback obligation due to the tax proposal in the Finance Bill 2019 was neither contemplated nor prevailing at the time of the consideration and the approvals of the board and shareholders.
"We are not permitted to meet the buyback obligations beyond the amount approved by the Board of Directors and Shareholders of the company and the same can also be effected only with the borrowed funds, which is prohibited by law. In the above circumstance, we are unable to file the 'Letter of Offer ' and go forward with the proposal, which has been intimated to SEBI," it added.
Delay in monsoon dents June fertiliser sales for the industry
Total Industry volume is down 3.4 percent to 4.1 million tonne due to 15-20 days delay in sowing as a result of late arrival of monsoon. Urea and Di ammonium phosphate (DAP) sales are flat at 2.8 million & 1 million tonne respectively; Complex is down 11 percent to 0.86 million tonne. Single superphosphate volumes are up 3 percent to 0.6 million tonnes. Industry domestic sales are down 8 percent whereas imports are up 27 percent led by 69 percent increase in Urea. Source: Prabhudas Lilladher Report.
Peak taxation rate of 42.7% not ideal: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Ideally, the peak income tax rate of 42.7 percent should come down over time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview, repeating and stressing the word 'ideally'
ACC, Ambuja Cements Rally 2%
ACC and Ambuja Cements rallied 2 percent intraday after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded and raised price targets.
The global brokerage house upgraded ACC to neutral from underperform rating and raised price target to 1,695 from 1,586, implying 9 percent potential upside from current levels.
It also upgraded Ambuja Cements to buy from neutral and raised price target to Rs 261 from Rs 238, which implies 23 percent potential upside from current levels.
Gold Update:
Gold prices rose and were on track to post a weekly gain, consolidating above $1,400 as renewed Sino-US trade tensions amid global growth jitters and prospects of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve stoked safe-haven demand.
US gold futures were up 0.09 percent at $1,408 an ounce. Source: Reuters.
These 10 stocks are likely to report over 100% YoY growth in PAT in Q1FY20
Post the recent correction, Sensex is already trading at 16x-16.5x consensus earnings of FY2021. Stable macros and accommodative monetary policy will be favourable for long-term equity investors, Sharekhan said.
HDFC Shares Gain after CLSA Raises Target
Housing Development Finance Corporation shares gained a percent intraday after CLSA raised price target of its top pick.
"We maintain buy call and raised price target to Rs 2,730 from Rs 2,500, implying 20.7 percent potential upside after analysing Annual Report of the company," CLSA said, adding the company is capitalising on affordable housing opportunity.
It is well placed to play housing demand & is among top picks, the brokerage said.
NTPC Gains after CLSA Retains Buy
NTPC shares gained more than a percent intraday after global brokerage CLSA retained its buy call with a target price at Rs 157, implying 22 percent upside on potential SJVN merger.
"SJVN acquisition if happens is value-accretive M&A & better energy mix with renewables," the research firm said, adding acquisition would help NTPC triple its hydro capacity & double the share of renewables.
SJVN could double hydro capacity with its pipeline of 2.7 GW of regulated hydro assets, said CLSA which like NTPC's merger & acquisition (M&A) strategy that is focused on acquiring operating regulated assets
Infosys to announce earnings on July 12; here are 5 key things to note
Infosys, which is scheduled to announce its June quarter earnings on July 11, is likely to deliver steady revenue growth. After a muted show by Tata Consultancy Services, market participants will be watchful.
Mahindra & Mahindra to Announce Q1 Earnings Next Month
M&M said its Board of Directors is scheduled meeting on August 7, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.