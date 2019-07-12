App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 12, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices gain strength, Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty back above 11,600

The sectoral trend is mixed with Auto, PSU Bank, Metal and Pharma rising 0.5-1 percent.

highlights

  • Jul 12, 01:26 PM (IST)

    FY20 Divestment

    Divestment Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said government expects significant divestment through ETF route in FY20 and planned strategic divestment of 14 companies at various stages.

  • Jul 12, 01:22 PM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices gained strength in afternoon with the Sensex rising 120.32 points to 38,943.43 and the Nifty50 climbing 36.80 points to 11,619.70.

  • Jul 12, 01:18 PM (IST)

    ITC Chairman Speaks At AGM

    Diversified conglomerate ITC will foray into new categories and sub-segments in FMCG vertical which will be supported by multi-dimensional investments and strategic opportunities for acquisitions, its Chairman Sanjiv Puri said.

    Addressing the company's shareholders at its annual general meeting, Puri said the company is seeking to be an engine of growth for Indian economy through a vibrant portfolio of future-ready businesses.

    "Today, around 25 percent of ITC's segment revenue is from newer FMCG businesses...To accelerate growth in the FMCG businesses, the endeavour is not only to fortify the existing categories towards delivering industry leading performance but also to foray into newer categories and sub-segments," he said. Source: PTI

  • Jul 12, 01:06 PM (IST)

    Bond Yield At lowest Level Since August 2017

    7.26% 2029 government bond yield fell 0.20 percent to 6.48, the lowest level since August 2017.

  • Jul 12, 01:02 PM (IST)

    Expert on KPR Mill Buyback Withdrawal

    KPR Mill due to new tax proposal in Finance Bill announced withdrawal of buyback of 37 lakh shares announced in June.

    JN Gupta, Former ED at SEBI told CNBC-TV18 that KPR Mill will have to approach capital market regulator for an exemption.

    "Once letter of offer is filed & public announcement made, buyback can't be withdrawn. Company can’t withdraw buyback once record date has passed," he said.

  • Jul 12, 12:56 PM (IST)

    Bodal Chemicals Gains 1%

    Company alloted 1.5 crore share warrants at Rs 115 each convertible into equity at Rs 113 each, to promoters and non-promoters on preferential basis.

  • Jul 12, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Nabard To Raise Rs 55,000 Crore From Market In FY20

    Nabard said it plans to raise about Rs 55,000 crore from the market in the current fiscal to fund its business growth and also support various agricultural and rural development schemes of the government.

    "The borrowing from the market will be similar to last financial year. We intend to raise about Rs 55,000 crore through the public platform from the domestic market in 2019-20," Nabard chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala said here.

    National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has already raised Rs 12,000 crore from the market in the first quarter of the current financial year, he said. Source: PTI

  • Jul 12, 12:49 PM (IST)

    Just In

    Manappuram Finance said promoter released a pledge on 45 lakh shares (representing 0.5 percent of equity) on June 20.

  • Jul 12, 12:46 PM (IST)

    Jain Irrigation said promoter released a pledge on 4.5 lakh shares on July 11.

  • Jul 12, 12:43 PM (IST)

    Quess Corp on Buyers' Radar

    Share price of business service provider Quess Corp jumped over 13 percent after the company said its board approved preferential issue of 7.54 lakh equity shares to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, a category III foreign portfolio investor.

    The company will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company on 8 August 2019 for seeking approval of the members for the aforementioned preferential issue.

  • Jul 12, 12:42 PM (IST)

    Private sector insurance players reported 24 percent YoY growth in individual APE in June 2019, gaining share from LIC.

    Private sector insurance players reported 24 percent YoY growth in individual APE in June 2019, gaining share from LIC.
  • Jul 12, 12:33 PM (IST)

    Metals Shine

    Metals Shine
  • Jul 12, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Broader Markets Outperform

    The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.6 percent each, outperforming frontliners.

  • Jul 12, 12:19 PM (IST)

    Salzer Electronics Gains 2%

    Salzer completed acquisition of Kaycee Industries. It acquired 72.32 percent shares from promoters of Kaycee Industries Ltd.

  • Jul 12, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Insurance Stocks Rally 2-7%

    Life insurance stocks gained 2-7 percent intraday after these private players reported healthy growth in annual premium equivalent (APE) in June.

    SBI Life Insurance Company rallied 3.4 percent, HDFC Life Insurance Company 3.46 percent, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 1.84 percent and Max Financial Services climbed 7.4 percent.

    "Private sector players reported 24 percent YoY growth in individual APE in June 2019, gaining share from LIC. Overall industry growth was 13 percent as LIC was flat YoY," Kotak Institutional Equities said in its report.

  • Jul 12, 11:59 AM (IST)
  • Jul 12, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices continued to consolidate in late morning deals as traders remained cautious ahead of June CPI inflation and May factory data due later today.

    The street will also closely watch Infosys and IndusInd Bank's June quarter earnings scheduled to be announced later in the day.

    The BSE Sensex was up 29.05 points at 38,852.16 and the Nifty50 rose 8 points to 11,590.90.

  • Jul 12, 11:30 AM (IST)

    KPR Mill Down 2% on Withdrawal of Buyback

    Company informed exchange that it has filed with SEBI its communication conveying that the increase in the amount of buyback obligation due to the tax proposal in the Finance Bill 2019 was neither contemplated nor prevailing at the time of the consideration and the approvals of the board and shareholders.

    "We are not permitted to meet the buyback obligations beyond the amount approved by the Board of Directors and Shareholders of the company and the same can also be effected only with the borrowed funds, which is prohibited by law. In the above circumstance, we are unable to file the 'Letter of Offer ' and go forward with the proposal, which has been intimated to SEBI," it added.

  • Jul 12, 11:20 AM (IST)

    Delay in monsoon dents June fertiliser sales for the industry

    Total Industry volume is down 3.4 percent to 4.1 million tonne due to 15-20 days delay in sowing as a result of late arrival of monsoon. Urea and Di ammonium phosphate (DAP) sales are flat at 2.8 million & 1 million tonne respectively; Complex is down 11 percent to 0.86 million tonne. Single superphosphate volumes are up 3 percent to 0.6 million tonnes. Industry domestic sales are down 8 percent whereas imports are up 27 percent led by 69 percent increase in Urea. Source: Prabhudas Lilladher Report.

    Delay in monsoon dents June fertiliser sales for the industry Total Industry volume is down 3.4 percent to 4.1 million tonne due to 15-20 days delay in sowing as a result of late arrival of monsoon. Urea and Di ammonium p hosphate ( DAP) sales are flat at 2.8 million & 1 million tonne respectively; Complex is down 11 percent to 0.86 million tonne. Single superphosphate volumes are up 3 percent to 0.6 million tonnes. Industry domestic sales are down 8 percent whereas imports are up 27 percent led by 69 percent increase in Urea. Source: Prabhudas Lilladher Report.
  • Jul 12, 11:10 AM (IST)

    ACC, Ambuja Cements Rally 2%

    ACC and Ambuja Cements rallied 2 percent intraday after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded and raised price targets.

    The global brokerage house upgraded ACC to neutral from underperform rating and raised price target to 1,695 from 1,586, implying 9 percent potential upside from current levels.

    It also upgraded Ambuja Cements to buy from neutral and raised price target to Rs 261 from Rs 238, which implies 23 percent potential upside from current levels.

  • Jul 12, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Gold Update:

    Gold prices rose and were on track to post a weekly gain, consolidating above $1,400 as renewed Sino-US trade tensions amid global growth jitters and prospects of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve stoked safe-haven demand.

    US gold futures were up 0.09 percent at $1,408 an ounce. Source: Reuters.

  • Jul 12, 10:44 AM (IST)

  • Jul 12, 10:22 AM (IST)

    HDFC Shares Gain after CLSA Raises Target

    Housing Development Finance Corporation shares gained a percent intraday after CLSA raised price target of its top pick.

    "We maintain buy call and raised price target to Rs 2,730 from Rs 2,500, implying 20.7 percent potential upside after analysing Annual Report of the company," CLSA said, adding the company is capitalising on affordable housing opportunity.

    It is well placed to play housing demand & is among top picks, the brokerage said.

  • Jul 12, 10:12 AM (IST)

    NTPC Gains after CLSA Retains Buy

    NTPC shares gained more than a percent intraday after global brokerage CLSA retained its buy call with a target price at Rs 157, implying 22 percent upside on potential SJVN merger.

    "SJVN acquisition if happens is value-accretive M&A & better energy mix with renewables," the research firm said, adding acquisition would help NTPC triple its hydro capacity & double the share of renewables.

    SJVN could double hydro capacity with its pipeline of 2.7 GW of regulated hydro assets, said CLSA which like NTPC's merger & acquisition (M&A) strategy that is focused on acquiring operating regulated assets

  • Jul 12, 10:00 AM (IST)

    Mahindra & Mahindra to Announce Q1 Earnings Next Month

    M&M said its Board of Directors is scheduled meeting on August 7, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.