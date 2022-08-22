business Stock Market Live: Time to Realise Profits in ITC? | Markets with Santo & CJ ITC has had a stellar year so far but CJ is concerned that the stock's success could also be the catalyst for its decline in the remainder of the year. Santo, as always, retains his bullishness for a stock that has proven everyone wrong. Watch the duo debate on whether it's time to book profits in ITC or double down. Plus know their thoughts on GAIL India, Sun TV and Manappuram Finance.