business Stock Market Live | Time to log out of Delhivery? | Markets with Santo & CJ Delhivery Q1 results were shocking for all the wrong reasons and has Santo advocating against it given lofty valuations. But, CJ is keeping calm and trusting the long term potential of the tech company. Watch Santo & CJ debate on what lies ahead for Delhivery stock plus share their thoughts on Bharti Airtel, Indraprastha Gas and ABB India.