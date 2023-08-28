Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open higher on positive global cues; GIFT Nifty firm

August 28, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

The Nifty opened the gap down today and thereafter witnessed volatile price action throughout the day. It closed in the negative down ~120 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the selling pressure from the previous trading session continued today as well. It has reached the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level 19,245 of the rise from 16,828 – 19,992 which makes it a crucial level to watch out for.

On the weekly charts, Nifty has closed negative for the fifth consecutive week which also indicates there is a lack of buying interest. Weekly, daily, and hourly momentum indicators have a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicators suggest a continuation of the fall.

Overall, we shall continue to maintain our negative outlook on the index for a target of 19,100. Crucial support is placed at 19,200 – 19,180 while immediate hurdle is placed at 19,360 – 19,400.

The pullback rally in Bank Nifty has fizzled out at the 44,900 – 45,000 zone where resistance in the form of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level was placed. The daily and the hourly momentum indicators provide divergent signal and hence a consolidation is likely. The range of consolidation is likely to be 44,800 – 43,900.