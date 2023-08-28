English
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open higher on positive global cues; GIFT Nifty firm

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks ended a volatile session higher on Friday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex64,886.51-365.83 -0.56%
      Nifty 5019,265.800.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank44,231.450.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 19,265.80 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Aug 28, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finserv1,503.9035.30 +2.40%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Dr Reddys Labs5,779.25-127.90 -2.17%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank44231.40-264.80 -0.60%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4530.90-69.60 -1.51%


    • August 28, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities:

      The rupee experienced a decline of 0.08rs as the dollar index rallied, possibly influenced by the strong performance the rupee had shown in the preceding days. The ongoing Jackson Hole Symposium, where the Federal Reserve's perspective on the overall economic outlook is anticipated, holds the potential to introduce new significant triggers to the market. The current strength of the dollar seems to be supported by the growing possibility of higher interest rates in upcoming meetings.

      Looking ahead, the trading range for the rupee is projected to be within 82.50 to 82.90. If the rupee manages to breach the upper range, it could potentially move towards 82.10 to 82.00. Conversely, a downward break might push the rupee towards the 83.45 mark. These levels will likely be influenced by the outcome of the Jackson Hole Symposium and any subsequent developments in the global financial landscape.

    • August 28, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST
    • August 28, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

      The Nifty opened the gap down today and thereafter witnessed volatile price action throughout the day. It closed in the negative down ~120 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the selling pressure from the previous trading session continued today as well. It has reached the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level 19,245 of the rise from 16,828 – 19,992 which makes it a crucial level to watch out for.

      On the weekly charts, Nifty has closed negative for the fifth consecutive week which also indicates there is a lack of buying interest. Weekly, daily, and hourly momentum indicators have a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicators suggest a continuation of the fall.

      Overall, we shall continue to maintain our negative outlook on the index for a target of 19,100. Crucial support is placed at 19,200 – 19,180 while immediate hurdle is placed at 19,360 – 19,400.

      The pullback rally in Bank Nifty has fizzled out at the 44,900 – 45,000 zone where resistance in the form of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level was placed. The daily and the hourly momentum indicators provide divergent signal and hence a consolidation is likely. The range of consolidation is likely to be 44,800 – 43,900.

    • August 28, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Oil ticks higher after China moves to support flagging economy

      Oil prices ticked higher on Monday, along with equity markets, after China took steps to support its flagging economy, though investors remained worried about the pace of growth as well as further U.S. interest rate hikes that could dampen fuel demand.

      Brent crude rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.70 a barrel by 0049 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.08 a barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.3%.

      Oil benefited from a better tone on the opening, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said, after China halved stamp duty on stock trading effective Monday in the latest attempt to boost struggling markets.

    • August 28, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST
    • August 28, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Brightcom Group announces leadership changes following SEBI's crackdown

      Brightcom Group on August 27 announced major leadership changes following the regulatory crackdown by market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

      Brightcom board has accepted the resignation of Suresh Reddy, who was serving as the chairman & managing director (CMD), along with the resignation of Narayana Raju, the chief financial officer (CFO), the company said in a filing to exchanges.

      The company has also proposed a transition leadership team to oversee the seamless change in leadership.

      The board has also given the green light to initiate the search for a new CEO and CFO.

      The development comes days after the market regulator barred the company's CMD and CFO from board positions after SEBI investigations revealed several instances of accounting irregularities and mis-statements in the financials of the company.

    • August 28, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

      Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty:

      Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a firm start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 40 points or 0.21 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,277.50 level.

    • August 28, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Medi Assist Healthcare refiles IPO papers

      Bengaluru-based health benefits administrator Medi Assist Healthcare Services has refiled draft papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering.

      The public issue comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.8 crore shares by promoters and investors. Hence, the company will not receive any money from the offer.

      Dr Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal, Medimatter Health Management, and Bessemer Health Capital LLC are the promoters in Medi Assist.

      Chhatwal will be offloading its entire personal shareholding of 25.39 lakh shares of 3.61 percent as well as 5.37 lakh shares jointly held with Medimatter Health Management, in the company via OFS. Read More

    • August 28, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST
    • August 28, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.  

      On Friday, the rupee traded lower as the dollar strengthened into the risk event and a hawkish tone by Powell is now largely priced in at Jackson Hole later today. However, the rupee registered the first weekly gains in five amid the central bank’s intervention and lower crude oil prices. Regional PMI reports and India's GDP will be the highlight of next week.

      India's GDP growth in the second quarter may come in at about 7.8% from the previous 6.1%. Spot USDINR is expected to trade between 82.80 to 82.40, in the coming days.

    • August 28, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Asia shares edge higher, data-packed week ahead

      Asian shares crept higher on Monday as China announced new measures to support its ailing markets, though the mood was cautious ahead of readings on U.S. jobs and inflation could decide whether interest rates have to rise again.

      Beijing on Sunday announced it would halve the stamp duty on stock trading in the latest attempt to boost the struggling market and revive investor confidence.

      The help was needed given profits at China's industrial firms fell 6.7% in July from a year earlier, extending this year's slump to a seventh month.

      Chinese blue chips shed 2% last week to hit its lows for the year so far, and all eyes will be on the official PMI for August out on Thursday.

    • August 28, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Indexes end higher in volatile trade as investors assess Powell speech

      US stocks ended a volatile session higher on Friday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained.

      Powell also acknowledged that price pressures have eased in his much-anticipated morning speech at the Economic Policy Symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

      The major U.S. indexes, which started the day with solid gains, alternated between extending and paring those gains for much of the session.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 247.48 points, or 0.73%, to 34,346.9, the S&P 500 gained 29.4 points, or 0.67%, to 4,405.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 126.67 points, or 0.94%, to 13,590.65.

