Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty at record highs led by power, realty; autos drag

July 19, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Gold and silver prices were sharply higher and hit 2.5-month highs on Tuesday. However, the bullions are not seeing fresh momentum as the U.S. retail sales numbers for June were slightly below expectations. U.S. retail sales rose 0.2% in June, following a revised 0.5% increase in May, against expected 0.4%.

Bullions rose on the back of a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields. We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1965-1955 while resistance is at $1992-2005. Silver has support at $24.82-24.60, while resistance is at $25.20-25.34. In INR terms gold has support at Rs59,510, 59,340, while resistance is at Rs59,960, 60,220. Silver has support at Rs75,550-75,120, while resistance is at Rs76,540–76,920.