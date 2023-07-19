English
    Markets
    Jul 19, 2023 / 09:57 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty at record highs led by power, realty; autos drag

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, except auto all other indices are trading in the green with power index up 1 percent, realty index up 0.5 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.4 percent each. IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco Industries, Eicher Motors, Cipla, Nestle India and M&M.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex67,098.28303.14 +0.45%
      Nifty 5019,834.1084.85 +0.43%
      Nifty Bank45,588.85178.00 +0.39%
      Nifty 50 19,834.10 84.85 (0.43%)
      Wed, Jul 19, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      NTPC195.157.80 +4.16%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco441.85-2.65 -0.60%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy25903.20290.40 +1.13%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto15509.00-4.80 -0.03%


    • July 19, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

      Gold and silver prices were sharply higher and hit 2.5-month highs on Tuesday. However, the bullions are not seeing fresh momentum as the U.S. retail sales numbers for June were slightly below expectations. U.S. retail sales rose 0.2% in June, following a revised 0.5% increase in May, against expected 0.4%.

      Bullions rose on the back of a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields. We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1965-1955 while resistance is at $1992-2005. Silver has support at $24.82-24.60, while resistance is at $25.20-25.34. In INR terms gold has support at Rs59,510, 59,340, while resistance is at Rs59,960, 60,220. Silver has support at Rs75,550-75,120, while resistance is at Rs76,540–76,920.

    • July 19, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
      BSE Volume Shockers
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)Today Vol 5D Avg VolVol Chg(%)
      Elnet Tech256.80
      17.05%
      		124.56k
      8,182.40      		1,422.00
      Money Masters31.66
      -4.98%
      		200.00k
      15,000.00      		1,233.00
      Ashok Alco-Chem123.15
      9.19%
      		70.07k
      7,558.40      		827.00
      HCL Info16.81
      19.99%
      		1.17m
      184,056.80      		537.00
      TV18 Broadcast43.06
      9.46%
      		3.11m
      511,946.40      		507.00
      CIEINDIA548.00
      3.17%
      		72.33k
      14,364.40      		404.00
      Madras Fert89.79
      10.14%
      		369.57k
      80,472.20      		359.00
      AVAILABLE FINAN145.40
      -1.56%
      		9.56k
      2,257.20      		324.00
      TIPSFILMS583.55
      17.82%
      		8.77k
      2,147.00      		308.00
      Stove Kraft454.60
      1.02%
      		162.32k
      40,229.40      		303.00
    • July 19, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Bikaji Foods International acquires 49% stake in Bhujialalji

      Bikaji Foods International has acquired a stake of 49% in equity shares and 396 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) in Bhujialalji Private Limited on July 19, 2023.

      Subsequent to the acquisition, Bhujialalji Private Limited has become an associate of the Company.

    • July 19, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
    • July 19, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

      Sensex Today | BSE Power Index up 1 percent supported by NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, NHPC

      BSE POWER Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      NTPC195.454.41391.07k
      Power Grid Corp244.201.2661.89k
      NHPC46.151.23196.23k
      ABB India4,549.001.154.13k
      Adani Trans790.650.9441.97k
      Adani Green Ene982.000.7916.28k
      Adani Power248.300.7164.10k
      Siemens3,717.750.48816
      JSW Energy291.000.4123.38k
      BHEL95.140.33141.71k
    • July 19, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

      Crude oil prices recovered from their lows and gained around 2% as tight global supply conditions offset Chinese demand fears. As per the U.S. API report released on Tuesday, crude oil inventories in the United States declined by around 0.8 million barrels.

      Lower U.S. output and tight supply from OPEC+ nations have been supporting crude oil prices. Weakness in the dollar index is also supporting global crude oil prices.

      We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $75.10–74.40 and resistance is at $76.40–77.00 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,140-6,065, while resistance is at Rs6,320–6,390.

    • July 19, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Rekha Jhunjhunwala offloads 5.5% stake in Rallis India, Tata Chemicals buys 4.99% shares

      Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has sold 5.5% stake in Rallis India via open market transactions. She sold 9.96 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 220.35 per share, and 97 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 215.05 per share.

      However, promoter Tata Chemicals bought 97 lakh shares or 4.99% stake in Rallis India at an average price of Rs 215.05 per share, and Ratnabali Investment purchased 10 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 223.29 per share.

    • July 19, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 profit spikes 123% YoY to Rs 86.15 crore

      Himadri Speciality Chemical has registered a massive 123.2% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 86.15 crore for quarter ended June FY24 on lower input cost and other expenses. Revenue dropped 9.1% to Rs 950.91 crore compared to year-ago period. Operating numbers were strong as EBITDA surged 87.2% year-on-year to Rs 134 crore with margin expansion of 730 bps.

    • July 19, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
      NSE Large Deals
      CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
      Delta Corp69320188.051.3
      Eicher Motors51483338.951.72
      Eicher Motors51723337.31.73
      Eicher Motors504833351.68
      Eicher Motors502433321.67
      Eicher Motors50413334.151.68
      Federal Bank91869134.71.24
      Havells India927013801.28
      ICICI Prudentia18401560.151.03
      IndusInd Bank103221429.251.48
    • July 19, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | L&T Technology Services Q1 profit grows 13% YoY to Rs 311 crore

      L&T Technology Services has recorded a 13 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 311 crore for quarter ended June FY24 and revenue from operations grew by 15% YoY to Rs 2,301.4 crore for the quarter, but sequentially dropped 8.5% and 2.9% respectively.

      Revenue in dollar terms for the quarter grew by 9.1% YoY to $280 million, but fell 2.9% QoQ. Revenue in constant currency terms dropped 2.9% QoQ, but increased 10% YoY. The company closed $50 million plus deal and 5 additional deals of $10 million plus each across segments in Q1FY24, and maintained USD revenue growth guidance of 20% plus in constant currency for full year.

    • July 19, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | IndusInd Bank Q1 profit grows 32.5% YoY to Rs 2,124 crore on lower provisions

      IndusInd Bank has registered a 32.5% year-on-year rise in standalone profit at Rs 2,123.6 crore for quarter ended June FY24 as provisions and contingencies dropped 20.7% YoY to Rs 991.6 crore. Net interest income grew by 18% YoY to Rs 4,867.1 crore for the quarter, with net interest margin expanding to 4.29% from 4.21% in the same period. Asset quality improved a bit with the gross non-performing assets falling 4 bps sequentially to 1.94%, and net NPA declining 1 bp to 0.58% for the quarter.

    • July 19, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | BL Kashyap bags order worth Rs 369 crore from DLF Home Developers

      BL Kashyap and Sons has secured new order worth Rs 369 crore. With this, company's total orderbook as on date stands at Rs 3,086 crore. The said order is expected to be executed within 33 months.

