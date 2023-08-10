Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open flat on mixed global cues; eyes on RBI policy

August 10, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST





We believe TVS Supply Chain holds a prominent position as an Indian supply chain solutions provider, with a robust global network and cross-deployment capabilities throughout the value chain. This is supported by the escalating trend of outsourcing, driven by the growth in India's manufacturing sector and multinational companies' endeavours to diversify away from China.

The favorable government focus and policy support further bolster its prospects. The company's offerings encompass integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions, catering to a diversified clientele across various industries. By leveraging technology, data analytics, and execution experience, they specialize in simplifying complex supply chains.

On valuation parse at upper band of Rs 197 the issue is asking for a Market Cap of Rs 8746 crore with the EV/EBITDA value at around 12.6x multiples which seems reasonably discounted to industry average which are trading around 17-18x. Lower ask valuations is been offered to investors due to losses on books in last 2 Financial years while going forward post IPO some part of money raised will also be used to retire some of debt which would bring in profits in the bottom-line of the business but profitability margins would remain lower single digits which is a cause of concern.

Hence considering long term growth rationales with strong management leadership and high demand from global clients for supply chain outsourcing model, we recommend high risk investors to “SUBSCRIBE” to the issue, acknowledging the associated business risks. We also advise in case of optimistic market sentiments if investors get any listing gains over and above 25%, we recommend booking profits on the listing day.