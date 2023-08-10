Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open flat on mixed global cues; eyes on RBI policy

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of top newspaper stories to keep you ahead of others....
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|65,995.81
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|19,632.55
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|44,880.70
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,871.00
|213.05
|+3.77%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Divis Labs
|3,737.70
|-108.70
|-2.83%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6677.85
|133.05
|+2.03%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|44880.70
|-83.70
|-0.19%
Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises has incorporated a 100% subsidiary company namely “Atharva Advanced Systems and Technologies Limited (AASTL).
AASTL is incorporated with the object of developing and manufacturing of various autonomous aerial technology and systems for defence applications.
ITD Cementation India shares were up xx percent at Rs xx on August 10 after company's joint venture secured a contract in Bangladesh.
ITD Cementation India in joint venture with Transrail Lighting Limited, has secured a contract in Bangladesh for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Jamuna river crossing portion of Bogura-Kaliakair 400 kV double circuit transmission line on turnkey basis (Package-01, Lot-03) from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd. (PGCB).
The said order value is worth ~ USD 205 million excluding taxes and duties and ITD Cementation share is 75 percent.
We believe TVS Supply Chain holds a prominent position as an Indian supply chain solutions provider, with a robust global network and cross-deployment capabilities throughout the value chain. This is supported by the escalating trend of outsourcing, driven by the growth in India's manufacturing sector and multinational companies' endeavours to diversify away from China.
The favorable government focus and policy support further bolster its prospects. The company's offerings encompass integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions, catering to a diversified clientele across various industries. By leveraging technology, data analytics, and execution experience, they specialize in simplifying complex supply chains.
On valuation parse at upper band of Rs 197 the issue is asking for a Market Cap of Rs 8746 crore with the EV/EBITDA value at around 12.6x multiples which seems reasonably discounted to industry average which are trading around 17-18x. Lower ask valuations is been offered to investors due to losses on books in last 2 Financial years while going forward post IPO some part of money raised will also be used to retire some of debt which would bring in profits in the bottom-line of the business but profitability margins would remain lower single digits which is a cause of concern.
Hence considering long term growth rationales with strong management leadership and high demand from global clients for supply chain outsourcing model, we recommend high risk investors to “SUBSCRIBE” to the issue, acknowledging the associated business risks. We also advise in case of optimistic market sentiments if investors get any listing gains over and above 25%, we recommend booking profits on the listing day.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) made buying in the cash segment of Indian equities for the first time in the last 10 consecutive sessions, purchasing shares worth Rs 644.11 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold Rs 597.88 crore worth of stocks on August 9, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.
Gold prices hovered near one-month lows on Thursday, as investors braced for the make-or-break U.S. inflation data that would shape the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions.
Spot gold was steady at $1,916.19 per ounce by 0123 GMT, a few dollars away from its lowest level since July 10 hit on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at$1,948.90.
Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday after reaching fresh highs in the previous session as concerns about the Chinese economy offset the positive impact of steep drawdowns in U.S. fuel stockpiles and Saudi and Russian output cuts.
Brent crude fell 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.35 a barrel by 0006 GMT, after settling at its highest since Jan. 27 in the previous session.
West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.17, after settling at its highest since November 2022.
Chinese data on Tuesday showed crude oil imports in July fell 18.8% from the previous month to their lowest daily rate since January.
The maiden public issue of Telangana-based Srivari Spices and Foods received an overwhelming response from investors, as the issue was subscribed 418.5 times on August 9, the final day of bidding.
Investors have bid for 64.27 crore equity shares against the offer size of 15.36 lakh equity shares, resulting in 418.46 times subscription, as per data available with NSE. This translated into nearly Rs 2,700 crore worth of bids against the issue size of Rs 9 crore.
The offer has received the maximum bids from retail investors at 36.98 crore equity shares, followed by high networth individuals (non-institutional investors) at 24.06 crore shares, and qualified institutional buyers at 3.22 crore shares.
This is the highest subscription among SME IPOs launched in the current calendar year, as per the data collated by Chittorgarh.com. Read More
The Nifty opened on a flat note and has witnessed an extremely volatile day of trade today. It sold off during the first half of the session and an equally strong pullback during the second half which helped the Nifty to close with gains of ~60 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that Nifty is in the process of retracing the entire fall it witnessed from 19992 – 19296. Currently, it is trading around the 19600 – 19650 zone where resistance parameters in the form of the 20-day moving average (19657) are placed.
On the upside crucial Fibonacci retracement levels are placed at 19648 – 19729 where we can expect the selling pressure to emerge. The current rally is a counter-trend pullback that is likely to fizzle out at Fibonacci retracement levels. The momentum setup on the daily and hourly time frame charts are providing divergent signals which can lead to a consolidation in the short term. Overall, the trend is still negative, and we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19100 from a short-term perspective.
Bank Nifty witnessed a volatile day of trade today. The key hourly moving averages placed in the range 45000 – 45100 acted as a resistance and faced selling pressure. It did witness a pullback however it closed in the negative. The daily momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Thus, this pullback should be used as a selling opportunity. On the downside, we expect 44000 from a short-term perspective.
USDINR closed flat at 82.82, down 1 paise. Lack of fresh triggers kept the pair range bound. Over the near term, we need to keep an eye on the behaviour of the Chinese currency. We expect a range of 82.50 and 83.25 on spot.